Calvert County public transportation is available to help voters get to vote centers and drop box locations during early voting and on Election Day. Residents are encouraged to make their voting transportation plans now in order to ensure they have a ride to cast their vote in the general election.
Public buses will run on their regular schedule Monday through Saturday, and along regular routes during the early voting period, Monday, Oct. 26, through Monday, Nov. 2, and on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.
For seniors and those in the Americans with Disabilities Act specialized service customers, curb-to-curb transportation service will be provided to any of the five vote centers and two additional drop box only locations.
Riders must schedule an appointment at least 24 hours in advance. Call 410-535-4268.
For regular route riders, curb-to-curb service will be offered to the following sites: Calvert High School, Huntingtown High School, Southern Community Center and Northeast Community Center. Hours for service depend on the route and Saturday service is limited.
For residents who need transportation, but live outside the regular public transit service area, Smart Ride is offering free rides during early voting and on Election Day.
To make an appointment, call 410-535-6932.
Early voting will take place 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, through Monday, Nov. 2, at the Board of Elections office, 30 Duke St. in Prince Frederick.
On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, voters may cast their ballot in person at any of five vote centers from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters who requested a mail-in ballot may submit their ballot by mail or by placing it in one of seven secure drop boxes available throughout the county.
Vote centers and drop boxes will be available at the following locations:
• Calvert High School, 520 Fox Run Blvd. in Prince Frederick. · Community Resources Building, 30 Duke St. in Prince Frederick.
• Huntingtown High School, 4125 Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown.
• Northern High School, 2950 Chaneyville Road in Owings.
• Patuxent High School, 12485 Southern Connector Blvd. in Lusby.
• Northeast Community Center, 4075 Gordon Stinnett Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. (drop box only).
• Southern Community Center, 20 Appeal Lane in Lusby. (drop box only).
Individuals who use public transportation and vote in person during early voting or on Election Day must adhere to social distancing guidelines.
For more information about county transportation services, call 410-535-4268 or go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Transportation, or for more information about elections, go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Vote.