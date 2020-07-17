The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack and court records.
Calvert man busted for intent to distribute drugs in Owings earlier this month
On July 2, Deputy Nick Savick conducted a traffic stop on Southern Maryland Boulevard at Camaleer Pass in Owings. Savick reported he detected the strong odor of marijuana as he approached the vehicle. The occupants were removed from the vehicle, which was then searched by police. According to a Calvert sheriff office’s report, the search yielded a black, liquor store-style bag containing a large sandwich bag containing 101 capsules of suspected crack cocaine, four purple capsules containing suspected heroin/crack cocaine and four individual bags containing marijuana.
Savick reported the items belong to the passenger — identified as James Delonte Butler, 37, of Lusby. Butler was arrested and taken to the Calvert County Detention Center. According to court records, Butler was charged with controlled dangerous substance possession with intent to distribute narcotics, CDS possession of marijuana over 10 grams, two counts of CDS possession not marijuana and CDS possession with intent to distribute. Court records show Butler later posted $2,500 bond and is awaiting a July 30 district court hearing on the charges.
Police seek two from Washington for alleged credit card theft
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of two Washington, D.C., residents in connection with the alleged recent theft of a credit card from an elderly couple. According to the sheriff’s office, on June 19 the card was stolen from the couple and used fraudulently at Giant, Weis and Walmart in Prince Frederick. The suspects, identified as Nicole Michelle Cavins, 39, and Anthony Eden Cavins, 61, were last seen getting into a small silver or beige Lexus sport utility vehicle. Anthony Cavins is described as a black male, thin build and white hair. Nicole Cavins is described as a black female with a medium build.
Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Joshua Buck at 410-535-2800 or joshua.buck@calvertcountymd.gov.
Woman charged with assault
On July 5, deputies responded to Fastop in St. Leonard for the report of a fight in progress. According to a Calvert sheriff’s office report, upon arrival, deputies observed two males — both allegedly appearing drunk — arguing and shouting profanities at each other. Witnesses told deputies saw one of the men and a woman, identified as Cecilia Terese Kunkel, 35, of St. Leonard, run into the parking lot, confronting the other man. Kunkel and the male then began allegedly punching the other man repeatedly.
“Kunkel then fled the scene and was later located by deputies,” the sheriff’s report stated. “Deputies observed Kunkel to be heavily intoxicated and advised they would assist her in getting home. Kunkel began yelling at the male again and was given multiple warnings by deputies to stop yelling.”
When Kunkel failed to comply, she was arrested and taken to the county detention center, according to police. She was charged with second-degree assault and disorderly conduct. According to court records Kunkel was later released on her own recognizance and has an Aug. 25 district court hearing on the charges.
Crime Solvers offers cash reward for tips
Crime Solvers provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects. Callers do not need to leave a name, only the information. If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Information may also be submitted online through an anonymous form. If the information involves an emergency or in-progress incident, call 911. The Crime Solvers telephone number is 410-535-2880.
Sheriff’s unit serves warrants
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit is responsible for the service of criminal and child support warrants as well as criminal summonses issued by the courts.They are also responsible for coordinating extraditions of suspects out of state. Visit the Warrant Unit’s Facebook page to view photographs of suspects at-large at www.facebook.com/pg/CalvertCountySheriffsOfficeWarrantUnit/
