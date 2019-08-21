Calvert County Department of Health will hold a series of drop-in Narcan training sessions.
The training takes 10 minutes, after which applicants are issued a free Narcan kits.
Training sessions will be held on the following dates:
- Monday, Sept. 9, from 5 to 6 p.m. at Calvert Library Southern Branch in Solomons.
• Saturday, Sept. 21, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Calvert Library Fairview Branch in Owings.
• Monday, Oct. 14, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Calvert Library Prince Frederick Branch.
• Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Calvert Library Prince Frederick Branch.
• Thursday, Oct. 24, from 7 to 8 p.m. at Calvert Library Southern Branch in Solomons.
• Thursday, Nov. 7, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Calvert Library Southern Branch in Solomons.
• Saturday, Nov. 16, from noon to 1 p.m. at Calvert Library Prince Frederick Branch.
• Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Calvert Library Fairview Branch in Owings.
For more information, call Ashley Staples-Reid at 410-535-3079, ext. 41