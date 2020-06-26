Citizen preparedness urged for Atlantic hurricane season

The Atlantic hurricane season officially began Monday and the Calvert County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Management Division, is urging citizen awareness and preparedness.
The Atlantic hurricane season lasts from June to November, but most hurricane-like weather occurs between mid-August and late October.
Calvert County is at risk for strong winds, heavy rain, inland flooding and other severe weather, but residents can be weather- ready by knowing how to receive information and warnings, having a plan and practicing safety during and after a storm.
Hurricanes often produce extreme winds, devastating high tides, flooding from torrential rains and even tornadoes.
Residents can take the following actions to prepare for severe weather:
• Stay tuned to local radio and TV stations for official weather information, alerts and warnings.
• Follow instructions and advice given by emergency officials.
• Know your evacuation route and have an emergency shelter plan.
• Remain indoors during a hurricane and away from windows and glass doors.
• If you live in a mobile home, plan alternate shelter. Mobile homes are unsafe in high winds.
• Have a family communication plan and easy-to-find meeting place in case you are separated when a storm or disaster strikes.
• Consider specific needs of household members, such as medical needs, dietary needs, disabilities, languages spoken, pets or service animals, as well as babies and young children.
• Build an emergency kit and store supplies in easy-to-carry containers. Recommended items for a basic kit include water, non-perishable food, battery-powered or hand-cranked radio, flashlight, first aid kit, whistle to signal for help, local maps, cell phone with chargers and backup battery, prescription medications, cash, important family documents, blankets and change of clothing.
Prepare supplies for home, work and vehicles.
• Fill a bathtub or large container with water for cleaning and flushing toilets.
This is important for those whose water runs on an electrical system.
Residents are also encouraged to stay informed and prepared in the event of an emergency by going to www.
CalvertCountyMd.gov/BeAwarePrepare and signing up for Calvert County ALERT to receive timely information about various emergency and non-emergency situations in the county. ALERT messages can be received by cell phone, landline, email, text messaging, fax, pager and more.
The Department of Public Safety also offers a free “Prepare Me Calvert” application to put critical, real-time information at users’ fingertips.
For more information or to sign up for additional emergency preparedness information, call 410-535-1600 ext. 2638 or for more emergency-planning tips and information, go to www.ready.gov.