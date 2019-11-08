Nine-year-old Lorelei Moss of Patuxent Appeal Campus, right, tries to navigate a Spheros through an obstacle course with her father, Steven, during the Girls Who Code night Wednesday at Calvert High School. The third annual event drew about 100 visitors. The county’s four high schools were in attendance along with Girls Who Code clubs from Great Mills High School and Naval Air Station Patuxent River. Combined, Calvert, Northern, Patuxent and Huntingtown have 36 Girls Who Code members. Mt. Harmony Elementary School began a club last year while Dowell, Barstow and Sunderland — which already has 30 members — Elementary Schools are starting clubs this year.