You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
featured

Constantino to leave CalvertHealth Outpatient Rehabilitation

constantino 1

Dr. Christine Constantino is leaving CalvertHealth Outpatient Rehabilitation after 18 years after accepting a position as physical therapist for special needs children in the Calvert County public schools. Constantino was named the Calvert Recorder Reader Approved best physical therapist in 2018 and 2019. Her staff said “it has been an absolute honor working with and for her. Mostly, we want her to know that she has made more than a difference... she has made a ripple that has and will continue to be felt.”

Constantino to leave CalvertHealth

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Newsletters