Consider donating blood to help the supply

The coronavirus is in full effect, and with that, blood is in low supply, but the Calvert Lions Club is doing something about that.
The club is holding a blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, Friday, April 10, in front of O’Gannigan’s Restaurant, which is located at 98 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
“The blood drive is very important with the on-going coronavirus situation,” Lion member Jim D’Amico said, “because there is a shortage of all types of blood.”
D’Amico said he’s hoping the drive will produce 20 pints for the Anne Arundel Medical Center, though he admits some would-be recipients might be scared off.
“I know that some people will hesitate because of the virus,” D’Amico said, “but [the center] tells me they will use every precaution necessary.”
The club collected approximately 100 pints.
The Lions Club will hold more blood drives at the same time and at the same location on Friday, June 12; Aug. 14; Oct. 9; and Dec. 11.
For more information, call D’Amico at 410-610-9939.
COVID-19 changes, cancellations
• All court offices, administrative offices, units of the judiciary, and the office of the clerk of the circuit court, treasurer’s office and wills, are closed.
• Bail reviews, arraignments, emergency habeas corpus petitions, juvenile detention hearings, Children in Need of Assistance shelter care and adjudication on shelter care, emergency delinquency, domestic violence protective petitions, appeals from peace orders, family law emergencies including petitions for guardianship, temporary restraining orders, emergency evaluation petitions, quarantine and isolation petitions, extradition cases, Hicks Rule, search warrants, body attachments and contempt continue to be scheduled and heard in circuit court.
• CalvertHealth will admit no visitors under the age of 18 in the medical center unless they require medical care. No visitors should go to the medical center if they are ill or have symptoms. Visitors will be screened upon entry. There will also be a limit of one visitor per patient. Exceptions may be made for end-of-life care and visitors who are healthy but require their own caregiver. Visitors and patients of the behavioral health partial Hospitalization Program, cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation and testing, diabetic/nutrition individual appointments, diagnostic imaging, infusion, labor and delivery, outpatient surgery, speech therapy, spine clinic, therapeutic outpatient lab and wound care to enter through the main entrance. Patients who are ill or symptomatic should enter through the emergency entrance and all visitors should expect to be screened. Also canceled are all classes, support groups, community events and non-mandatory education.
• Department of Public Works bulk pickup, mattress pickup, HELP Association pickup, Carol Porto Treatment Facility pickups and facility tours are canceled.
• Department of Planning & Zoning has postponed all inspections of occupied residential dwellings and permits for accessory structures.
• Public transportation routes are changed to the following: North Route (6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.), South Route (7:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.) and Prince Frederick Shuttle I (6:35 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) The Charlotte Hall, Dunkirk, Lusby, Mid-County Route and Prince Frederick Shuttle II are suspended. Paratransit routes are still in operation for medical and nutritional trips only.
• The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter is closed. Owner reclamations and rescue transport will be by appointment only.
• College of Southern Maryland will operate remotely and access to its campuses will be restricted to pre-approved and authorized personnel.
• The Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center is closed.
• All Parks and Recreation programs at school facilities and sporting events at county-owned parks are canceled.
• Large special events and gatherings of 250 people or more are canceled.
• In- and out-of-state training and conferences for county government employees and all training sponsored by the government is canceled.
• Indoor and outdoor recreational programs, activities at county parks/facilities and community centers are closed.
• All water fountains at public parks and dog parks have been put out of service.
• The Prince Frederick, Southern, Fairview and Twin Beaches branches are closed but limited services will continue.
• The Calvert Pines, North Beach and Southern Pines senior centers are closed.
• Meals on Wheels deliveries will continue and congregate meal participants may request meal delivery by calling 410-535-4606.
• Chesapeake Hills Golf Course is closed.
• Kellam’s Field and the North Beach boardwalk are closed to visitors.
• American Legion Post 206 in Chesapeake Beach is closed.
• Chesapeake Biological Laboratory’s Science for Citizens spring series is postponed until the fall.
• The Calvert Marine Museum is closed.
• Annmarie Gardens & Sculpture Museum is closed.
• Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum is closed.
• Prince Frederick Volunteer Rescue Squad’s Breakfast with the Easter Bunny on April 11 is canceled.
• The architectural review committee’s Prince Frederick Town Center meeting on April 11 is canceled.
• The Calvert County Master Gardeners annual plant sale on May 2 has been canceled.
• The Breezy Point Blastoff on May 16 has been rescheduled for September.
• The Calvert County Board of Elections has rescheduled its presidential primary election for June 2. The deadline for voter registration is May 12.
• The Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland meeting has been rescheduled to June 18.
• The Maryland Income Tax deadline has been extended to July 15, and there will be no interest or penalty for late payment if 2019 tax payments are made by that date.
• The Southern Maryland Fishing Fair and Expo has been rescheduled to Aug. 29-30
• Calvert County Commission for Women and the League of Women Voters of Calvert County Annual Women of the World Awards and Recognition Luncheon has been rescheduled to Sept. 10.
Aid available for businesses
Last week, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced new COVID-19 business relief programs to assist Maryland businesses with 50 or fewer full- or part-time employees and Maryland manufacturing businesses.
For more information on the Maryland Small Business COVID-19 Emergency Relief Loan Fund, go to https://commerce.maryland.gov/fund/maryland-small-business-covid-19-emergency-relief-loan-fund.
For more information on the Maryland Small Business COVID-19 Emergency Relief Grant Fund, which gives grants for businesses and nonprofits offers grant amounts up to $10,000, go to https://commerce.maryland.gov/fund/maryland-small-business-covid-19-emergency-relief-grant-fund.
For more information on the Maryland COVID-19 Emergency Relief Manufacturing Fund, which helps Maryland manufacturers produce personal protective equipment, go to https://commerce.maryland.gov/fund/maryland-covid-19-emergency-relief-manufacturing-fund.
For more information on the COVID-19 Layoff Aversion Fund, which is designed to support businesses undergoing economic stresses due to the pandemic by preventing or minimizing the duration of unemployment resulting from layoffs, go to www.dllr.state.md.us/employment/covidlafund.shtml.
County establishes response team
The Calvert County Department of Economic Development has established a local business response team to determine what resources are needed by local businesses and to make those resources available.
Business owners are encouraged to begin documenting economic impacts now, to be ready to apply for recovery assistance when it becomes available.
For more information, contact 410-535-4583 or info@ecalvert.com.
County announces COVID-19 resources
Calvert County Government recently launched a virtual resource center on its website for the latest updates on the coronavirus.
“Calvert County will use every tool at our disposal in responding to COVID-19,” Board of County Commissioners President Kelly McConkey said in a news release. “We are closely monitoring the situation and will continue to update our citizens as needed. Our citizens’ health and safety is our top priority.”
For more information, go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Coronavirus.
CSM documenting pandemic
The Southern Maryland Studies Center at the College of Southern Maryland is documenting how coronavirus is affecting life in Southern Maryland.
The world has studied pandemics like the bubonic plague, smallpox, and influenza, so documenting COVID-19 will help future generations research, learn and be better prepared.
For more information, go to www.facebook.com/489801451147459/posts/2746958822098366/?d=n.
CalvertHealth seeking donations
With the critical shortages of Personal Protective Equipment across the nation, CalvertHealth is looking for donations of medical materials.
The hospital is looking for unopened containers of hand sanitizer, bleach wipes, surgical masks, N95 masks, examination gloves and isolation or procedure gowns.
For more information, email Susan Stevens at susan.stevens@calverthealthmed.org.
SMECO suspends disconnects
Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative has recently suspended disconnections for non-payment.
“We care for our cooperative members, and we understand that the actions being instituted to limit the spread of the virus may create an economic burden,” President and CEO Sonja Cox said in a news release. “Many businesses and their employees will be impacted, and during this period of economic stress, we will continue to work with our customers to ease that burden.”
For more information, call 1-888-440-3311.
Giant offers special hours for seniors, others
Giant Food is setting aside the hours of 6 to 7 a.m. every day for seniors and citizens with compromised immune systems
The stores will operate on regular hours during all other times.
For more information, go to www.giantfood.com.
Food pantries looking for donations
Food pantries are preparing to provide food items for pick up and are looking for donations.
Requested items include shelf-stable milk, granola bars, Goldfish crackers and single-serve flip-top cereals, fruit cups single and lunches such as mini ravioli, franks and beans, beef stew and meat beef lasagna.
Donations can be dropped off at the End Hunger boxes at Chesapeake Cares Food Pantry, 6045 Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown or Chesapeake Church at 6201 Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown.
For a list of food pantry partners, go to https://endhungercalvert.org/pantry/, to make a financial donation, go to https://endhungercalvert.org/donate/ or to volunteer, contact Kelly Chambers at Kellyc@unitedwaycalvert.org.
Optimists offering scholarships
The Optimist Club of Calvert-Prince Frederick is offering three scholarships totaling $17,000.
The deadline has been pushed back to Monday, June 15.
Applications are available from public high school guidance counselor offices and from the scholarship committee at 8233 Pushaw Station Road in Owings.
Applicants must be Calvert County residents in the current graduating class of a public Calvert County high school and meet all guidelines.
For more information or an application, go to http://www.optimistclubofcalvert.org/site/.
LSM to extend deadline
Due to the pandemic, Leadership Southern Maryland is extending its deadline for those that wish to apply for the 2021 executive program to 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 15.
For more information, contact 301-904-9993 or denise@leadershipsomd.org.
Legion to host state program
The American Legion 2020 MD Boys State Program will accept applications from current high school juniors interested in leadership, government or politics through Wednesday, April 15.
The event, which will be held June 21-27 at McDaniel College in Westminster, is a nationally recognized program in leadership, government, and political sciences and tuition upon acceptance is fully funded.
For more information or an application, call 410-752-3104 or go to www.mdlegion.org/boysstate.
Library to host input meeting
Calvert Library will host an input meeting via Zoom to help plan the new Calvert Library Twin Beaches Branch 2 to 3:30 p.m. or 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 22.
The session will be hosted by the library’s architectural design team.
To register for the 2 to 3:30 session, go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4247136.
To register for the 7 to 8 p.m. session, go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4247137.
Hospice to host spousal loss support group
Calvert Hospice will host a Gone Without Me grief support program beginning 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays from June 30 to Aug. 4, at Burnett Calvert Hospice House, 4559 Sixes Road in Prince Frederick.
The 6-week program will focus on learning to live again after the loss of a spouse.
There is a $50 supply fee for this program, but scholarships are available. Deadline for registration is Tuesday, June 23.
For more information, contact Amy Szatanek at 410-535-0892 ext. 2204 or aszatanek@calverthospice.org, or to register go to https://calverthospice.org/grief-support-programs.
Road work begins on Main Street, Route 231
The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration has started curb work on Main Street as part of the Route 2/4 widening project.
Crews will be working during daytime and nighttime hours with intermittent flagging operations in effect.
Work has also begun work on a new roadway that will provide secondary access for those entering and exiting Hallowing Point Park. The roadway will extend from the back of Hallowing Point Park to Jibsail Drive, on the east side of the industrial park. Current park exit procedures will remain in place during construction, with right turns allowed from the park onto Hallowing Point Road only from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
The work is expected to be completed by the end of April.
For more information, go to www.roads.maryland.gov or for real-time commute conditions go to www.md511.maryland.gov.
Census jobs available
The U.S. Census Bureau is offering full- and part-time employment opportunities for recruiting assistants, field supervisors, office operations supervisors, enumerators and clerks.
Salaries are $21 to $29 an hour.
For more information, call 1-888-480-1639 or go to www.2020census.gov/jobs.
Blue Crabs to host virtual readings
The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs baseball team will begin a virtual Read-a-Thon at noon Tuesdays and Thursdays on Facebook Live.
Every child that reads at least four books will receive a ticket to a Blue Crabs game by downloading bookmarks on the team’s website. One family will be selected to receive a family pack of tickets.
For more information, go to www.somdbluecrabs.com.
BOE elections postponed
The Calvert County Board of Elections recently announced the 2020 presidential primary election day will be postponed until Tuesday, June 2.
Deadline for voter registration will be Tuesday, May 12.
For more information or for voter registration forms, go to
CAASA offering mini-grants
The Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse is making a number of prevention mini-grants available to help local community groups provide alcohol and other drug-abuse prevention activities/programs.
Completed applications are due Friday, July 31.
For more information, call 410-535-3733 or to download an application, go to www.calvertcountymd.gov/caasa.
ACLT looking for feedback
The American Chestnut Land Trust held its annual meeting in March and is looking for feedback.
Individuals are invited to watch a slideshow and view the annual report before taking a brief survey.
For more information, go to www.acltweb.org/index.php/2019-annual-meeting-survey/.
Flexibility extended to crab harvest
Pilot Program participants that harvest from crab pots in the Chesapeake Bay will have the option to start up to two hours before sunrise in June, July, and August.
On the days participants elect to start early, the workday will end six hours after sunrise.
For more information, contact Stephanie Richards at 410-260-8314.
DNR announces new striped bass regs
Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ Fishing and Boating Services recently announced size and catch limit changes in the recreational and charter boat season.
Recreational anglers may now keep one striped bass, which must be a minimum of 28 inches and a maximum of 35 inches in length per person per day from the Atlantic Ocean, bays or tributaries.
This action is necessary to implement the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s Interstate Fishery Management Plan for Striped Bass.
For more information, go to www.dsd.state.md.us/comar/comarhtml/08/08.02.15.12.htm.
DNR looking for blue crab board members
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is seeking qualified applicants to fill the newly established Retail Crab Buyer seat on the Blue Crab Industry Advisory Committee.
The Blue Crab Industry Advisory Committee serves as an advisory body to the department on matters concerning the blue crab commercial fishing industry, including the structure of daily bushel limits and closures for mature female hard crabs, plus other issues of concern to the fishery that arise, and options for future management strategies as needed. For more information or to download an application, go to https://dnr.maryland.gov/fisheries/Pages/blue-crab/index.aspx.
Well work underway in Dunkirk
The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation is advising citizens that a new well is currently being installed at Dunkirk District Park, 10750 Southern Maryland Blvd. in Dunkirk.
Well drilling equipment and machinery will be present around the restroom and concessions area at the front of the park. The restroom building, parking lot and small playground will be closed for approximately seven weeks and are expected to reopen in April. Temporary restroom facilities will be provided. Other park amenities and traffic will not be affected.
Battle Creek closing through spring
Battle Creek Cypress Swamp, 2880 Grays Road in Prince Frederick, will be closed through the spring while the nature center undergoes renovations.
For more information, go to www.calvertcountymd.gov/115/Parks-and-Recreation.
Fairground Road to close
The Calvert County Department of Public Works is working on Fairground Road in Prince Frederick as crews complete a 6-month project extending existing sewer lines, installing of new electric lines, road widening and adding sidewalks.
Citizens will be rerouted to Dares Beach and Armory Roads. The project is expected to conclude in September, weather permitting.
For more information, go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov.