The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation announces the Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center in Prince Frederick will be temporarily closed from Aug. 12 through Sept. 2 to complete annual maintenance and cleaning. The center will re-open Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 6 a.m.
During this time, pass holders may use Kings Landing Pool or Cove Point Pool.
Kings Landing will offer extended lap swim hours from 6 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday, while the aquatic center is closed.
Participants may register for fall classes and activities 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Calvert County Parks & Recreation, 175 Main St. in Prince Frederick.
For nore information, call Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center at 410-414-8350.