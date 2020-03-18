The following are cancellations and changes due to the COVID-19 virus:
• All courts in the Maryland Judiciary, court offices, administrative offices, units of the Judiciary, and the Office of the Clerks of the Circuit Courts will be closed to the public. This includes the circuit court, clerk of the circuit court, treasurer’s office, and register of wills. The following court-related matters will continue to be scheduled and heard in circuit court, including bail reviews, arraignments, emergency habeas corpus petitions, juvenile detention hearings, CINA shelter care and adjudication on shelter care, emergency delinquency, domestic violence protective petitions, appeals from peace orders, family law emergencies including petitions for guardianship, temporary restraining orders, emergency evaluation petitions, quarantine and isolation petitions, extradition cases, Rule 4-271 determinations (Hicks), search warrants, body attachments and contempt.
• CalvertHealth will admit no visitors under the age of 18 in the medical center unless they require medical care.
This includes siblings of patients and newborn infants. All visitors should be healthy. No visitors should come to the medical center if they are ill or have symptoms. Visitors will be screened upon entry to the medical center.
There will also be a limit of one visitor per patient. Exceptions may be made for end-of-life care and visitors who are healthy but require their own caregiver. The restriction applies to all areas of the hospital, including the lobby, waiting areas, cafeteria, chapel and other common areas.
• CalvertHealth will require all visitors and patients of the behavioral health partial Hospitalization Program, cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation and testing, diabetic/nutrition individual appointments, diagnostic imaging, infusion, labor and delivery, outpatient surgery, speech therapy, spine clinic, therapeutic outpatient lab and wound care to enter through the main entrance. Patients who are ill or symptomatic should enter through the emergency entrance.
All visitors should expect to be screened upon arrival to the medical center, regardless of their point of entry.
• CalvertHealth has canceled all of its classes, support groups, community events and non-mandatory education, student clinicals and job shadows until further notice.
• Department of Public Works bulk pickup, mattress pickup, HELP Association pickup and Carol Porto Treatment Facility pickups are suspended until further notice and all facility tours are canceled until further notice.
• The Calvert Marine Museum is closed and all scheduled events and programming are canceled until further notice.
• All large special events and gatherings of 250 people or more, including private events, will be canceled until further notice.
• All in- and out-of-state training and conferences for county government employees and all training sponsored by the Calvert County government is canceled until further notice.
• Calvert County community centers will be closed until further notice.
• The Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center will be closed until further notice.
• All Parks and Recreation programs at school facilities will be closed until further notice.
• Organized sporting events at county-owned parks will be closed until further notice.
• Indoor and outdoor recreational programs and activities at county parks and facilities, which includes sports, special events, aquatics, community center programs and rentals, will be closed until further notice.
• The Calvert Library’s Prince Frederick, Southern, Fairview and Twin Beaches branches will be closed until further notice but limited services will continue.
• The Calvert Pines, North Beach and Southern Pines senior centers will be closed until further notice.
• Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum has canceled its MAC Lab tours until further notice.
• All parks and recreation events scheduled through Thursday, April 30, are canceled until further notice.
• Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum has canceled its Bottle Gourd Birdhouses workshop.
• Annmarie Gardens & Sculpture Museum has canceled all of its events until further notice.The gardens will remain open for those who wish to walk its grounds.
• The Planning Commission meeting scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, is canceled.
• The Southern Maryland Recreational Fishing Organization meeting scheduled for Thursday, March 19, at the Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department is canceled.
• The Department of Public Works paper shred event scheduled for Saturday, March 21, is canceled.
• The Breakfast with the Easter Bunny event by the Prince Frederick Volunteer Rescue Squad on Saturday, April 11, is canceled.
• The Solomons Business Association’s Taste of Solomons scheduled for Saturday, March 21, has been postponed until a later date.
• Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum has postponed the opening and reception of its Built by Women art exhibit to Thursday, April 23.
• Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum has postponed its Bumble Bees of Maryland exhibit to later this spring or summer.
• The Southern Maryland Fishing Fair and Expo scheduled for March 20-21 at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds has been postponed until Aug. 29-30.
• The Breezy Point Blastoff scheduled for Saturday, May 16, has been and postponed until September.
Well work underway in Dunkirk
The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation is advising citizens that a new well is currently being installed at Dunkirk District Park, 10750 Southern Maryland Blvd. in Dunkirk.
Well drilling equipment and machinery will be present around the restroom and concessions area at the front of the park.
The restroom building, parking lot and small playground will be closed for approximately seven weeks and are expected to reopen in April.
Temporary restroom facilities will be provided. Other park amenities and traffic will not be affected.
DNR looking for blue crab board members
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is seeking qualified applicants to fill the newly established Retail Crab Buyer seat on the Blue Crab Industry Advisory Committee.
The Blue Crab Industry Advisory Committee serves as an advisory body to the department on matters concerning the blue crab commercial fishing industry, including the structure of daily bushel limits and closures for mature female hard crabs, plus other issues of concern to the fishery that arise, and options for future management strategies as needed.
For more information or to download an application, go to https://dnr.maryland.gov/fisheries/Pages/blue-crab/index.aspx.
Battle Creek closing through spring
Battle Creek Cypress Swamp, 2880 Grays Road in Prince Frederick, will be closed through the spring while the nature center undergoes renovations.
For more information, go to www.calvertcountymd.gov/115/Parks-and-Recreation.
Fairground Road to close
The Calvert County Department of Public Works recently announced that work will begin on Fairground Road in Prince Frederick on or about March 16.
Crews will work to complete a 6-month project that includes the extending existing sewer lines, installation of new electric lines, a widening of the road and the addition of sidewalks.
Citizens will be rerouted to Dares Beach and Armory Roads.
The project is expected to conclude in September, weather permitting.
For more information, go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov.