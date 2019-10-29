Calvert County is committed to fostering a dynamic and competitive business climate to ensure economic growth and sustainability.
New businesses are a sign that the economy continues to thrive, and the Calvert County Department of Economic Development recently recognized new, relocated and/or expanded businesses are helping stimulate the economy and provide employment opportunities for local residents:
New businesses:
Krypton Games, 10347 Southern Maryland Blvd. in Dunkirk. 443-964-4065
Lucky Lotus, 9132 Bay Ave. in North Beach. 301-980-8671
Taco Bell, 10090 Dunkirk Way in Dunkirk. 301-752-8271
Wellness Garden Coach, ---- in Dunkirk. 443-550-3138
Expansion
Capps Mechanical, 1435 N. Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown. 443-684-7914
Relocated
Dentist Robert G. Miller, 489 Main St., Suite 201 in Prince Frederick. 410-535-4050
The Calvert County Department of Economic Development works to help all businesses succeed, from small, local businesses to large, national enterprises.
For more information on the Department of Economic Development and the services it offers the business community, contact 410-535-4583 or 301-855-1880, or by email at info@ecalvert.com.
For a full listing of all Calvert County businesses, go to www.ecalvert.com/businesses.