Daffodils are known as a symbol of hope, and the American Cancer Society has adopted the early bloomers as part of its annual Daffodil Days fundraising campaign.
“They’re the flower of hope and also a sign of spring,” said Nancy Miller, the senior community development manager and American Cancer Society, and also the Calvert County liaison. “As soon as you see them, you know spring’s coming.”
The ACS is selling daffodils as part of its annual fundraising campaign. Proceeds will go to support groundbreaking research, patient services, and other life-saving programs.
Those wishing to purchase some of the bright yellow flowers have three options: One bunch of daffodils is $10, potted daffodils go for $15 and a $25 donation supports the Gift of Hope program, in which flowers are delivered to a local hospital by American Cancer Society volunteers.
“It’s part of their option to donate,” Miller said. “Last year, I was able to take a nice big box over there [to the hospital].”
Miller said the flowers are delivered from the west coast in around the third week of March to the regional office in Baltimore, and she then distributes them in Calvert and Anne Arundel counties.
New this year are tulips, which are available for the second option.
“People were asking about [tulips],” Miller said, “so we added them just so we had some variety. It makes perfect sense with potted ones.”
Those hoping to purchase some daffodils can go through any Relay For Life team members they may know or order online.
“[Sales are] probably on track with last year,” Miller said. “Maybe a little better.”
The deadline to order the flowers is Monday, Feb. 24.
Miller was unsure of sales as of Friday, saying only about “one-tenth of the orders are in.”
For more information or to place an order for daffodils, contact Nancy Miller at 512-490-8764 or nancy.miller@cancer.org.
Free creek buffers offered
The Maryland Forest Service and Potomac Watershed Partnership are offering free buffers designed to assist homeowners who have a waterway on or adjacent to their property to create a streamside buffer of native trees and shrubs.
The kit includes 20 to 30 native trees and shrub bare-root seedlings approximately 1 to 2 feet in height in addition to fact sheets, planting techniques, proper maintenance and more.
The buffers are available to residents who have a drainage ditch, stream, creek, or river flowing through their property or live adjacent to such a waterway and for smaller landowners who are not eligible for agricultural cost-share programs.
For more information, call county coordinator Brian Stupak at 410-535-1303 or go to brian.stupak@maryland.gov.
Battle Creek closing through spring
Battle Creek Cypress Swamp, 2880 Grays Road in Prince Frederick, will be closed through the spring while the nature center undergoes renovations.
For more information, go to www.calvertcountymd.gov/115/Parks-and-Recreation.
MSAC seeking women’s stories
The Maryland State Arts Council is seeking stories about women in the arts regarding the contributions of women-identifying people who are artists, arts administrators, or cultural workers, or an exhibition, performance or project featuring women.
The project is in conjunction with the “Year of the Woman” in Maryland, an initiative announced by Gov. Larry Hogan.
For more information, go to msac.commerce@maryland.gov.
Library to host summer camp fair
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host a Summer Camp Fair 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19.
Dozens of camps of all types will be represented.
CalvertHealth offering Spitzer scholarship
The CalvertHealth Foundation Scholarship Fund is offering the E. Anne Spitzer, MD Memorial Scholarship to students who graduated from a Calvert County high school and are pursuing a career in medicine.
Students must be admitted to an accredited medical school at the time of application with a minimum 2.5 GPA.
The deadline for submission is Thursday, Feb. 20.
For more information, call 410-414-45670 or go to https://calverthealthfoundation.org/about-us/scholarships/.
Library to host health center
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host the CalvertHealth Medical Center’s Mobile Health Center 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20.
The center travels to under-served areas of the community to bring essential primary care services, dental and prevention and wellness programs to residents who may not have easy access to traditional health care. For more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
NARFE to meet Feb. 20
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association’s Calvert County Chapter 1466, will meet 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Calvert County Public Library in Prince Frederick. There will be a presentation by library staff on the services available to seniors and a business meeting. Open to all. An optional lunch for chapter members will be held 11:30 a.m. at Calvert Crab, 151 Central Square Drive in Prince Frederick. For more information or to become a member, go to www.mdnarfe.org.
Lecture series covers tobacco trade
Calvert Marine Museum will host a free lecture by Mark Wilkins titled “The Tobacco Trade” 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at 14200 Solomons Island Roads in Solomons. The talk will trace the evolution of the tobacco trade, first in Virginia then in Maryland.
The discussion is part of the Maryland in the Age of Sail Lecture Series.
Daly to play marine museum
Diane Daly will perform 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at the Calvert Marine Museum, 14200 Solomons Island Road in Solomons.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and beer and wine will be available for purchase.
The concert is part of the Maritime Performance Series. Tickets are $20, $25 at the door. Call 410-326-2042 or go to calvertmarinemuseum.com/Maritime-Performance-Series.
Library to host watershed talk
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host a free discussion titled How We Change our World 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. The presenter will be Greg Bowen of the American Chestnut Land Trust.
Gardening in a drought talk planned
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host a discussion titled Garden Smarter: Gardening During a Drought 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22.
Learn how to choose drought-tolerant plants for different sun exposures and learn the best water conservation techniques and practices.
Hearing planned for transportation plan
The Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning will hold a public hearing to consider and receive comments on the proposed adoption of the Calvert County Transportation Plan 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 175 Main St. in Prince Frederick.
The county adopted its first transportation plan in 1997, which established specific improvements to shape transportation and inform land-use patterns through 2010.
Written comments can be sent to BOCC, 175 Main St., Prince Frederick, Md. 20678 or emailed to commiss@calvertcountymd.gov. Comments must be received by 4:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24.
For more information, contact 410-535-1600 ext. 2356 or pz@calvertcountymd.gov, or to see the plan, go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/TransportationPlan.
Library to host talk on health of Bay
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold a talk titled Chesapeake Bay’s Health & You 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26.
Speakers Walter Boynton ad Larry Polsky will discuss the health of the Bay, how it impacts our health, and how we can improve things for all Chesapeake Bay watershed members.
A question and answer period will follow.
CCCW accepting outstanding women nominations
The Calvert County Commission for Women is accepting applications for the 2020 Outstanding Achievement Awards through Friday, Feb. 28.
Categories include advocacy, business leadership, service, and woman of tomorrow.
Nominees must be 21 years or older, or 20 or younger for Woman of Tomorrow.
Completed nomination forms must be emailed to CalvertWomen@gmail.com or by mail to Calvert County Commission for Women, Calvert County Circuit Courthouse, 175 Main St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678.
For more information, go to www.calvertcountymd.gov/DocumentCenter/View/30720/2020-CCCW-Outstanding-Achievement-Nomination-Form.
SECAC seeking nominations
The Calvert County Special Education Citizens’ Advisory Committee is accepting nominations for Calvert County Public School staff members who have made a difference through Friday, Feb. 28.
Nominations must be made by the parent, guardian, or the student, and there are four categories: Individual Special Education Staff, IEP Team, Related Service Staff, and Other Support Staff. Nominations should be for a staff member who has “gone beyond the call of duty” to make a child successful during the current school year.
An awards ceremony will be held 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 2, at Calvert High School.
For more information or to fill out a nomination form, go to https://calvertsecac.typeform.com/to/bGGnWu
Hospice to hold volunteer training
Calvert Hospice will hold its next volunteer training 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 1. Positions include visiting with patients and offering family members a break, helping in the office, working at the Shoppe for Hospice, helping to facilitate the Journeys support group for grieving children or assisting at special events.
The deadline for registration is Tuesday, Feb. 25.
For more information, contact Amanda Peterson at 410-535-0892 ext. 4003 or apeterson@calverthospice.org, or download an application at https://calverthospice.org/volunteer.
MSAC accepting Folklife grant applications
The Maryland State Arts Council will accept applications for 2020-2021 Folklife Apprenticeship Grants through Sunday, March 1.
The grants fund the teaching of folklife skills by a master to a learner artist. Each grant is $5,000, with $4,000 going to the master and $1,000 to the learner. Folklife skills may include any activities associated with living cultural traditions. Some examples include traditional music, dance, storytelling, fiber art, craft, food and occupational practices.
For more information or to apply, go to www.marylandarts.smartsimple.com.
DNR accepting SAV feedback
Maryland Department of Natural Resources
Fishing and Boating Services is accepting public feedback from a recent proposal for submerged aquatic vegetation.
Comments on the proposal will be accepted through Monday, March 2.
To see the proposal, go to https://dnr.maryland.gov/fisheries/Pages/regulations/changes.aspx.
Comments can be emailed to fisheriespubliccomment.dnr@maryland.gov.
LWV to host voter registration training
The league of Women Voters of Calvert County will hold voter registration training 7 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at the Calvert County Library’s Prince Frederick branch.
Participants must be 16 years of age or older and registered voters.
Training will be conducted by the Calvert County Board of Elections and registration is required.
For more information, email lwvcc.votersvcs@gmail.com or to register go to www.lwvcalvert.org/events-1/voter-registration-training-4.
County to hold restaurant week
Restaurants will showcase their creative cuisine and offer delicious deals during Calvert County Restaurant Week March 5-12. The event will feature restaurants drawing on the region’s bounty to offer unique dining experiences. “Restaurant Week gives Calvert County restaurants an opportunity to shine just as winter is winding down and the spring season is beginning,” Director of Economic Development Kelly Robertson-Slagle said in a news release. “This week-long event is a great way to help our economy and strengthen our community. We’re excited about it and hope people will check out a restaurant they’ve never been to before or support an old favorite.”
Patrons can enter a drawing for prizes by completing an online feedback form, or by posting a photo dining during Restaurant Week at one of the participating restaurants. Special fixed-price menus will be available at each location with both lunch and dinner options.
For more information, go to www.ChooseCalvert.com/RestaurantWeek.
Sailing lecture covers watery highways
Calvert Marine Museum will host a free lecture by Mark Wilkins titled “Watery Highways – The Chesapeake Bay” 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at 14200 Solomons Island Roads in Solomons. The talk will explore how before and after the advent of railroads, the water was the easiest way to transport goods and travelers.
The discussion is part of the Maryland in the Age of Sail Lecture Series.
Library to host talk on women’s suffrage
Calvert Library’s Twin Beaches branch will host a book discussion on women’s suffrage 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, March 9.
Take part in a talk of the Women’s Suffrage Movement and commemoration of the 100 year anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment.
Call 410-257-2411 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Library to host U.S. Naval band
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host a performance by the U.S. Naval Academy Band Blues & Gold 7 to 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, March 11.
The band performs classic blues and blues-infused music from artists such as B.B. King and Muddy Waters, and contemporary hits by guitar virtuosi Joe Bonamassa and Eric Clapton.
Library to host talk on intuitive eating
Calvert Library’s Southern Branch will host a discussion titled Introduction to Intuitive Eating 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 11.
Learn how to re-frame your mentality, reconnect with your body, and nourish yourself in a caring and respectful way and a new way to approach your health and wellness that does not involve dieting and militant exercise.
The presenter will be Join Erin Jewell, a healthy living educator at the University of Maryland Extension Office.
For more information, call 410-326-5289 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Library to celebrate Elizabeth Cady
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will celebrate the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage with a living history performance of Elizabeth Cady Stanton 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 18.
Actress Mary Ann Jung will portray the leading figure in the women’s rights movement and 19th-century champion of women’s rights.
Wilkins lecture series continues
Calvert Marine Museum will host a free lecture by Mark Wilkins titled “Battle of Hampton Roads and the Civil War on the Chesapeake and in Maryland” 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at 14200 Solomons Island Roads in Solomons.
Discover why the Bay was so important during the Civil War and discover ways. Confederate raiders tried to out-smart the Union blockade of the eastern seaboard.
The discussion is part of the Maryland in the Age of Sail Lecture Series.
Women in business conference planned
Southern Maryland Empower will host a free “A Salute to Women in Business Leadership” conference 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at the Southern Maryland Community Center, 20 Appeal Lane in Lusby.
The event is being organized by the St. Mary’s County NAACP.
For more information, email EDC@stmarysnaacp.com or to register go to empowersomd.eventbrite.com.
Bourbon to play marine museum
Claude Bourbon will perform 7 p.m. Friday, March 27, at the Calvert Marine Museum, 14200 Solomons Island Road in Solomons.
Bourbon is known throughout Europe and America for his guitar performances that take blues, Spanish, and Middle Eastern stylings into uncharted territories.
The concert is part of the Maritime Performance Series.
Tickets are $20, $25 at the door. Call 410-326-2042 or go to calvertmarinemuseum.com/Maritime-Performance-Series.
DNR to host careers camp
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is accepting applications for its Natural Resources Career camp through Tuesday, March 31.
The camp, which will be held July 25-29 in Accident, is open to high school students with an interest in forestry, fisheries, wildlife, or parks management and will give students an opportunity to learn from industry professionals and develop contacts that could lead to future employment and a career in natural resources. Students will participate in hands-on classroom and field activities in forestry, wildlife, ecology, fisheries, watershed management, natural resources management and conservation.
Space is limited and tuition assistance is available.
For more information, go to http://marylandforestryboards.org/nrcc.cfm.
CBL to host talk on plastics
Chesapeake Biological Laboratory will hold a discussion on its Plastic Watch program by Helen Bailey 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, at 146 Williams St. in Solomons.
The discussion is part of the Science for Citizens Series.
Wilkins lecture series covers steam, sail
Calvert Marine Museum will host a free lecture by Mark Wilkins titled “Steam and Sail on the Bay in the 19th and 20th Centuries” 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 2, at 14200 Solomons Island Roads in Solomons. Explore the transition from sail to steam on the Chesapeake Bay. The discussion is part of the Maryland in the Age of Sail Lecture Series.
CBL to host talk on research cruises
Chesapeake Biological Laboratory will hold a discussion on Patuxent River research cruises by Ryan Woodland 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, at 146 Williams St. in Solomons.
The discussion is part of the Science for Citizens Series.
CBL to host discussion on oysters
Chesapeake Biological Laboratory will hold a discussion on oyster aquaculture by Tom Miller 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, at 146 Williams St. in Solomons.
The discussion is part of the Science for Citizens Series.
Sea Chanteys to play library
U.S. Naval Academy Band Sea Chanters will perform 7 to 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, at Calvert Library Prince Frederick. The band is the U.S. Navy’s official chorus and performs traditional choral music, including sea chanteys, patriotic fare, opera, Broadway, and contemporary.
The free concert is part of the Trebles in the Library Concert Series.
Sailing lecture concludes
Calvert Marine Museum will host a free lecture by Mark Wilkins titled “Development of Chesapeake Bay Watercraft and Fishing” 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 16, at 14200 Solomons Island Roads in Solomons.
Learn about the design, construction, and history of skipjacks, bugeyes, draketails, and crabbing skiffs, as well as some lesser-known vessels that have worked the Bay. The discussion is part of the Maryland in the Age of Sail Lecture Series.
LWV to host WOW luncheon
League of Women Voters of Calvert County will host its 18th annual Women of the World Celebration and Awards Ceremony 11 a.m, to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 18, at the Rod ‘N Reel Restaurant, 4160 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach.
Keynote speaker is Yun Jung Yang.
Tickets are $25, $20 for students.
For more information, go to www.lwvcalvert.org.
CBL to host talk on tidal, creek monitoring
Chesapeake Biological Laboratory will hold a discussion on Solomons harbor and tidal creek monitoring by Jeremy Testa 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, at 146 Williams St. in Solomons.
The discussion is part of the Science for Citizens Series.
McCutcheon to play marine museum
John McCutcheon will perform 7 p.m. Friday, April 24, at the Calvert Marine Museum, 14200 Solomons Island Road in Solomons. McCutcheon is a master of a dozen different traditional instruments, most notably the rare and beautiful hammer dulcimer.
The concert is part of the Maritime Performance Series.
Tickets are $20, $25 at the door. Call 410-326-2042 or go to calvertmarinemuseum.com/Maritime-Performance-Series.
Christmas in April to celebrate 30 years
The 2020 Christmas in April in St. Mary’s County, to be held on April 25, will be the 30th year for the one-day restoration and renovation blitz.
The organization is requesting that anyone who served as an area coordinator, house captain or volunteer in 1990 to contact Darene Kleinsorgen, executive director, at 301-884-2902 to be recognized at an upcoming event this spring.
The volunteer organization rehabilitates houses of low income, elderly, disabled and veteran homeowners.
For more information or to volunteer, call 301-884-2905 or go to www.christmasinaprilsmc.org.
LWV to host fundraising cruise
League of Women Voters of Calvert County will host a fundraising cruise aboard the historic Half Shell 3 to 5 p.m Sunday, April 26.
The boat will be docked at 14624 S. Solomons Island Road in Solomons.
For more information, go to www.lwvcalvert.org.