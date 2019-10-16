Connie Stewart is the organizer for Diane’s Plea for the Cure Cancer Gala that will be held Saturday, Oct. 19, at the North Beach Fire Department, and she wants as many people to attend as possible.
“They should go to help the next one” affected by cancer, Stewart said. “It could be their family member. It’s a terrible disease, so they may need help.”
Stewart knows first-hand how the dreaded disease can affect a family. She’s lost aunts to breast cancer, her father to lung cancer and another relative to pancreatic cancer.
And in May of 2005, she watched as her sister Diane Chew-Hebb, who was 45 years old and the mother of three boys, succumb to breast cancer.
“It was very hard because she basically didn’t know what she was going through,” Stewart said of her sister, who also had diabetes. “But then she came to a point where she had gotten sick and then discovered it was there.”
Almost exactly a year later, Stewart felt a burning sensation in her breast and noticed it was swollen.
“I was like, ‘Oh my God, what is going on here,” she said.
She was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer with 12 positive lymph nodes (the higher the count, the poorer the prognosis).
“My first thought was I was angry and fearful because I had a 13-year-old who was still in school, and I wanted to be around to see him graduate,” Stewart said of her son, David Stewart Jr., who is now 25. “I was crying and crying, and I never wanted the sun to go down. I turned on every light on in my house because I was fearful of going to sleep [and not waking up]. It was the worst fear ever in my life because a lot of people in my family had passed away from it.”
Somehow Stewart, who said she has never vomited in her life, never did so even during her chemotherapy, though she did come down with pneumonia and was later burned badly by the radiation treatments.
If going through cancer wasn’t bad enough, she also had a bad experience with her primary care doctor who misdiagnosed her with mastitis (even though her son was 13), told her a biopsy was “really going to hurt,” and once refused to see her when she was three minutes late for an appointment.
“Terrifying. It was unimaginable,” Stewart of the whole ordeal, which later included a double mastectomy and a DIEP flap — which takes tissue from the lower abdomen — to help reconstruct her chest. “But right now I am good, I’m so good. I’m not fearful anymore, so I can turn out the lights and go to sleep.”
The gala, which will begin at 3 p.m. at Bayview Hall at 8536 Bayside Road in Chesapeake Beach, will include a five-course meal, a live band playing gospel and jazz and vendors and door prizes.
There will be speeches from doctors, survivors and keynote speaker Dr. Meghan Milburn of the Anne Arundel Medical Center. The event will also honor 15 survivors and five individuals who have died from the disease.
Tickets are $75, $65 in advance. For more information, call Connie Stewart at 443-532-8936 or Robin Johnson at 410-586-9157.
Hospice picked as Giant Food’s bag program
Calvert Hospice has been selected as the October beneficiary of the Giant Food Community Bag Program.
Calvert Hospice will receive $1 for every $2.50 reusable community bag purchased at the Giant Food in Prince Frederick throughout the month. If a bag is purchased at another Giant location, the donation may be directed to Calvert Hospice.
For more information, go to www.calverthospice.com, or giantfood.bagsformycause.com.
CSM holding food drive
College of Southern Maryland will hold a hawk feeder food drive for students through Thursday, Oct. 31.
Donation boxes to collect nonperishable food items to assist students will be set up at the campuses, including 115 J.W. Williams Drive in Prince Frederick.
Requested items include individual portions of cereal, canned pastas, macaroni and cheese, Cup O’ Noodles, fruit cups, peanut butter, tuna and chicken lunch pouches, ready-to-heat soups, stews and chili, and granola, cereal and protein bars.
For more information, go to www.csmd.edu/student-life/campus-dining/hawkfeeder/.
CHGC offering discounts to first responders
Chesapeake Hills golf course is offering military and first responders a 25% discount on greens fees through Monday, Nov. 11, at 11352 H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby.
The offer applies to active service, veteran and retired military, fire, EMT and law enforcement personnel, and proof of service or employment is required. Tee times must be reserved in advance.
For more information, call 410-326-4653, or go to www.ChesapeakeHills.com.
P&R seeks input on plan
Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation is looking for public input on master plan drafts for Cove Point Park and a new park at a nearby property at a public meeting 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Southern Community Center located at 20 Appeal Lane in Lusby.
Citizens can also participate in the online survey until Friday, Oct. 25.
The department is seeking feedback on two master plan options for each park based on feedback received from initial public meetings and a survey conducted in May.
For more information or to view the Cove Point Park and new park master plan drafts, go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/ParkPlans.
TBP accepting show suggestions
Twin Beach Players will welcome suggestions for upcoming show ideas at its board of directors meeting 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16.
Be prepared to discuss costs, director, cast, costumes, set design, lighting and general logistics.
Ideas concerning marketing and promoting volunteerism is also appreciated.
For more information, email Frank Antonio at fantonio@twinbeachplayers.org, or info@twinbeachplayers.org.
Menhaden talk planned
Michael Wilberg of the Chesapeake Biological Laboratory will present a discussion titled “The Atlantic Menhaden Biomass of the Chesapeake Bay” at the Southern Maryland Recreational Fishing Organization meeting 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department, 13150 H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby.
Menhaden are a critical forage fish of predators in the Chesapeake Bay, such as striped bass, flounder, mackerel, bluefish, and weakfish, yet the commercial and recreational harvest has significantly declined over the last 20 years.
There will be door prizes and 50-50 drawing. The meeting is open to the public and new members are welcome.
For more information, go to www.smrfo.com.
The Maryland judiciary is asking students to use their artistic talents to help promote peacemaking during the 14th annual Conflict Resolution Day Bookmark art contest.
The contest, which is open to grades K to 8, will celebrate national Conflict Resolution Day Thursday, Oct. 17.
Students can create bookmarks with the theme of resolving or preventing conflict. Topics include peer mediation, talking things out, apologizing, respecting differences, solving problems together, listening, tolerance, building peace, inclusion, and alternatives to violence.
“We want to encourage students to resolve conflicts peacefully,” said Mary Ellen Barbera, chief judge of the Maryland Court of Appeals. “Creating art provides an opportunity to think imaginatively about peacemaking and offers an exciting way to share ideas. We hope that, by participating in this contest, students will engage in meaningful peer-to-peer discussions and will learn more about settling disputes without violence.”
Cash prizes will be awarded for first, second, and third place in three age groups and a selection of winning bookmark entries will be printed and distributed throughout Maryland.
The deadline for submission is Thursday, Oct. 17. For more information, go to mdcourts.gov/bookmarkcontest.
MCM to hold mental health talk
Maryland Coalition of Families will hold a free discussion titled “Mental health and your teen: What’s the connection to substance abuse?” 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center, 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.
The talk is presented by Southern Maryland regional specialist Christina Spangler and family peer support specialist Ginger Rose of the Maryland Coalition of Families.
Registration is required. For more information, call 410-535-3733.
NARFE meeting planned
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association’s Calvert County Chapter 1466 will meet 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Calvert Pines Community Center, 450 W. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.
There will be a presentation on Calvert County history, followed by a short business session. An optional lunch will be held 11:30 a.m. at Fiesta Mexican, 135 Central Square Drive in Prince Frederick. The meeting is open to all.
For more information or how to become a member, contact 410-586-1441 or NARFE1466@gmail.com.
Church to host community resource fair
St. John Vianney Family Life Center will hold a community resource fair 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at 105 Vianney Lane in Prince Frederick. Free family support services, health screenings, prizes, raffles and giveaways. Call 410-535-0223, or go to www.sjvchurch.net.
CHS to host front porch concert
The Calvert County Historical Society will host a free Front Porch concert 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at 70 Church St. in Prince Frederick.
Riverside South, a local four-person bluegrass and country band, will perform.
Bring blankets and chairs. Light refreshments will be available for purchase. For more information, call 410-535-2452.
Superheroes ready to walk, run, roll and fly
Foundation 4 Heroes will hold a Race 4 Heroes beginning at 8:15 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, on Solomons Island.
There are seven divisions as well as a costume contest, which will award prizes for best, most original, funniest, and cutest costumes. Medals will be awarded. Ages 11 and younger will race a quarter-mile and there will also be a 5K race.
Foundation 4 Heroes volunteers teach children how to be heroes and about bullying, and honor and thank veterans.
The cost is $10, $20 includes a T-shirt. Kids capes and masks will be available for purchase at the event. Sponsorships are available.
For more information, email Christina Payne at cepayne@comcast.net, or for sponsorships email Josh Yowell at josh@theyowellteam.com or Jay Lipoff at drjay@f4heroes.com, or go to www.active.com.
Town to host marketing workshop
North Beach Town Hall will host a free business marketing strategies workshop 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at 8916 Chesapeake Ave. in North Beach.
The instructor will be Sara McGuinn, a social media specialist for Wattz Web Design and Marketing.
The workshop is sponsored by the Calvert County Department of Economic Development and the Town of North Beach. Registration is required.
Go to https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07egmotr57e473e9dc&oseq=&c=cdf8ae10-4a98-11e6-9e0d-d4ae527b6fcc&ch=ce01fce0-4a98-11e6-9e0e-d4ae527b6fcc.
CBL’s science series to tackle flame retardants
Chesapeake Biological Laboratory will hold a discussion titled “Flame Retardants: Friend or Foe?” by Heather Stapleton 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 142 Williams St. in Solomons.
The talk is part of the Science for Citizens seminar series.
For more information, call 410-326-4281, or go to www.umces.edu/cbl/science-citizens.
County to hold CRP, AED safety session
The Calvert County Department of Public Safety’s Division of Emergency Management will host a free CPR and AED training session 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center, 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.
For more information, call 410-535-1600, ext. 2638, email oem@calvercountymd.gov, or go to www.calvertcountymd.gov/training.
ACLT to hold saving bay discussion
American Chestnut Land Trust will hold a discussion titled “Saving the Bay, One Yard at a Time” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Calvert Library Prince Frederick branch at 850 Costley Way in Prince Frederick.
There will be a Bay-Wise presentation by the Calvert County Master Gardeners, and registration is required.
For more information, contact 410-414-3400, or info@acltweb.org.