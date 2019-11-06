Recognizing the current opioid crisis, the Calvert County Women’s Democratic Club recently collected funds to assist the graduates of the Circuit Court for Calvert County’s Adult Treatment Court.
Calvert CARES is a nonprofit organization that provides financial assistance and support to participants of Calvert County’s Adult Treatment Court as they progress through the phases of their treatment. Calvert CARES provides participants with educational, medical, vocational and housing needs as they begin lives of sobriety and are ready to be productive Calvert County citizens.
As in many other parts of the country, the opioid epidemic has reached crisis proportions in Calvert County. While incarceration of drug users has increased, imprisoning these addicts does not stop the cycle of substance abuse once they are released. Recidivism rates of drug offenders indicate that incarceration is not always the most effective action for either the addict or the community. Statistics show that more than 75% of drug offenders reoffend and are back in prison within five years of release. To date, Calvert County has recorded 96 opioid overdoses, 21 of which were fatal, which underscoring the need for a new strategy.
The Calvert County Adult Treatment Court is part of the new strategy. Adult Treatment
Court is supported by local law enforcement and health officials including the Adult Treatment Court staff, the State’s Attorney’s Office, the Public Defender’s Office, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Calvert County Division of Parole and Probation, the Calvert County Health Department and the Calvert County Detention Center.
Donations not only help recovering addicts, but all of Calvert by helping recovering addicts become productive members of the community.
For more information, call Vicki Ross at 410-535-1600, ext. 2730.