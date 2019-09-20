The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation will host a community cleanup day to protect the Chesapeake Bay 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Breezy Point Beach & Campground at 5300 Breezy Point Road in Chesapeake Beach.
“Breezy Point Beach & Campground is a loved vacation spot in Calvert County, and we strive to ensure that it is clean and safe for all of us,” Parks & Recreation director Shannon Nazzal said in a press release. “We are excited to engage the local community with a common goal of protecting the Chesapeake Bay and keeping our county beautiful.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, 13 individuals had signed up. There will also be on-site registration, and volunteers do not have to pay park admission.
The event is being held in support of International Coastal Cleanup Day on Sept. 21 and started by the nonprofit environmental advocacy group Ocean Conservancy.
“It’s a popular location with the public,” Sarah Ehman, public information program manager, told the Calvert Recorder, “so it’s a good opportunity to involve the community to protect the shoreline of the Chesapeake Bay for future generations.”
Ehman said other areas such as Baltimore, Ocean City, Kent Island and Annapolis and Crisfield are holding similar events.
Registration is encouraged. Citizens can register for Community Cleanup Day by creating an account in the department’s online registration system. The activity number is 190100. For more information, call 410-535-0259.
Freedom Hill named Giant’s bag program
Freedom Hill Horse Rescue in Owings has been selected as the September beneficiary of the Giant Food Community Bag Program. Freedom Hill will receive $1 for every $2.50 reusable community bag purchased at the Giant Food at the store’s location at 10790 Town Center Blvd. in Dunkirk throughout the month. If a bag is purchased at another Giant location, the donation may be directed to Freedom Hill Horse Rescue.
For more information, go to www.freedomhillhorserescue.com or giantfood.bagsformycause.com.
Vendors needed for annual PRAD event
Vendors have until Friday, Sept. 20 to submit an application for Calvert Marine Museum’s Patuxent River Appreciation Day, which will celebrate its 42nd year on Oct. 12.
Booths in the arts and crafts show are available for $50. Priority will be given to returning vendors. Applicants must submit three photos of current work and will be evaluated by a committee.
For more information, contact Melissa McCormick at 410-326-2042, ext. 41, or Melissa.McCormick@calvertcountymd.gov, or for an application go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Mattress store to hold HHS fundraiser
Mattress Warehouse will donate 20% of its sales from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at its store at 721 N. Prince Frederick Blvd. in Prince Frederick. During the store’s “Day of Give,” the location will offer VIP pricing. Proceeds benefit the Huntingtown High School athletic department.
For more information, go to www.facebook.com/mwfundraising.
Winery looking for wine pourers
Running Creek Winery is looking for volunteers to help pour wine at the Carroll County Farm Museum 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, and 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at 500 S. Center St. in Westminster. Pourers receive special admission and a treat from Running Hare. For more information, email Kim Owens at kim@runningharevineyard.com.
County to hold ALICE safety session
The Calvert County Department of Public Safety’s Division of Emergency Management will host a free training session titled ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate) 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center, 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.
The session, which is aimed at better-preparing citizens of all ages for emergencies, will focus on responding to an active shooter situation, performing CPR, and assisting injured persons prior to professional help arriving.
For more information, call 410-535-1600, ext. 2638, email oem@calvercountymd.gov, or go to www.calvertcountymd.gov/training.
LWV to conduct voter registration
The League of Women Voters of Calvert County and its outreach partners will hold voter registration 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, and Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the College of Southern Maryland’s Prince Frederick campus. For more information, go to www.lwvcalvert.org/.
Library to hold forum on issues
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold a National Issues Forum titled A House Divided 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25.
Every American is affected by the divisions and outrage that prevent us from making progress on urgent problems. This discussion is designed to help people deliberate together about how we should approach the issue. What should we do to get the political system we want? What should we do to revive our ability to work together on the most urgent problems? What are we willing to give up in order to do so? For more information, call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Hospice to hold volunteer training
Calvert Hospice will hold registration until Wednesday, Sept. 25, for its next volunteer training courses.
Training will occur 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16; 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17; and 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18.
Volunteers are needed to visit with patients and give family members a break, help in the office, work at the shoppe, facilitate support groups and more.
Participants must attend all three sessions.
For more information, contact Amanda Peterson at 410-535-0892, ext. 4003, or apeterson@calverthospice.org. To download an application, go to https://calverthospice.org/volunteer.
Walk to help end Alzheimer’s
Asbury Solomons will hold a free walk to end Alzheimer’s 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at 11100 Asbury Circle in Solomons.
Participants can sign up as a team captain, join a team or walk as individuals, and are encouraged to help raise funds.
For more information, contact Molly Gascoigne at 703-766-9019, or mgascoigne@alz.org.
Library to hold Maryland schools forum
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold a forum titled “Maryland’s Schools: A Blueprint for the Future” from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Middleham Chapel, 10210 H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby.
Speakers will be Brit Kirwan of the Kirwan Commission and former state superintendent of schools and founder of Strong Schools Maryland David Hornbeck. A question and answer period will follow.
The event is co-sponsored by the Big Conversation Partnership for Dismantling Racism in Southern Maryland.
For more information, call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
CCDWC to hold silent auction
Calvert County Democratic Women’s Club will hold a silent auction 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Rod ‘N Reel restaurant, 4160 Mears Ave. In Chesapeake Beach. Tickets are $25 each, and proceeds will go toward scholarships. For more information, go to calvertdemwomen.com.
FOTP to hold walk, run
Friends of the Poor will hold a 5K walk and run 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at The Calverton School, 300 Calverton Road in Huntingtown.
There will also be a kids run for ages 10 and younger, and silent auction.
Sponsorships are available. The fee is $25, and all proceeds benefit the poor in the county. For more information, go to www.fotp.doodlekit.com.
Spirits & Steeds planned for Oct. 5
Freedom Hill Horse Rescue will hold its second Spirits & Steeds event 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at 7940 N. Flint Hill Road in Owings.
Greenspring Brewery, Gypsy Brewery, Cove Point Winery and Dyer Distillery will be on hand. Live music, food, games, horseback rides, pumpkin painting, face painting, vendors, raffles and tours. Proceeds go to the care of the horses at the rescue.
Drink tickets are $25 and include a special glass and free pours, or admission is $10, free for ages 15 and younger.
For more information, email Beth at bethm.freedom.hill@gmail.com, or go to spiritsandsteeds2019.eventbrite.com.