CalvertHealth appeals for medical donations

Desperate times call for desperate measures and the CalvertHealth Medical Center is facing desperate times as it searches for more medical supplies.
With the critical shortages of personal protective equipment across the nation, the hospital is, according to a press release, “rapidly depleting the inventory” it has on hand.
“We have a wonderful supply chain, but lately it’s been getting difficult [receiving shipments],” said Theresa Johnson, the associate vice president of CalvertHealth Medical Center, who added supplies have been backlogged while another order is en route. “We have supplies to take care of our patients and to protect our employees, but we’re looking to stock up. The community is looking for ways to help us, and what we’re doing is giving them some ideas.”
Particularly needed are unopened boxes of hand sanitizer, bleach wipes, surgical masks, N95 masks, exam gloves, stethoscopes and isolation or procedure gowns.
“We’re looking to conserve and not burn through our supplies and assessing our supplies every day to see what we are going through quicker than others,” said Johnson, who acknowledged the outpouring of support from the community. “But we are looking at getting [donations] as quickly as possible.”
A template is also available for those individuals wishing to make masks and/or gowns.
For more information, email Susan Stevens at susan.stevens@calverthealthmed.org.
COVID-19 closings and cancellations
• All court offices, administrative offices, units of the judiciary, and the office of the clerk of the circuit court, treasurer’s office and wills, are closed to the public.
• Bail reviews, arraignments, emergency habeas corpus petitions, juvenile detention hearings, Children in Need of Assistance shelter care and adjudication on shelter care, emergency delinquency, domestic violence protective petitions, appeals from peace orders, family law emergencies including petitions for guardianship, temporary restraining orders, emergency evaluation petitions, quarantine and isolation petitions, extradition cases, Hicks Rule, search warrants, body attachments and contempt continue to be scheduled and heard in circuit court.
• CalvertHealth Medical Center will admit no visitors under the age of 18 in the medical center unless they require medical care. Visitors will be screened upon entry, no one can be ill or have symptoms and there is a limit of one visitor per patient. Exceptions may be made for end-of-life care and visitors who are healthy but require a caregiver.
Visitors and patients of the behavioral health partial Hospitalization Program, cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation and testing, diabetic/nutrition individual appointments, diagnostic imaging, infusion, labor and delivery, outpatient surgery, speech therapy, spine clinic, therapeutic outpatient lab and wound care to enter through the main entrance.
Patients who are ill or symptomatic should enter through the emergency entrance. Support groups, community events and non-mandatory education.
• Department of Public Works’ pickups and facility tours are canceled.
• Department of Planning & Zoning has postponed all inspections and permits.
• Public transportation routes are changed to the following: North Route (6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.), South Route (7:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.) and Prince Frederick Shuttle I (6:35 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) The Charlotte Hall, Dunkirk, Lusby, Mid-County Route and Prince Frederick Shuttle II are suspended. Paratransit routes are still in operation for medical and nutritional trips only.
• The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter is closed. Owner reclamations and rescue transport are by appointment only.
• College of Southern Maryland will operate remotely and access to its campuses will be restricted.
• The Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center is closed.
• All Parks and Recreation programs at school facilities and community centers and sporting events at county-owned parks are canceled.
• Special events and gatherings of 10 people or more are canceled.
• In- and out-of-state training and conferences for county government employees and all government training is canceled.
• All water fountains at public parks and dog parks have been put out of service.
• The Prince Frederick, Southern, Fairview and Twin Beaches branches are closed, but limited services will continue.
• The Calvert Pines, North Beach and Southern Pines senior centers are closed.
• Meals on Wheels deliveries will continue and congregate meal participants may request meal delivery by calling 410-535-4606.
• Chesapeake Hills Golf Course is closed.
• Kellam’s Field and the North Beach boardwalk are closed to visitors.
• The Calvert Marine Museum is closed.
• Annmarie Gardens & Sculpture Museum is closed.
• Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum is closed.
• Project ECHO’s Empty Bowl Supper on April 4 is canceled.
• The St. Leonard Polling House Easter Egg hunt on April 4 is canceled.
• Prince Frederick Volunteer Rescue Squad’s Breakfast with the Easter Bunny on April 11 is canceled.
• Calvert County Commission for Women and the League of Women Voters of Calvert County Annual Women of the World luncheon scheduled for April 18 has been postponed to Sept. 10.
• Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum has postponed the opening reception of its Built by Women art exhibit to April 23.
• Christmas in April has canceled all projects, including its annual workday on April 25.
• The Breezy Point Blastoff scheduled for May 16 has been postponed until September.
• The Calvert County Board of Elections has postponed its presidential primary election until June 2. The deadline for voter registration is May 12.
Business response team is established
The Calvert County Department of Economic Development has established a local business response team, which is comprised of several departments, to coordinate efforts to determine what resources are needed by local businesses and to make those resources available.
Business owners are encouraged to begin documenting economic impacts now, to be ready to apply for recovery assistance when it becomes available.
For more information, contact 410-535-4583 or info@ecalvert.com.
County announces COVID-19 resources
Calvert County Government recently launched a virtual resource center on its website for the latest updates on the coronavirus.
For more information, go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Coronavirus.
CSM documenting COVID-19 pandemic
The Southern Maryland Studies Center at the College of Southern Maryland is documenting how COVID-19 is affecting life in Southern Maryland.
The world has studied pandemics like the bubonic plague, smallpox, and influenza, so documenting COVID-19 will help future generations research, learn and be better prepared.
For more information, go to www.facebook.com/489801451147459/posts/2746958822098366/?d=n.
SMECO suspends disconnects
Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative has recently suspended disconnections for non-payment.
For more information, call 1-888-440-3311.
Giant offers special hours for seniors, others
Giant Food is setting aside the hours of 6 to 7 a.m. every day for seniors and citizens with compromised immune systems.
The stores will operate on regular hours during all other times.
For more information, go to www.giantfood.com.
Food pantries looking for donations
Food pantries are preparing to provide food items for pick up and are looking for donations.
Requested items include shelf-stable milk, granola bars, Goldfish crackers and single-serve flip-top cereals, fruit cups single and lunches such as mini ravioli, franks and beans, beef stew and meat beef lasagna.
Donations can be dropped off at the End Hunger boxes at Chesapeake Cares Food Pantry, 6045 Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown or Chesapeake Church at 6201 Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown.
For a list of food pantry partners, go to https://endhungercalvert.org/pantry/, to make a financial donation, go to https://endhungercalvert.org/donate/ or to volunteer, contact Kelly Chambers at Kellyc@unitedwaycalvert.org.
Lions Club to host blood drive
The Calvert County Lion’s Club will hold a blood drive 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 10, in front of O’Gannigan’s Irish Pub, 98 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick. For more information, call Jim D’Amico at 410-610-9939.
Optimists offering scholarships
The Optimist Club of Calvert-Prince Frederick is offering three scholarships totaling $17,000.
The deadline has been pushed back to Wednesday, April 15.
Applications are available from public high school guidance counselor offices and from the scholarship committee at 8233 Pushaw Station Road in Owings.
Applicants must be Calvert County residents in the current graduating class of a public Calvert County high school and meet all guidelines.
For more information or an application, go to http://www.optimistclubofcalvert.org/site/.