Calvert County will hold a prescription medicine take back day will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:
• Calvert County Sheriff's Office, 30 Church St. in Prince Frederick.
• Maryland State Police barracks, 210 Main St. in Prince Frederick.
• Mt. Hope Community Center, 104 Pushaw Station Road in Sunderland.
• Northeast Community Center, 4075 Gordon Stinnett Ave. in Chesapeake Beach.
• Southern Community center, 20 Appeal Lane in Lusby.
This event is for expired and unused medications, and no questions will be asked.
For more information, call 410-535-3733.