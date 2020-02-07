Spend an afternoon relaxing to the soothing sounds of clarinetist Takako Mato, who will perform 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at the College of Southern Maryland’s Prince Frederick campus, 115 J.W. Williams Road in Prince Frederick.
“Ms. Mato is an excellent clarinetist with an active studio in Southern Maryland,” said Stephen Johnson, who is the College of Southern Maryland’s arts, humanities, social sciences and education chair. “She will be the first clarinetist in the series. We’re looking forward to hearing her offerings of both standard repertoire and lighter fare.”
Doors will open at 2:30 p.m.
The free concert is part of the 2020 Ward Virts Concert Series, which celebrates the life and talent of Ward Virts, a talented Southern Maryland pianist who died suddenly in 1993.
A group of Virt’s friends and classmates came up with the Ward Virts Piano Project to bring the love of life, beauty and music that Ward embodied to a new generation of Southern Maryland students, performers and appreciative audiences.
Some of the musicians perform on a world-class handcrafted Bosendorfer Grand Piano, which was gifted to CSM’s Prince Frederick Campus from the Ward Virts Piano Project.
For more information, go to www.csmd.edu/community/the-arts/music/ward-virts-series/index.
MSAC seeking judges, grant panelists
The Maryland State Arts Council is looking for a diverse array of art and design experts from across the state of Maryland to serve as jurors, panelists, and editors for its public art programs. Potential jurors, panelists, and editors must be residents of Maryland and may apply for any or all three positions and will receive modest compensation for the entire process of selecting artists, recommending grant funding, and informing program development.
For more information, email Liesel Fenner at liesel.fenner@maryland.gov.
The MSAC is also accepting applications for panelists to review grant applications for the second year of Creativity Grants through Feb. 14.
Panelists will remotely review grant applications each month for six months.
The Creativity Grant program is meant to strengthen the vitality and sustainability of artists and small organizations to maintain a strong and stable arts infrastructure in the State of Maryland.
Panelists will receive modest compensation and are required to attend training sessions Monday, March 16, through Wednesday, March 18, and must be a Maryland resident.
For more information, contact Emily Sollenberger Dobbins at emily.sollenberger@maryland.gov, or Laura Weiss at laura.weiss@maryland.gov.
Optimists holding essay contest
The Optimist Club of Calvert Prince Frederick is holding an essay contest as part of the Optimist International Essay Contest.
The theme is “Is Optimism the Key to Achieving the Dreams you iMagine?”
Essays are due Friday, Feb. 14.
Six winners will be chosen, and each will receive a certificate, a medallion and a cash award.
One overall winner’s essay will advance to the district competition, where students will be competing for a $2,500 college scholarship. For more information or an application, go to www.CalvertOptimists.org.
CalvertHealth offering scholarships
The CalvertHealth Foundation Scholarship Fund is offering tuition assistance to students who are pursuing higher education in medicine or other health fields. Applicants must be accepted into an accredited school of nursing or other allied health curriculum and have at least one year of Maryland residency.The deadline for submissions is Thursday, April 30.
In addition, the E. Anne Spitzer, MD Memorial Scholarship is open to students who graduated from a Calvert County high school and are pursuing a career in medicine.
Students must be admitted to an accredited medical school at the time of application with a minimum 2.5 grade point average.
The deadline for submission is Thursday, Feb. 20.
For more information, call 410-414-45670 or go to https://calverthealthfoundation.org/about-us/scholarships/.
CCCW accepting women nominations for awards
The Calvert County Commission for Women is accepting applications for the 2020 Outstanding Achievement Awards through Friday, Feb. 28.
Categories include advocacy, business leadership, service, and woman of tomorrow.
Nominees must be 21 years or older, or 20 or younger for Woman of Tomorrow.
Completed nominations must be emailed to CalvertWomen@gmail.com or to Calvert County Commission for Women, Calvert County Circuit Courthouse, 175 Main St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678. For more information, go to www.calvertcountymd.gov/DocumentCenter/View/30720/2020-CCCW-Outstanding-Achievement-Nomination-Form.
MSAC accepting Folklife grant applications
The Maryland State Arts Council will accept applications for 2020-2021 Folklife Apprenticeship Grants through Sunday, March 1. The grants fund the teaching of folklife skills by a master to a learner artist. Each grant is $5,000 ($4,000 to the master, $1,000 to the learner).
Folklife skills may include any activities associated with living cultural traditions. Some examples include traditional music, dance, storytelling, fiber art, craft, food and occupational practices. For more information or to apply, go to www.marylandarts.smartsimple.com.
Essay contest offered to students
Peace Groups is sponsoring a writing contest for Maryland middle school students through May 1.
The contest is open to all seventh- and eighth-graders enrolled in public or private schools or homeschooled students.
The word count is 1,200 words.
The topic is: You are asked by your principal to serve on a committee at your school to develop a policy governing student actions on important issues such as climate change and gun control.
What would be your suggestions and why? For more information, contact 410-263-7409 or mjkeller@att.net.
Library to host fossil STEM event
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host Science Saturday 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. The STEM-based event for grades K to 3 will feature a fossil show-and-tell, a miniature fossil excavation and a chance to speak with a paleontologist.
For more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Eshelman to speak on area lighthouses
Calvert Library Prince Frederick and Bayside History Museum will host a discussion by Ralph Eshelman titled “Fire by Night, Smoke by Day: A History of Seamarks.” 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at North Beach Town Hall, 8916 Chesapeake Ave. in North Beach.
Eshelman will explain why lighthouses were once called seamarks. For more information, call 301-855-1862 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
CAASA to host ‘Let’s talk’ on mental health
Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse, Inc. will host a free “Let’s Talk” workshop series with a discussion titled ‘Mental health and Your teen: What’s the connection to substance Use?’ 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Calvert Library, 850 Costley Way in Prince Frederick.
The presenter will be Maryland Coalition of Families regional supervisor Christina Spangler.
“It’s important to provide programs that offer information that is helpful to the community, as we address substance use disorders and work to help families,” CAASA board of directors president Debbi Mister said in a news release.
Reservations are required.
For more information, contact 410-535-3733 or e-mail CAASA@calvertcountymd.gov.
W2W to hold monthly meeting
Women To Women will hold its monthly meeting noon Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the Spring Hill Suites, 75 Sherry Lane in Prince Frederick.
Speaker Rochelle Lambert, who has more than 12 years of experience in the hospitality field, will be the guest speaker.
Bring a lunch or purchase one for $13.
The meeting is $10, free for members and registration is due Tuesday, Feb. 11.
For more information, go to www.calvertchamber.org/women-to-women.html.
Library to offer free lawyer services
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host Lawyer in the Library noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13.
Meet briefly with an attorney at the library to get hands-on help. JobSource will also be on hand to help with resumes and job searches, information about treatment recovery, healthy lifestyles, conflict resolution, youth intervention, vocational training and more.
For more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Library to host summer camp fair
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host a Summer Camp Fair 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19.
Dozens of camps of all types will be represented.
For more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Library to host health center
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host the CalvertHealth Medical Center’s Mobile Health Center 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20.
The center travels to under-served areas of the community to bring essential primary care services, dental and prevention and wellness programs to residents who may not have easy access to traditional health care.
For more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
NARFE to meet Feb. 20
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association’s Calvert County Chapter 1466, will meet 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Calvert County Public Library in Prince Frederick.
There will be a presentation by library staff on the services available to seniors and a business meeting. Open to all.
An optional lunch for chapter members will be held 11:30 a.m. at Calvert Crab, 151 Central Square Drive in Prince Frederick.
For more information or to become a member, go to www.mdnarfe.org.
Lecture series covers tobacco trade
Calvert Marine Museum will host a free lecture by Mark Wilkins titled “The Tobacco Trade” 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at 14200 Solomons Island Roads in Solomons. The talk will trace the evolution of the tobacco trade, first in Virginia then in Maryland. The discussion is part of the Maryland in the Age of Sail Lecture Series.
For more information, contact Wilkins at 410-326-2042, ext. 31 or Mark.Wilkins@calvertcountymd.gov.
Library to host watershed talk
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host a free discussion titled How We Change our World 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. The presenter will be Greg Bowen of the American Chestnut Land Trust.
For more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Gardening in a drought talk planned
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host a discussion titled Garden Smarter: Gardening During a Drought 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22.
Learn how to choose drought-tolerant plants for different sun exposures and learn best water conservation techniques and practices.
For more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Library to host talk on health of Bay
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold a talk titled Chesapeake Bay’s Health & You 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26.
Speakers Walter Boynton ad Larry Polsky will discuss the health of the Bay, how it impacts our health, and how we can improve things for all Chesapeake Bay watershed members.
A question and answer period will follow.
For more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Hospice to hold volunteer training
Calvert Hospice will hold its next volunteer training 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 1. Positions include visiting with patients and offering family members a break, helping in the office, working at the Shoppe for Hospice, helping to facilitate the Journeys support group for grieving children or assisting at special events.
The deadline for registration is Tuesday, Feb. 25.
For more information, contact Amanda Peterson at 410-535-0892 ext. 4003 or apeterson@calverthospice.org, or download an application at https://calverthospice.org/volunteer.
Sailing lecture covers watery highways
Calvert Marine Museum will host a free lecture by Mark Wilkins titled “Watery Highways – The Chesapeake Bay” 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at 14200 Solomons Island Roads in Solomons. The talk will explore how, before and after the advent of railroads, the water was the easiest way to transport goods and travelers.
The discussion is part of the Maryland in the Age of Sail Lecture Series.
For more information, contact Wilkins at 410-326-2042, ext. 31 orMark.Wilkins@calvertcountymd.gov.
Wilkins lecture series continues
Calvert Marine Museum will host a free lecture by Mark Wilkins titled “Battle of Hampton Roads and the Civil War on the Chesapeake and in Maryland” 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at 14200 Solomons Island Roads in Solomons.
Discover why the Bay was so important during the Civil War and discover ways. Confederate raiders tried to out-smart the Union blockade of the eastern seaboard.
The discussion is part of the Maryland in the Age of Sail Lecture Series.
For more information, contact Wilkins at 410-326-2042, ext. 31 or Mark.Wilkins@calvertcountymd.gov.
DNR to host careers camp
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is accepting applications for its Natural Resources Career camp through Tuesday, March 31.
The camp, which will be held July 25-29 in Accident, is open to high school students with an interest in forestry, fisheries, wildlife, or parks management and will give students an opportunity to learn from industry professionals and develop contacts that could lead to future employment and a career in natural resources. Students will participate in hands-on classroom and field activities in forestry, wildlife, ecology, fisheries, watershed management, natural resources management and conservation.
Space is limited and the deadline for application is Tuesday, March 31. Tuition assistance is available.
For more information, go to http://marylandforestryboards.org/nrcc.cfm.
Wilkins lecture series covers steam, sail
Calvert Marine Museum will host a free lecture by Mark Wilkins titled “Steam and Sail on the Bay in the 19th and 20th Centuries” 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 2, at 14200 Solomons Island Roads in Solomons. Explore the transition from sail to steam on the Chesapeake Bay. The discussion is part of the Maryland in the Age of Sail Lecture Series.
For more information, contact Wilkins at 410-326-2042, ext. 31 or Mark.Wilkins@calvertcountymd.gov.
Sailing lecture concludes
Calvert Marine Museum will host a free lecture by Mark Wilkins titled “Development of Chesapeake Bay Watercraft and Fishing” 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 16, at 14200 Solomons Island Roads in Solomons.
Learn about the design, construction, and history of skipjacks, bugeyes, draketails, and crabbing skiffs, as well as some lesser-known vessels that have worked the Bay. The discussion is part of the Maryland in the Age of Sail Lecture Series.
For more information, contact Wilkins at 410-326-2042, ext. 31 or Mark.Wilkins@calvertcountymd.gov.
Christmas in April to celebrate 30 years
The 2020 Christmas in April in St. Mary’s County, to be held on April 25, will be the 30th year for the one-day restoration and renovation blitz.
The organization is requesting that anyone who served as an area coordinator, house captain or volunteer in 1990 to contact Darene Kleinsorgen, executive director, at 301-884-2902 to be recognized at an upcoming event this spring.
The volunteer organization rehabilitates houses of low income, elderly, disabled and veteran homeowners.
For more information or to volunteer, call 301-884-2905 or go to www.christmasinaprilsmc.org.