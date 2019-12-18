A county gem will be the focal point when the one-room Port Republic School No. 7 holds its annual Old Fashioned Christmas 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at 3080 Broomes Island Road in Port Republic.
“It’s a very popular event,” said Pamela Mackall, who is on the Friends of the One-Room Schoolhouse board, “and the children really enjoy it because they get to do some crafts and meet with Santa Claus and his wife.”
Besides meeting Santa Claus and sharing their wish lists, each child will receive a candy cane, a piece of fruit and a bag to decorate, which they can fill with goodies.
There will also be crafts, such as stringing popcorn and cranberries, tree decorating, book readings, including the “The Night Before Christmas,” refreshments and music by flutist Cheryl Garcia.
There will also be an opportunity to see what life was like in the schoolhouse, such as trying to write on a slate board.
The schoolhouse was built around 1876 and was in continuous use until 1932. One teacher instructed up to 30 students in grades 1 through 7.
Students had to walk up to three miles to get to the school and wrote upon slates with pieces of chalk and contributed to the upkeep of the school by lugging water from up to a mile away (a pump was installed later) or by chopping firewood.
According to the website, the schoolhouse suffered the ravages of time until 1976, when it was restored by the Calvert County Retired Teachers Association as a bicentennial project.
Tours of the schoolhouse and the grounds are part of the county’s fourth-grade curriculum.
“People should stop by to enjoy the schoolhouse and get a feel for what it was like to celebrate Christmas back then and just to unwind and have a good time,” said Mackall, who retired in 2012 after a 35-year career teaching reading and language arts at schools throughout the county. “It seems to be a forgotten landmark. We want it to not be forgotten. We want the community to come out and see what kind of treasure we have here.”
For more information, go to calvertoneroomschool.org.
DNR offering ’Gift of Trees’
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is offering citizens the opportunity to give a lasting legacy with its Gift of Trees program, in which Marylanders purchase native trees for planting in honor of a celebration, commemoration or observation.
A certificate suitable for framing will be issued and mailed out, and trees will be planted in the next growing season in parks, playgrounds and schoolyards, cities and towns, and along creeks and streams.
For more information, go to www.shopdnr.com/tree-mendousmarylandgiftoftrees.aspx.
CSM to close for holidays
All of the College of Southern Maryland’s campuses, fitness centers and pools will close for the holiday break 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, and reopen 8 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2.
Students enrolled in the winter session will have access to services and resources during this time, and online services will be available at http://my.CSMD.edu.
For more information, go to www.csmd.edu.
Library to host census meeting
Calvert Library will hold a meeting for those interested in working as census takers, census field supervisors, recruiting assistants, clerks and office operations supervisors during the 2020 Census noon to 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20.
For more information or to apply online, go to https://2020census.gov/en/jobs.html.
Library holding ‘Warm up’ art tour
Calvert Library will hold a tour titled “Warm Up to Art,” highlighting artists’ exhibits at its four locations through Saturday, Dec. 21.
Art in the Stacks features artists and exhibits for November will be Wild Women Art (Fairview), Hugh Conway (Prince Frederick), Meg Faller (Southern) and John Gerachis (Twin Beaches).
Visit each location and get a stamp in a passport, which includes games and activities, and visit all four locations to be eligible to win an artistic gift basket.
For more information, call Joan Kilmon at 410-257-2411, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Weis hosting food drive
Weis Markets will run a food drive to benefit more than 150 local food banks and pantries through Wednesday, Dec. 31.
Customers can donate nonperishable food products such as canned fruits and vegetables; canned tuna, turkey and chicken; whole-wheat cereals; peanut and almond butter; rice and pasta; and shelf-stable soups and stews. Customers will also have the option to donate a dollar amount at checkout.
“Today, one in 10 Americans, half of whom are children, live in a food-insecure household. That’s why we are finishing up the year strong with our local holiday food drive,” Ron Bonacci, Weis Markets vice president of advertising and marketing said in a news release. “Throughout the month, we have been donating to local food banks where our associates have also volunteered. A food drive will generate additional food donations during a challenging time of the year.”
Calvert County Weis Markets are located at 750 Prince Frederick Blvd. in Prince Frederick, 210 H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby and 13300 H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby.
For more information, go to www.weismarkets.com.
SMADC seeking new members
Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission is accepting applications for voting membership vacancies through Tuesday, Dec. 31.
Open positions include a four-year term for a Calvert County farmer, and two-year terms for an at-large Position 1 (urban agriculture) and at-large Position 2 (no industry specification).
The commission usually meets 9 to 11 a.m. on the first Tuesday of each month in Hughesville.
Applicants must submit pertinent contact information, including background and relationship to the agricultural community.
A recommendation letter is also encouraged.
New members will be announced by Friday, Jan. 31.
For more information, email Karyn Owens at kowens@smadc.com, or go to www.SMADC.com.
Office on Aging to host census speaker
The Calvert County Office on Aging will host a presentation by U.S. Census Bureau Partnership Specialist Lee Osberry Jr. 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at North Beach Senior Center, 9010 Chesapeake Ave. in North Beach.
Census data is used to reapportion congressional representation among the states and determine how federal funds are distributed to states and local communities every year for services and infrastructure, including health care, jobs, schools, roads and businesses.
For more information, go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov.
NSBE to host meeting
Calvert County National Society of Black Engineers Jr. Chapter of Creative and Striving Hard will meet 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Calvert County Baptist Church at 2190 Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
Students in grades K to 12 are welcome to explore Science, Technology, Engineering and Math fields and sign up for teams. Meetings are held on the second Sunday of each month.
For more information, email Emma Alston at ebalstone@ymail.com.
NAMI to host workshop
National Alliance on Mental Health will host a free workshop titled “Voices of Experience: Living Well with Mental Illness” 7:15 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at St. John Vianney Church, 105 Vianney Lane in Prince Frederick.
Individuals with mental illness and their families will share personal journeys and recoveries.
A VIP event will take place 6 to 7:15 p.m with partners, decision-makers and NAMI Maryland staff and is $50.
Registration is required for the workshop.
For more information, contact Danielle at 410-884-8691 or connection@namimd.org, or to register, go to https://tinyurl.com/MDVoicesofExperience.
DNR holding poster contest
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Forest Conservancy District Boards is accepting artwork from fifth-graders in private and public schools participating in the annual Arbor Day Poster Contest.
The theme is “Trees Are Terrific…in All Four Seasons,” and the deadline for entries is noon Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.
Students are encouraged to share their appreciation for Maryland’s forests and trees through original works of art and must be in acrylic, crayon, ink, marker, paint pens, regular or colored pencil, tempera paint, or watercolor.
Posters will be judged on a county level and then submitted to the Maryland Urban and Community Forest Committee to compete at the statewide level.
First place will win 15 trees. Second place will win 10 and third place will win five trees. Teachers will be notified by March 18 and school plantings will be scheduled in the spring.
For more information, contact Anne Gilbert at 410-260-8510 or anne.gilbert@maryland.gov.
DNR seeks fishing award nominations
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Sport Fisheries Advisory Commission is accepting applications for nominations for its Maryland Sport Fisheries Achievement Award through Jan. 31, 2020.
The award will recognize an individual who has provided sustained efforts in habitat management, conservation, education, research, or other meaningful contributions that benefit fish and recreational fishing in Maryland.
For more information, contact Paul Genovese at 410-260-8328 or paul.genovese@maryland.gov, or go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScaAxnVSFfm02PQbMGtj-LBRN80-BWiVBjdUoaIMgDW0AztSA/viewform.
CCSW offering free wood
Calvert County Solid Waste Division is offering free mixed wood for Calvert County businesses and citizens Monday through Friday at Appeal Landfill, 401 Sweetwater Road in Lusby.
The wood is a mixture of untreated logs and large branches and is suitable to be used as firewood.
Proof of business location or residency is required, and there is no limit.
For more information, call 410-326-0210 or go towww.calvertcountymd.gov/recycle.
