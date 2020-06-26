Calvert Marine Museum to bring its store to its customers

When customers have stopped by the currently closed Calvert Marine Museum looking to purchase items from the store, staff members have brought items outside.
But now the museum will make it easier for both shoppers and staff members by holding sidewalk sales 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, July 1, and Wednesday, July 8.
“The staff is coming into work a few days each week and every time we’re here someone knocks on our window and says, ‘I’m having an emergency. I have to buy something,’” said Maureen Baughman, the museum’s director retail operations. “So we load up baskets and take them outside and put them on a table and let people choose what they need. And they’re always so happy like we’ve done them a huge favor when really it’s like they’re doing us a huge favor by supporting us when we’re still closed. So we thought this is a way to make things a little more available to people.”
The museum will sell items, including puzzles, cards, stationery, mugs, glasses, in addition to some new merchandise.
“We’ve just unpacked some new coffee mugs that we’re all drooling over,” Baughman said. “We’re keeping things fresh because our customers expect us to have new things regularly, so we are.”
Social distancing guidelines will be in effect, as well as the wearing of masks.
“We have great stuff, we really have some great stuff,” Baughman said. “There’s definitely birthdays and other occasions [coming up] or maybe you just have to buy a little gift for somebody or yourself. This is a perfect time to do it.”
For more information, call 410-326-2042.
Library reopens book return, curbside pick-up
The Calvert Library has recently reopened its book returns for material drop-offs and restarted its curbside pick-up.
All previously checked out materials are due Saturday, Aug. 1.
For more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to www.calvertlibrary.info.
Recent cancelations due to COVID-19 virus
The following events were recently canceled because of the coronavirus:
• The Solomons fireworks display scheduled for Saturday, July 4, rescheduled for Sept. 5.
• The Chesapeake Beach fireworks display scheduled for July 4. Residents are encouraged to show their patriotic spirit by decorating their homes with red, white and blue and to display an American Flag for all to see.
Artworks@7th to hold soft opening for exhibit
Artworks@7th Gallery will hold a soft opening for its “Nature’s Way of Telling Us” online exhibit 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at 8905 Chesapeake Ave. in North Beach.
The wearing of masks is encouraged. The online exhibit ends Tuesday, June 30.
For more information, go to www.facebook.com/Artworkat7th/ or www.instagram.com/p/CA47uj9Bomp/).
DNR looking for fish feedback
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is asking for suggestions and ideas on the striped bass fishery through Tuesday, June 30.
For more information about what is being considered and options for submitting comments, go to
ACLT to hold trail challenge through June
American Chestnut Land Trust is challenging residents to run, walk or hike all 22 miles of the organization’s trails through June 30.
Participants can complete the challenge over several days or weeks. Participants receive a Hike Local decal and an ACLT neck gaiter with a $15 minimum donation. A donation of $35 for two individuals or a family includes a one-year membership to ACLT.
For more information, go to www.acltweb.org/index.php/event/hit-the-trails-challenge/.
AAHPP accepting grant applications
The African American Heritage Preservation Program is currently accepting applications for construction-related projects related to African American heritage in Maryland under through Wednesday, July 1.
Applications must be submitted through the program’s online grant application portal.
For more information, go to https://mht.maryland.gov/grants.shtml.
DNR to hold free fish day
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is offering a free fishing day to explore Maryland’s diverse and unique fishing experiences without needing a fishing license, trout stamp or registration on Saturday, July 4.
During this day, any individual may catch and possess fish in Maryland waters for recreational purposes. All anglers must follow the current size and catch limits found in the department’s fishing and crabbing guide.
Anglers are advised to follow social distancing and other precautions as outlined in the department’s update regarding Maryland outdoor recreation.
AMG to host sea glass, craft market
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host its annual Sea Glass & Beach Crafts Market 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 4, at 13470 Dowell Road in Dowell.
The market will feature more than 30 vendors selling handmade, homemade or homegrown items. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Free admission, but social distancing guidelines will be in effect, and masks must be worn by those two and older.
For more information, visit www.annmariegarden.org.
Randy Estabrook, Denise Breitburg, Ray Bogle and Richard Preston will be showcasing their art and sharing their stories.
MSAC accepting artist applications for awards
The Maryland State Arts Council is accepting applications for those applying for independent artist awards through Wednesday, July 15.
The MSAC is looking to recognize achievements by literary and media arts artists who work independently of an institution or organization.
The awards are accompanied by grants of $15,000, $10,000 and $2,000 to encourage artistic growth and sustained practice.The MSAC is also looking for panelists to evaluate applications.
For more information, contact Emily Sollenberger at emily.sollenberger@maryland.gov or Laura Weiss at laura.weiss@maryland.gov or go to www.msac.org/programs/independent-artist-award.
Film festival now accepting submissions
The Southern Maryland Film Festival is accepting submissions for the 2021 event through Wednesday, July 15.
Filmmakers who have already submitted films will not need to do so again. There is a $10 submission fee per film, but no charge for those under the age of 18.
For more information, go to SMDfilmfest@gmail.com.
Sawyer to headline JPPM’s Speaker Series
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum Curator Betty Seifert will discuss “Gertrude Sawyer: A Woman Who Builds” 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 16. The virtual discussion, which will be streamed on Facebook Watch, is part of the Speaker Series.
Bank looking for photos for calendar contest
Community Bank of the Chesapeake is accepting photographs for its annual calendar contest through July 31.
This year’s theme is “Celebrating 70 Years,” and photos can represent the community through landscapes, animals, local businesses and more. Photos will fill the 2021 calendar. Each photo submitted must also include a signed release form to be accepted.
For more information, contact Stefanie Cusick at 240-427-1048 or cusicks@cbtc.com or go to www.cbtc.com.
CAASA offering mini-grants
The Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse is making a number of prevention mini-grants available to help local community groups provide alcohol and other drug-abuse prevention activities/programs.
Completed applications are due Friday, July 31.
For more information, call 410-535-3733 or to download an application, go to www.calvertcountymd.gov/caasa.
CSM extends online learning
The College of Southern Maryland announced that it will continue to operate remotely through Sunday, Aug. 16.
The college’s campuses remain restricted to pre-approved and authorized personnel.
“At times like this, it is difficult to find the words to address all the emotions that come with so many uncertainties,” CSM President Maureen Murphy said. “But we believe that we will get through these challenging days together, and we will be stronger for it, on the other side.”
Students should make sure they are monitoring their CSM student email accounts, as well as the MyLearning course shells for their individual courses, and stay in contact with their professors if they have any questions.
For more information, go www.csm.edu.
Nunalleo to headline Speaker Series
Francis Lukezic of the Maryland Archaeological Conservation Lab will discuss the Nunalleo excavation and cultural preservation and collaboration in southwest Alaska’s rapidly-changing climate 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20.
The virtual discussion, which will be streamed on Facebook Watch, is part of the Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum Speaker Series.
Hospice to host Camp Phoenix
Calvert Hospice will hold its annual Camp Phoenix Sept. 12-13 at Kings Landing Park.
The camp is for children ages 7 to 15 who have lost a loved one. The program offers children the opportunity to express their feelings in a supportive and understanding environment. In addition to traditional camp activities, children participate in group discussions and activities.
Times will be announced soon for the camp
The cost of the camp is discounted to $60, and scholarships are available.
The deadline for registration is Aug. 28.
For more information, contact Jess Foster at 410-535-0892 ext. 2206 or jfoster@calverthospice.org, or go to https://calverthospice.org/childrens-programs.
Bison hunting to headline Speaker Series
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum assistant director Marieka Aksey will discuss bison hunting in northeast Wyoming 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7.
The virtual discussion, which will be streamed on Facebook Watch, is part of the Speaker Series.
ACLT to host triathlon
American Chestnut Land Trust will host a Parker’s Creek Challenge triathlon 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at 2650 Scientist’s Cliffs Road in Port Republic.
The event will consist of a 9-mile round trip bike ride, 2-mile run, 3-mile paddle and another 2-mile run.
The event is open to individuals and relay teams but is limited to the first 75 participants.
Prizes will be awarded for the top three finishers in each division. The cost is $50, $40 for members.
For more information, go to www.acltweb.org/index.php/event/2019-parkers-creek-challenge/.
Equestrian artifacts to headline Speaker Series
Sara Rivers-Cofield, who is the curator of federal collections for the Maryland Archaeological Conservation Lab, will discuss “Equestrian artifacts of the English tobacco colonies: Identification, manufacturing, trade and interpretation” 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22.
The virtual discussion, which will be streamed on Facebook Watch, is part of the Speaker Series.
Census deadline extended
The deadline to fill out a 2020 United States Census form has been extended to Oct. 31, 2020.
The census ensures every resident is counted once, only once and in the right place. Data helps shape health decisions in the community, including how vaccines are allocated into communities, funding for nutrition-based services like school lunches and emergency medical services.
For more information, call 844-330-2020 or go to my2020census.gov.
County opens LinkedIn page
Calvert County government recently opened a new LinkedIn page to help residents stay connected. Citizens can explore the latest job openings, keep up with county projects, find news and updates, engage with county government and more.
“LinkedIn is an excellent tool to help further connect the county government with citizens,” Communications & Media Relations Director Linda Vassallo said. “It is an ideal platform for collaborating with industry experts and creating an open dialogue between the government and the public to strengthen relations within our community.”
The page also provides insight into the inner workings of county government and can be conveniently accessed anytime or anywhere on mobile devices via the LinkedIn app.
For more information, go to www.linkedin.com/company/calvert-county-government.