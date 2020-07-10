Don't say 'neigh' to volunteering with horses

Wanted: Volunteers to help assist with grooming, feeding and care of rescue horses. Able to set own schedule. No experience necessary.
That’s exactly what Freedom Hill Horse Rescue is looking for when it hosts a new volunteer orientation 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at 7940 N. Flint Hill Road in Owings.
The hands-on event will teach feeding routines, how to groom a horse and safety and awareness when working with horses. Volunteers are also needed to help with morning and night feedings and other duties. In addition, volunteers are shown how to handle horses, signs and demeanors, clean stalls, muck fields, check troughs and how to winter the animals in winter.
“We have a constant flow of people volunteering because people come and go so we lose people, or they find out it’s not right for them,” said Cathy Hurley, the volunteer coordinator at Freedom Hill Horse Rescue. “[The jobs are] geared toward our feeding routine, and we try to teach everybody how to operate the chores as consistently as possible because we are taking care of animals.”
Each group of volunteers has a leader and co-leader.
Freedom Hill Horse Rescue, founded in 2004, has cared for more than 300 animals and helped find homes for many of them. The organization currently has nine horses, five of whom are rescues.
Children under the age of 13 must be accompanied by an adult.
For more information, email freedom.hill.org@gmail.com.
CSM opens for limited services
The College of Southern Maryland will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays after moving to Phase 2 of its Return to Campus Plan.
Students seeking services from admissions, advising, computer labs, counseling, disability support services, financial assistance, the registrar’s office or veteran’s affairs will be allowed on campus by appointment only.
Students who need to visit the pursar’s office or the college store at the La Plata campus do not need an appointment.
To make an appointment, contact 301-934-2251 or go to csmd.edu/letstalk, or for more information on the plan, go to https://ready.csmd.edu/covid-19/return-to-campus-plan.
W2W to host night cruise
Women to Women will host Sail into Summer, An Evening on the Half Shell 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 10.
The sunset cruise will feature hors d’ oeuvres by No Thyme to Cook in Solomons. A cash bar will be available. Registration is required and limited to 20 guests. The cost is $53.
For more information, go to www.nothymetocook.com.
Chautauqua Series to feature Paul
College of Southern Maryland will host its Chautauqua Series featuring Equal Rights Amendment author Alice Paul 1 p.m. Monday, July 13.
A question and answer period will follow. The free virtual event will be posted on the Maryland Humanities website, Facebook page and YouTube channel through Sunday, July 19.
The Arc Southern Maryland to host job fair
The Arc Southern Maryland will host a virtual job fair 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 14.
For more information or to learn about available jobs, email jgarrett@arcsomd.org or go to www.arcsomd.org/join-our-team. To attend the job fair, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4801333281.
MSAC accepting artist award applications
The Maryland State Arts Council is accepting applications for those applying for independent artist awards through Wednesday, July 15.
The MSAC is looking to recognize achievements by literary and media arts artists who work independently of an institution or organization.
The awards are accompanied by grants of $15,000, $10,000 and $2,000 to encourage artistic growth and sustained practice. The MSAC is also looking for panelists to evaluate applications.
For more information, contact Emily Sollenberger at emily.sollenberger@maryland.gov or Laura Weiss at laura.weiss@maryland.gov or go to www.msac.org/programs/independent-artist-award.
Film festival now accepting submissions
The Southern Maryland Film Festival is accepting submissions for the 2021 event through Wednesday, July 15.
Filmmakers who have already submitted films will not need to do so again. There is a $10 submission fee per film, but no charge for those under the age of 18.
For more information, go to SMDfilmfest@gmail.com.
CSM to host Transfer Thursday
The College of Southern Maryland will assist students with navigating their futures 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 16.
The free event will take via Zoom, and registration is required. For more information or to register, go to csmd.edu/transferthursdays.
CSM to host class registration workshops
The College of Southern Maryland will hold a virtual workshop to assist students registering for classes 11 a.m. Thursday, July 16. Registration is required to access Zoom information. For more information or to register, go to www.csmd.edu/workshops.
Sawyer to headline Speaker Series
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum curator Betty Seifert will discuss “Gertrude Sawyer: A Woman Who Builds” 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 16.
The virtual discussion, which will be streamed on Facebook Watch, is part of the Speaker Series. For more information, call 410-586-1101 or go to www.jefpat.org.
County to host free shredding event
The Calvert County Department of Public Works will host a free residential paper shredding event 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at Northern High School, 2950 Chaneyville Road in Owings.
All paper must be removed from plastic bags and cardboard boxes prior to shredding. Paper clips and staples are acceptable. Binders and binder clips are not acceptable. There is no limit per resident, and proof of residency is required. Certificates of destruction will be provided if requested. Businesses are prohibited from this event. Proof of residency is required, and residents are required to wear face masks and practice safe social distancing. For information, call 410-326-0210 or go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Recycle.
Chautauqua Series to feature Terrell
College of Southern Maryland will host its Chautauqua Series featuring the first president of the National Association for Colored Women’s Clubs Mary Church Terrell 1 p.m. Monday, July 20. A question and answer period will follow. The free virtual event will be posted on the Maryland Humanities website, Facebook page and YouTube channel through Sunday, July 26.
Kendi to discuss anti-racism book
Calvert Library will help host an online discussion by New York Times bestselling author Ibram X. Kendi 7 p.m. Monday, July 20. Kendi will discuss his book “How to Be an Antiracist” with Prince George’s Community College President Charlene M. Dukes, the first African-American woman to serve as president of the college.
The discussion will be streamed live on Crowdcast, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter/Periscope.For more information or to register, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/ibram-x-kendi-on-how-to-be-an-antiracist-tickets-110866502694.
CSM to host class registration workshops
The College of Southern Maryland will hold a virtual workshop to assist students registering for classes 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 21.
Registration is required to access Zoom information.
CSM to host Transfer Thursday
The College of Southern Maryland will assist students navigate their futures 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 23.
The free event will take via Zoom, and registration is required.
For more information or to register, go to csmd.edu/transferthursdays.
CSM to host class registration workshop
The College of Southern Maryland will hold a virtual workshop to assist students registering for classes 11 a.m. Thursday, July 23.
Registration is required to access Zoom information.
Chautauqua Series to feature Hamer
College of Southern Maryland will host its Chautauqua Series featuring the co-founder of the Mississippi Freedom Party Fannie Lou Hamer 1 p.m. Monday, July 27.
A question and answer period will follow. The free virtual event will be posted on the Maryland Humanities website, Facebook page and YouTube channel through Sunday, Aug. 1.
CSM to host Transfer Thursday
The College of Southern Maryland will assist students navigating their futures 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 30.
The free event will take via Zoom, and registration is required.
For more information or to register, go to csmd.edu/transferthursdays.
CSM to host class registration workshop
The College of Southern Maryland will hold a virtual workshop to assist students registering for classes 11 a.m. Thursday, July 30.
Registration is required to access Zoom information.
Bank to host calendar contest
Community Bank of the Chesapeake is accepting photographs for its annual calendar contest through July 31.
This year’s theme is “Celebrating 70 Years,” and photos can represent the community through landscapes, animals, local businesses and more. Photos will fill the 2021 calendar.
“Over the past 70 years, our community has grown, changed and thrived,” said Diane Hicks, senior vice president of director of marketing and communications at Community Bank of the Chesapeake. “Help us take a trip down memory lane with your photos from years’ past.”
At the end of the submission period, the community will have the opportunity to vote for their “People’s Choice” cover photo.
Each photo submitted must also include a signed release form to be accepted.
For more information, contact Stefanie Cusick at 240-427-1048 or cusicks@cbtc.com or go to www.cbtc.com.
CAASA offering mini-grants
The Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse is making a number of prevention mini-grants available to help local community groups provide alcohol and other drug-abuse prevention activities/programs.
Completed applications are due Friday, July 31.
For more information, call 410-535-3733 or to download an application, go to www.calvertcountymd.gov/caasa.
CSM extends online learning
The College of Southern Maryland announced that it will continue to operate remotely through Sunday, Aug. 16.
The college’s campuses remain restricted to pre-approved and authorized personnel.
“At times like this, it is difficult to find the words to address all the emotions that come with so many uncertainties,” CSM President Maureen Murphy said. “But we believe that we will get through these challenging days together, and we will be stronger for it, on the other side.”
Students should make sure they are monitoring their CSM student email accounts, as well as the MyLearning course shells for their individual courses, and stay in contact with their professors if they have any questions.
For more information, go www.csm.edu.
Nunalleo to headline Speaker Series
Francis Lukezic of the Maryland Archaeological Conservation Lab will discuss the Nunalleo excavation and cultural preservation and collaboration in southwest Alaska’s rapidly-changing climate 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20.
The virtual discussion, which will be streamed on Facebook Watch, is part of the Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum Speaker Series.
For more information, call 410-586-1101 or go to www.jefpat.org.
Hospice to host Camp Phoenix
Calvert Hospice will hold its annual Camp Phoenix Sept. 12-13 at Kings Landing Park.
The camp is for children ages 7 to 15 who have lost a loved one. The program offers children the opportunity to express their feelings in a supportive and understanding environment. In addition to traditional camp activities, children participate in group discussions and activities.
Times will be announced soon for the camp. The cost of the camp is discounted to $60, and scholarships are available. The deadline for registration is Aug. 28.
For more information, contact Jess Foster at 410-535-0892 ext. 2206 or jfoster@calverthospice.org, or go to https://calverthospice.org/childrens-programs.