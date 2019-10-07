The Calvert County Department of Economic Development is inviting local businesses to participate in Small Business Saturday Nov. 30 through its “Calvert Shop Local” campaign.
Falling on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, locally owned shops and businesses across the nation offer special events and promotions during Small Business Saturday as an incentive for residents to do more holiday spending within their own community.
“Spending your hard-earned dollars in your own community helps sustain and create jobs for residents — your neighbors,” Calvert County Economic Development Director Kelly Robertson-Slagle said in a news release. “Shopping locally increases the tax base of our county, ultimately creating a thriving community and better quality of life for all.”
Calvert County businesses holding an event or offering coupons or discounts for holiday shoppers on Nov. 30 are encouraged to contact the Department of Economic Development to be listed on the Calvert Shop Local page of the eCalvert.com website.
When promoting their participation, businesses are encouraged to use the #CalvertShopLocal social media hashtag and campaign logo.
Small Business Saturday falls between Black Friday and Cyber Monday during one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year.
Last year, consumers spent a reported $17.8 billion at independent retailers and restaurants on Small Business Saturday, according to the 2018 Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey. Small Business Saturday spending across the nation has reached an estimated $103 billion since it was founded by American Express in 2010.
The Department of Economic Development monitors economic trends and executes business programs that complement Calvert County in order to attract and retain strong, healthy and dynamic companies of all sizes and industries. Learn more about Calvert County Economic Development at www.eCalvert.com.
For more information, contact Kathy MacAdams at 410-535-4583 or Kathy.MacAdams@calvertcountymd.gov, or go to www.eCalvert.com/CalvertShopLocal.