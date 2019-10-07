As a salute to those who serve, Chesapeake Hills Golf Course will offer a fall discount for military and first responders.
Through Nov. 11, active service, veteran and retired military, fire, EMT and law enforcement personnel are eligible for 25% off regular priced green fees.
Proof of service or employment is required, and the discount cannot be combined with other offers.
Tee times must be reserved in advance online or by calling 410-326-4653.
The golf course is at 11352 H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby.
For more information, go to www.ChesapeakeHills.com.