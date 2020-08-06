The Calvert County commissioners recently announced it will open a second round of the COVID-19 Small Business and Nonprofit Relief Fund Grant to provide assistance to local for-profit businesses and nonprofit organizations that have experienced adverse financial impacts or expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grant application, which opened Aug. 5, will remain open through Wednesday, Aug. 19. The closing date is subject to change based on the number of applications received.
Calvert will continue to distribute grant funding to businesses and nonprofits providing services in the county that meet criteria from the original federal allotment of $1.25 million for businesses and $500,000 for nonprofits.
The grant may be used for expenditures related to business interruption or unusual expenses incurred due to the public health emergency.
Repayment is not required for any funds received through the grant program and eligibility criteria is less restrictive than in Round 1, though entities that received funding in Round 1 are not eligible to reapply in Round 2. However, any organization that was denied in Round 1 can revisit criteria to determine eligibility.
Grants will be awarded in the following categories and amounts:
• Sole proprietor: $1,500
• Micro business (1-15 employees): $5,000
• Small business (16-50 employees): $7,000
• Grassroots nonprofit: $1,500
• Small nonprofit: $5,000
• Mid-Size nonprofit: $10,000
To be considered eligible for a grant, both businesses and nonprofit organizations must be in good standing with the state of Maryland, be current on all county tax liabilities, have no outstanding/open zoning or permitting code enforcement issues and be able to demonstrate significant financial impact caused by COVID-19 or address a community need resulting from COVID-19.
Each grant category has specific eligibility criteria and application requirements.
For more information, businesses can call 410-535-4583 or nonprofits can call 410-535-1600, ext. 8803.
To review criteria and requirements, email grant@calvertcountymd.gov or go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/COVID19ReliefFund.