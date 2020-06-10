County allows temporary outdoor seating for restaurants, bars

The county took a step toward economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic when the board of county commissioners recently announced it will allow temporary outdoor seating for restaurants and bars.
The decision is part of the “Maryland Strong: Roadmap to Recovery” Phase 2 expansion.
“During these last few months, every member of our community has made sacrifices to help slow the spread of COVID-19, and for that, we are incredibly grateful,” said board President Kelly McConkey in a news release. “Although the risk of the virus is still present, we are in a strong position to continue gradually reopening our county’s businesses along the road to economic recovery – with public health and safety still at the forefront of these decisions.”
There are requirements and guidelines for restaurants and bars who wish to implement temporary outdoor seating. Restaurant and bar owners must develop plans to ensure the health and safety of employees, customers and the general public.
Restaurants and bars must ensure:
• Adequate physical distancing between tables.
• Surfaces are disinfected after each use.
• Face coverings are worn by staff interacting with the public and each other, if less than 6 feet apart.
• Restrooms are provided for dine-in locations
• Large groups are minimized
• Health survey forms are provided for staff to complete prior to returning to work
• The use of disposable menus, condiments and flatware
• Adequate training is provided to staff
In addition, existing approved outdoor seating areas, such as open-air patios, balconies, rooftops, parking lots and sidewalks, must maintain operating features per approved occupancy.
Restaurants must implement the following modifications:
• Space tables a minimum of 9 feet apart (measured from all edges of the table).
• Limit table groups to six individuals;.
• Eliminate gatherings in the building when entering or exiting outdoor seating area.
• Maintain strict social/physical distancing guidelines.
For more information, contact the Calvert County Health Department at 410-535-3922 ext. 10 or ext. 15, or the Department of Planning and Zoning at 410-535-2348, or for business questions, contact the Department of Economic Development at 410-535-4583 or info@ecalvert.com.
Recent cancelations due to COVID-19
The following events were recently canceled because of the coronavirus:
• NAACP Annual Community Day scheduled for June 25.
• The Chesapeake Beach fireworks display scheduled for July 4. Residents are encouraged to show their patriotic spirit by decorating their homes with red, white and blue and to display an American Flag for all to see.
Law firm to host seminar
Davis Upton & Palumbo will host a virtual seminar titled “Love Letters to My Family — The Gift of Information” noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 10.
“Love Letters” is designed to provide the gift of information during a painful and chaotic time for family members and assists in carrying on your legacy, provides detailed financial information, tackles difficult issues for family members, and may include heartfelt advice and personal wishes. Attorney Denise Bowman presents the seminar, and the spotlight will be Dana Bustin of Patuxent Printing, LLC.
The deadline for registration is 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 10. For more information or to register, go to www.calvertchamber.org.
CalvART Gallery to host clay exhibit
CalvART Gallery artists will host a virtual exhibit during which artists will explore a diversity of approaches to expressing their creativity in two and three dimensions in “The Versatility of Clay,” which opens Wednesday, June 10. The exhibit will feature artists Marie Bundy Estabrook, Randy Estabrook, Denise Breitburg, Ray Bogle and Richard Preston showcasing their art and sharing their stories.
The exhibit will run through Sunday, July 5.
CalvART Gallery will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays through Sundays at 110 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
For more information, call 410-535-9252 or go to https://squareup.com/store/calvart-gallery or www.facebook.com/www.calvartgallery.org/.
Lions Club to host blood drive
Calvert County Lion’s Club will hold a blood drive 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, June 12, at the Prince Frederick Shopping Center, 98 Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
For more information, call Jim D’Amico at 410-610-9939.
ArtWorks@7th launches exhibit
Artworks@7th Gallery will host its June exhibit “Nature’s Way of Telling Us” through Tuesday, June 30. The gallery will also hold soft openings 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 13, June 20 and June 27, outside the gallery, which is located at 8905 Chesapeake Ave. in North Beach. The wearing of masks is encouraged.
For more information, go to www.facebook.com/Artworkat7th/ or www.instagram.com/p/CA47uj9Bomp/.
DNR offering free fishing day
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is offering a free fishing day without a fishing license, trout stamp, or registration on Saturday, June 13.
During this day, any individual may catch and possess fish in any Maryland waters of Maryland for recreational purposes.
All anglers must follow size and catch limits found in the department’s fishing guide.
Anglers are advised to follow social distancing and other precautions.
Hospice to host support groups
Calvert Hospice will host a pair of virtual grief support groups.
A grief support group for ages 13 to 17 will be held 10 a.m. Sunday, June 14, and one for adults will be held 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 16 and a group for ages.
The groups are free, but registration is required by 9 a.m. the day of the support group.
For more information or to register for the adult group, contact Amy Szatanek at 410-535-0892 ext. 2204 or aszatanek@calverthospice.org, or to register for the teen group, contact Jess Foster at 410-535-0892 ext. 2206 or jfoster@calverthospice.org.
Fowler to hold annual wade-in
Former state senator Bernie Fowler will hold his 33rd Annual Patuxent River Wade In 1 p.m. Sunday, June 14, at Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum. The event will only be streamed live on Facebook at www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=jefferson%20patterson%20park%20%26%20museum&epa=SEARCH_BOX.
Health care survey available
CalvertHealth invites residents to fill out a survey to help shape the future of health care through Monday, June 15. Available every three years, the Calvert County Community Health Needs Assessment uses its findings to identify, develop and target CalvertHealth initiatives to provide and connect patients with the resources needed to improve upon health challenges.For more information, go to www.CalvertHealthMedicine.org/Community-Wellness or to take the survey, go to surveymonkey.com/r/CalvertHealth.
CSM to host first of two blood drives
The College of Southern Maryland and the American Red Cross will sponsor a blood drive 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, at the Prince Frederick campus, 115 J.W. Williams Road in Prince Frederick.
To schedule an appointment, go to www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=College%20of%20Southern%20Maryland%20Prince%20Frederick.
SMRFO to host fishing seminar
The Southern Maryland Recreational Fishing Organization will host a virtual fishing meeting 7 p.m. Thursday, June 18.
Special guest will be charter boat Capt. Phil Langley, who will discuss strategies for the summer fishing season.
The meeting ID is 889 6583 9444, and the password is 515058. To access the meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88965839444?pwd=eUFxSzZ1cFNDa3J2WHdVbWlDRXRNUT09.
Hospice to host spousal loss support group
Calvert Hospice will host a Gone Without Me grief support program beginning 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays from June 30 to Aug. 4, at Burnett Calvert Hospice House, 4559 Sixes Road in Prince Frederick.
The 6-week program will focus on learning to live again after the loss of a spouse.
There is a $50 supply fee for this program, but scholarships are available. The deadline for registration is Tuesday, June 23.
For more information, contact Amy Szatanek at 410-535-0892 ext. 2204 or aszatanek@calverthospice.org, or to register, go to https://calverthospice.org/grief-support-programs.
ACLT to hold trail challenge
American Chestnut Land Trust is challenging residents to run, walk or hike all 22 miles of the organization’s trails through June 30.
Participants can complete the challenge over several days or weeks.
A minimum donation of $15 minimum entitles each registrant to receive a Hike Local decal and an ACLT neck gaiter. The donation of $35 for two individuals or a family includes a one-year membership to ACLT.
For more information, go to www.acltweb.org/index.php/event/hit-the-trails-challenge/.
CSM to host blood drive
The College of Southern Maryland and the American Red Cross will sponsor a blood drive 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, at the Prince Frederick campus, 115 J.W. Williams Road in Prince Frederick.
The blood drive coincides with the recent #SleevesUpMD challenge issued by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and the Maryland State Police, which asks all Marylanders to raise pledges for blood donations.
For more information, go to www.redcrossblood.org/donate-blood/dlp/coronavirus–covid-19–and-blood-donation.html, or schedule an appointment, go to www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=College%20of%20Southern%20Maryland%20Prince%20Frederick.
AAHPP accepting grant applications
The African American Heritage Preservation Program is currently accepting applications for construction-related projects related to African American heritage in Maryland under through Wednesday, July 1.
Applications must be submitted through the program’s online grant application portal.
For more information, go to https://mht.maryland.gov/grants.shtml.