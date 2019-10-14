Calvert County Health Department will offer walk-in flu vaccines for adults 8:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays and 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays, at 975 NB. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
Residents are encouraged to get vaccinated early, as supplies are limited.
The cost is $20 for the standard vaccine and $55 for a high-dose vaccine (for ages 65 and older).
Cash, check, Visa, MasterCard or Medicare Part B are accepted.
The health department will bill private insurance or Medicaid as appropriate. Most general practitioners and pharmacies also provide the flu vaccine.
Getting an annual flu vaccine is the best way to prevent coming down with the flu.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends an annual flu vaccination for everyone six months of age and older.
Influenza cases usually begin in Calvert County in October or November with the greatest number of cases occurring in January and February.
In an average year, influenza is the eighth leading cause of death in the U.S. and leads to approximately 750,000 hospitalizations.
For more information, call 410-535-5400, or go to www.calverthealth.org/healthupdates/flunotice.htm.