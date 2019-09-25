Now is a busy time of year for the Artworks@7th Gallery in North Beach.
Currently underway is the “Inspirational Invitational” show which features 60 works by 21 artists and runs through Sunday. Artist Jackie Niles’ “Summer Dream” is the background of the show poster.
“Every single one of the people that is in this show can not only be a part of this gallery but be a part of any gallery within the Maryland area,” said artist Carmelo Ciancio, who is on the gallery’s board and is not in this show, but owns several pieces by the artists in the show. “Not only do they have that professional quality to their work, but they have that finished look.”
Artist Tracy Vernon has an undersea painting in the show titled “Sun and Moon Seranada” that features marine life, a mermaid and a moon.
“Instead of writing a murder mystery, this person is just giving you the components and allow you to write your own story,” Ciancio said. “She’s allowing you to pull it together to make your own opinion and story of what the painting is saying.”
Ciancio also pointed out a cold wax and oil piece titled “Frieze” by Upper Marlboro artist Sandra Emme.
“This is what they call photographic realism or hyperrealism,” Ciancio said.
Artist Liz Wilson of St. Leonard has two stark pieces; “Reclining Nude” and “Standing Nude” in the show.
“She’s using advanced materials called wood blocks or linocuts,” Ciancio said, “and I really like the looseness of it.”
Another piece, of a cat draped over a wall titled “Not a Fan,” looks exactly like a photograph until viewed closely.
“She’s the queen of pastels,” Ciancio said of artist Sylvia Hill. “You can’t top her.”
The gallery will also hold a summer sidewalk sale 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29.
Ciancio will hold a show of his own titled “All Things Exotic,” which will run Oct. 5 to 27.
“It feels fantastic [to do a show] because you get so personal with pieces, every piece has an intimate value to it,” he said. “You also have a vision for a show, and when you see it as a collective body of work, you see something you’ve accomplished because you’ve had to work for it. And each piece should complement each other piece in some other way or form.”
Among his pieces in the show will be Chinese women in traditional costumes, a nude, a frisson horse in full gallop, a gorilla and a half-sized color scratchboard of a buffalo commissioned by a neighbor.
“These are all pieces I’ve wanted to do, but there were never enough of them to do a whole show on,” said Ciancio, who is arguably one of the best scratchboard artists around.
Ciancio said it took him about a month to complete the 40-by-40-inch piece, and that most of his time was consumed by researching the animal and sketches.
“You can’t just paint it from in your head,” he said, “so I read as much as I could get my hands on about how they roam, what they eat, where they eat, and their predators. One thing I found out is they’ll drink before they pack up at night, so I did a twilight scene by a river. I must have painted 1,000 rocks.”
Ciancio said he gets a thrill of seeing a piece find a new home.
“The icing on the cake is that you have all these people — some are new, some have followed me a long time — willing to spend hard-earned money for something you’ve created that you know leaves a little bit of yourself with them,” he said.
The gallery is located at 8905 Chesapeake Ave. in North Beach and is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, though as of Oct. 1 the gallery will close at 5 p.m.
‘A House Divided’ forum is planned
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold a National Issues Forum titled A House Divided 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25. Every American is affected by the divisions and outrage that prevent us from making progress on urgent problems. This discussion will help people deliberate together about how we should approach the issue. For more information, call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Hospice to hold volunteer training
Calvert Hospice will hold registration until Wednesday, Sept. 25, for its next volunteer training courses. Training will occur 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16; 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17; and 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. Participants must attend all three sessions. For more information, contact Amanda Peterson at 410-535-0892, ext. 4003, or apeterson@calverthospice.org. To download an application, go to https://calverthospice.org/volunteer.
Walk for Alzheimer’s
Asbury Solomons will hold a free walk to end Alzheimer’s 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at 11100 Asbury Circle in Solomons.
Learn about the disease, clinical studies enrollment, to honor those affected in the world’s largest event for the disease. Participants can sign up as a captain, join a team or walk as individuals, and are encouraged to help raise funds. For more information, contact Molly Gascoigne at 703-766-9019, or mgascoigne@alz.org.
Library to hold schools forum
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold a forum titled Maryland’s Schools: A Blueprint for the Future 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Middleham Chapel, 10210 H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby.
Speakers will be Brit Kirwan of the Kirwan Commission and former state superintendent of schools and founder of Strong Schools Maryland David Hornbeck. A question and answer period will follow.
The event is co-sponsored by the Big Conversation Partnership for Dismantling Racism in Southern Maryland.
For more information, call 410-535-0291, or see http://CalvertLibrary.info.
CCDWC to hold silent auction
Calvert County Democratic Women’s Club will hold a silent auction 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at the Rod ‘N Reel restaurant at 4160 Mears Ave. In Chesapeake Beach. Tickets are $25 each, and proceeds will go toward scholarships. For more information, see calvertdemwomen.com.
SMMC to host open meeting
The Southern Maryland Meditation Community will hold an open meeting 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Middleham and St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 10210 H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby. Topics to be discussed include mindful meditation and upcoming meditation gatherings. For more information on booking groups and events, see www.somdmeditationcommunity.org/.
LWV to hold voter registration
The League of Women Voters of Calvert County and its outreach partners will hold voter registration 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the College of Southern Maryland’s Prince Frederick campus. For more information, go to www.lwvcalvert.org/.
FOTP to hold walk, run
Friends of the Poor will hold a 5K walk and run 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at The Calverton School at 300 Calverton Road in Huntingtown.
There will also be a kids run for ages 10 and younger, and silent auction. Sponsorships are available.
The fee is $25, and all proceeds benefit the poor in the county. For more information, go to www.fotp.doodlekit.com.
Spirits & Steeds planned for Oct. 5
Freedom Hill Horse Rescue will hold its second Spirits & Steeds event 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at 7940 N. Flint Hill Road in Owings.
Greenspring Brewery, Gypsy Brewery, Cove Point Winery, and Dyer Distillery will be on hand. Live music, food, games, horseback rides, pumpkin painting, face painting, vendors, raffles and tours.
Proceeds go to the care of the horses at the rescue.
Drink tickets are $25 and include a special glass and free pours, or admission is $10, free for ages 15 and younger.
For more information, email Beth at bethm.freedom.hill@gmail.com, or go to spiritsandsteeds2019.eventbrite.com.
Veterans resource fair planned
Calvert Hospice’s We Honor Veterans program will hold a free veterans resource fair 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at St. John Vianney Family Life Center, 105 Vianney Lane in Prince Frederick. It will feature educational programs, presentations and local and state resources and businesses that cater to veterans.
For more information, call 410-535-0892, ext. 4003, or email contact Amanda Peterson at apeterson@calverthospice.org, or Amy Szatanek at aszatanek@calverthospice.org.
Yoga for breast cancer set
Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation will hold “Reach and Raise on the Road” yoga 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Hallowing Point Park.
The event is a partnership with Living Beyond Breast Cancer in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.
The cost is $24 and includes giveaways and door prizes.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Department of Parks & Recreation Therman Gray Memorial Scholarship Fund and Living Beyond Breast Cancer education and support programs.
For more information, see https://webtrac.co.cal.md.us/wbwsc/webtrac.wsc/splash.html and enter activity No. 140600.