Those hoping to get in a bit of exercise while donating to a great cause and the chance to get color coated, all while enjoying a great view of Solomons, can cross all those items off their list when the CalvertHealth Foundation hosts its 10th annual Breast Cancer 5K Color Walk/Run on Oct. 5.
The run will celebrate both the 10-year anniversary of the opening of the state-of-the-art Sheldon E. Goldberg Center for Breast Care and the 100th anniversary of the CalvertHealth Medical Center.
“We’ll have a lot of moms who will bring kids in strollers and a lot of breast cancer survivors, and a lot of them will walk/run with their entire families,” said Theresa Johnson, the associate vice president for communications and philanthropy at CalvertHealth. “This is a fun run. Whenever you finish, you finish. We’re just looking for everyone to come out and lend some support and a lot of camaraderie.”
Johnson said as of Monday a total of 621 people had registered online. She said about 100 people usually register the morning of the run.
The color run was incorporated as a way to celebrate both CalvertHealth milestones, as participants can bypass those dyeing stations.
“We added the color run just because it seems like a time to do something really special,” Johnson said. “I think it has intrigued a few people.”
Johnson said the annual event, which coincides with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, has a dual purpose.
“Number one, we have high incidence rates here in Calvert County, so we want people to be healthy, and we want them to get their screenings done,” she said. “And it provides an avenue for people to get together to support survivors, to come out and take part in this community event.”
According to data from 2018, the breast cancer incidence rate in Calvert County is 143.3 cases per 100,000 females, significantly higher than the state incidence rate of 130.2 and the national incidence rate of 123.3.
“I think that more and more it’s important for us to take care of ourselves and just to learn what to do is critical,” Johnson said. “And you can speak and run with survivors. Going through breast cancer can be difficult, and I think people that have care close to home is what’s important.”
Proceeds will benefit the Sheldon E. Goldberg Center for Breast Care, which received a boost when CalvertHealth recently hired world-renowned breast surgeon Dr. Ted Tsingaris. Last year’s race attracted 700 participants and raised more than $41,500.
The race will begin at 8:30 a.m. Race-day registration begins at 7 a.m. at the Solomons medical offices, 14090 H.G. Trueman Road in Solomons. SOMD Results Health & Fitness Club of Lusby will lead prerace warmups. The cost is $50, and sponsorships are available. For more information, go to CalvertHealthFoundation.org.
Hospice selected as Giant Food’s bag program
Calvert Hospice has been selected as the October beneficiary of the Giant Food Community Bag Program.
Calvert Hospice will receive $1 for every $2.50 reusable community bag purchased at the Giant Food in Prince Frederick throughout the month. If a bag is purchased at another Giant location, the donation may be directed to Calvert Hospice.
For more information, go to www.calverthospice.com, or giantfood.bagsformycause.com.
LWV to hold voter registration
The League of Women Voters of Calvert County and its outreach partners will hold voter registration 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the College of Southern Maryland’s Prince Frederick campus. For more information, go to www.lwvcalvert.org/.
County to offer free pet vaccinations
Calvert County Department of Public Safety Animal Control Division and the Calvert County Health Department will offer free rabies vaccinations for pets 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 5, at Calvert County Fairgrounds, 140 Calvert Fair Drive in Barstow.
Proof of prior rabies vaccination is required to receive the three-year vaccine. Eligible pets include cats, dogs and ferrets in carriers or on leashes and muzzled if necessary. This is an open-air clinic with no special facilities to vaccinate animals that cannot be restrained by their owners, such as feral or aggressive animals.
Pet licenses will also be available and are $20, $7 for spayed or neutered pets and proof is required.
A Calvert County pet license must be renewed every year and is required for all cats and dogs 5 months and older.
For more information, call 410-535-5400 or 410-535-3922, or go to www.CalvertHealth.org.
FOTP to hold walk, run
Friends of the Poor will hold a 5K walk and run 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at The Calverton School, 300 Calverton Road in Huntingtown.
There will also be a kids run for ages 10 and younger, and silent auction. Sponsorships are available.
The fee is $25, and all proceeds benefit the poor in the county. For more information, go to www.fotp.doodlekit.com.
Spirits & Steeds planned for Oct. 5
Freedom Hill Horse Rescue will hold its second Spirits & Steeds event 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at 7940 N. Flint Hill Road in Owings.
Greenspring Brewery, Gypsy Brewery, Cove Point Winery and Dyer Distillery will be on hand. Live music, food, games, horseback rides, vendors, raffles and tours.
Proceeds go to the care of the horses at the rescue.
Drink tickets are $25 and include a special glass and free pours, or admission is $10, free for ages 15 and younger.
For more information, email Beth at bethm.freedom.hill@gmail.com, or go to spiritsandsteeds2019.eventbrite.com.
Aquatic center to host community day
Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation will hold a free community day Saturday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center at 130 Auto Drive in Prince Frederick. Citizens are invited to take a swim, participate in fitness activities and win prizes. For more information, call 410-535-1600, ext. 2649, or 410-414-8350.
Veterans resource fair planned
Calvert Hospice’s We Honor Veterans program will hold a free veterans resource fair 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at St. John Vianney Family Life Center at 105 Vianney Lane in Prince Frederick. . For more information, call 410-535-0892, ext. 4003, or email contact Amanda Peterson at apeterson@calverthospice.org, or Amy Szatanek at aszatanek@calverthospice.org.
Freedom Day scheduled for Oct. 5
Freedom Day will be held 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Lower Marlboro United Methodist Church at 6519 Lower Marlboro Lane in Owings; Lower Marlboro Hall at 3911 Lower Marlboro Road in Owings; and All Saints Episcopal Church at 100 Lower Marlboro Road in Sunderland.
The annual event commemorates the freedom of those who, with the help of the British, fled slavery during the War of 1812.
Walking tours, guest speakers, entertainment, vendors and exhibits. Kayak tours will be held 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 3:30 p.m.
For more information, contact Kirsti Uunila at 410-535-1600, ext. 2504, or kirsti.uunila@calvertcountymd.gov.
Yoga exercise session to fight cancer set
Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation will hold “Reach and Raise on the Road” yoga 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Hallowing Point Park. The event is a partnership with Living Beyond Breast Cancer in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.
The cost is $24, and includes giveaways and door prizes. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Department of Parks & Recreation Therman Gray Memorial Scholarship Fund and Living Beyond Breast Cancer education and support programs. For more information, go to https://webtrac.co.cal.md.us/wbwsc/webtrac.wsc/splash.html and enter activity No. 140600.
Coalition to hold community meeting
The Prince Frederick Coalition will hold an open community meeting 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at United Way at 530 Main St. in Prince Frederick.
The featured speakers will be Candice D’Agostino, director of the Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse; Carrie Wilson, executive director of the Calvert County Public Library; and Guffrie Smith, president of the Calvert Collaborative for Children and Youth.
For more information, contact calvertkids@outlook.com.
Boot camp for seniors planned
The Seventh Annual Southern Maryland Veterans Boot Camp will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at American Legion Post 82, 6330 N. Crain Highway in La Plata. Topics include veteran support organizations, healthcare, veteran benefits, employment opportunities and networking.
Registration is required. For more information or to register, contact George Hawley at 301-374-1153 or george.hawley@maryland.gov, or Ray Newby at 3012-374-1143, or ray.newby@maryland.gov. To register online, go to www.mwejobs.maryland.gov.
OOA to hold falls prevention program
The Calvert County Office on Aging will hold a free seven-week “Stepping On” falls prevention program 1 to 3 p.m. Fridays from Oct. 11 to Nov. 22, Calvert Pines Senior Center located at 450 W. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.
The program will teach strength and balance exercises, along with other strategies to prevent falls in and around the home.
“Falling is a common cause of injury for older adults, and can be very serious,” Office on Aging division chief Susan Justice said in a press release. “We are excited to bring this class to seniors in Calvert County, especially those who have recently fallen or who are concerned about falling, as we believe they will gain the skills and confidence to minimize fall risk.”
Participants should be able to walk independently or with a cane and live in their own home or independent living facility. Registration is required. For more information, call 410-535-4606, ext. 121.
Omega Pi Omega to host 5K run
Omega Pi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority will hold its annual 5K Run/Walk “Being a Healthier You” 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the pavilion in North Beach. Check-in begins at 8 a.m. Registration closes Friday, Oct. 11.
The cost is $40, $25 for ages 12 and younger. For more information, go to http://5kopo2019.eventbrite.com/, or www.facebook.com/OmegaPiOmegaChapter/.