The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack and court records.
Calvert man charged with taking vehicle
On June 16, Tfc. Joseph Rutkoski responded to the Prince Frederick Walmart for the report of a theft. According to Rutoski, he made contact with Eljae Javaughn Sutton, 20, of Prince Frederick. The MSP report stated that Sutton “was on foot and in possession of a stolen shopping cart.” Through a record search, Rutoski learned that Sutton was wanted on an active warrant for unlawful motor vehicle taking through the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. Sutton was transported to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.
According to court documents, Sutton was charged with unlawful motor vehicle taking, conspiracy to unlawfully take a motor vehicle, theft less than $100, conspiracy to commit theft less than $100, rogue and vagabond and conspiracy rogue and vagabond. The incident occurred May 29, and the investigator, in that case, was Deputy Jermaine Mason.
A court docket summary shows Sutton was released on his own recognizance and has a district court hearing on the charges scheduled for Oct. 20.
Drug distribution indictments revealed
According to court documents, the following individuals were indicted June 15 in Calvert County Circuit Court on at least one count of controlled dangerous substance possession with intent to distribute. The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office investigated all of the cases.
Michael Fitzgerald Dobbins Jr., 33, of Lexington Park, was indicted on one count each of CDS possession with intent to distribute a narcotic, CDS distribution with a firearm, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, loaded handgun in vehicle, handgun in vehicle and illegal possession of ammunition plus three counts of CDS possession not marijuana.
According to court documents, the charges stem from a March 4 incident. On March 6 Dobbins posted $5,000 bond and was released.
Teanna Alicia Emerson, 27, of Chesapeake Beach, was indicted on one count each of CDS possession with intent to distribute, conspiracy of CDS possession with intent to distribute, CDS possession not marijuana and CDS possession of paraphernalia. The charges stem from a March 11 incident, court records state. On March 12, Emerson posted $7,500 bond.
Jonathan Randall Atkins, 36, of Harwood, was indicted on one count each of CDS possession with intent to distribute narcotics and CDS possession of paraphernalia and three counts of CDS possession not marijuana. According to court records, the charges against Atkins stem from an April 15 incident, and he was held without bond.
Andre Desales Adams, 29, of Lusby, was indicted on one count each of CDS possession with intent to distribute narcotics and CDS possession not marijuana. The charges stem from a May 12 incident. On May 13, Adams was freed after posting $5,000 bond.
Timothy Henry Fisher, 42, of Great Mills, was indicted on one count each of CDS possession with intent to distribute and CDS possession of paraphernalia, and two counts of CDS possession not marijuana.
The charges stem from a May 16 incident. On May 18, Fisher was released on his own recognizance, according to court records.
Kelli Aaliyah Richardson, 19, of Lexington Park, was indicted on one count each of CDS possession with intent to distribute and CDS possession of paraphernalia and two counts of CDS possession not marijuana. The charges against Richardson stem from a May 16 incident. That day, Richardson posted $1,500 bond and was freed.
Sheriff’s unit serves warrants
