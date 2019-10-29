The Calvert County commissioners recently announced county offices will be closed Monday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day.
• County senior centers will be closed and Meals on Wheels will not be delivered. However, participants will be provided shelf-stable meals in advance.
• There will be no county bus service Monday, Nov. 11. Regular service will resume on Tuesday, Nov. 12.
• Calvert Library locations will be closed Monday, Nov. 11. Online services and electronic checkouts will be available.
• All community centers will be closed on Monday, Nov. 11.
• The Water & Sewerage billing and customer service office, and the Solomons Septage Receiving Facility, will be closed Monday, Nov. 11. On-call crews will be available for water and sewer service emergencies only at 410-535-3491.
• Battle Creek Cypress Swamp will be closed and remain closed through spring while undergoing renovations to the nature center.
• The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter and Animal Control Division will be closed Monday, Nov. 11.
• All recreation parks including Dunkirk, Hallowing Point and Cove Point parks will be open with normal hours.
• The Appeal Solid Waste Facility, including the landfill and transfer station, and all county customer convenience centers will be open with normal operating hours.
• Chesapeake Hills Golf Course will be open Monday, Nov. 11, with normal hours.
• The Calvert Marine Museum will be open Monday, Nov. 11, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• The Solomons Visitor Center, which is located in the Calvert Marine Museum, will be closed Monday, Nov. 11. Winter hours are Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Kings Landing Park will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11.
• Flag Ponds Nature Park will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11.
• Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center will be open with normal operating hours Monday, Nov. 11.
• Breezy Point Beach & Campground is now closed for the season.
For more information, go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov, or www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyMd.