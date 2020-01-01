Calvert Library is the place to go for books, and through the month of January, it will also be a place to go to see local artists through the library’s Art in the Stacks exhibit. The four Calvert County libraries will each showcase one local artist; Calvert will showcase Sarah Houde, Fairview Branch will feature the works of Gary Scribner; Twin Beaches will display the works of Courtney Anderson, and the Southern Library will hang the works of Avery Kane.
“We always like to display the art of local artists,” said Lynn Harlan, public services librarian at the Twin Beaches Branch, who added Art in the Stacks has been going on for the last three years.
Anderson, who is the president and founder of performing and visual arts at Northern High School, where she is a senior, has expanded from her style from simple pencil portraits to watercolor, colored pencil, and paintings, according to her bio. Anderson, who also works at the Fairview Branch, plans on attending Ursinus, a liberal arts college in Pennsylvania.
“She’s going to be displaying pencil sketches for us, so that’s going to be very cool,” said Harlan, who added the library will show several of Anderson’s works. “I love her pieces. She does realistic pencil sketches and focuses a lot on people and silhouettes. It’s really nice work.”
Kane, whose work will be featured prominently at the Southern Branch, was born and raised in Southern Maryland and recently graduated from The University of the Arts in Philadelphia with a degree in illustration. She currently resides in Lusby. Her bio notes that though watercolor, charcoal, needlepoint, pen and ink, pastel, photoshop and acrylics are her preferred mediums, she has recently begun branching into sculpting and working with clay.
“The nice thing about not only have local artists but also younger artists shows that art is not a generational thing,” Harlan said. “It’s something that everyone can get into.”
Houde is a potter who lives in Hollywood, while Scribner is a photographer.
Because of space limitations, some artists may have more pieces displayed at their respective libraries.
The libraries are open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.
For more information, call Calvert Library at 410-535-0291, Twin Beaches Library at 410-257-2411, Fairview Library at 410-257-2101 or Southern Library at 410-326-5289, or go to www.calvertlibrary.info.
OOA to hold diabetes workshop
Office on Aging will hold a free six-week workshop titled “Living Well with Diabetes” 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays from Jan. 7 through Feb. 11, at Calvert Pines Senior Center, 450 W. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. The workshop, which is in collaboration with the Calvert County Health Department, the class will help pre-diabetics and those with diabetes learn how to manage their condition.
Registration is required.
For more information, call 410-535-5400, ext. 459.
Library to host workforce workshop
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host a MD Workforce Exchange Boomers and Beyond workshop 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8.
The workshop is targeted to the experienced, seasoned jobseeker who is tired of the same grind and wants to step into a new role. Topics that will be covered include chasing after the dream, making your skillset fit into a new career path and, most importantly, working around that subtle and not-so-subtle age and over-experience barriers.
Registration is required.
For more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Office on Aging to host census speaker
The Calvert County Office on Aging will host a presentation by U.S. Census Bureau Partnership Specialist Lee Osberry Jr. 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at North Beach Senior Center, 9010 Chesapeake Ave. in North Beach.
Census data is used to reapportion congressional representation among the states and determine how billions in federal funds are distributed to states and local communities every year for services and infrastructure, including health care, jobs, schools, roads and businesses.
For more information, go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov.
CMM to host Wilkins lecture
Calvert Marine Museum will host MarkWilkins, who will give a free lecture titled “Maryland in the Age of Sail Lecture Series: European Expansionism, 1095-1500” 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at 1400 Solomons Island Roads in Solomons.
Wilkins will explore the need for European nations to explore the oceans and seas of the world. Due to shrinking internal commerce, sea traders ventured far and wide to import new goods to their native lands and infusing their economies with exotic goods from faraway places.
For more information, call 410-326-2042, or go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
NSBE to host monthly meeting
Calvert County National Society of Black Engineers Jr. Chapter of Creative and Striving Hard will meet 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Calvert County Baptist Church at 2190 Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
Students in grades K to 12 are welcome to explore Science, Technology, Engineering and Math fields and sign up for teams. Meetings are held on the second Sunday of each month.
For more information, email Emma Alston at ebalstone@ymail.com.
Library to host human trafficking discussion
Calvert Library Fairview Branch will host a discussion titled “Sextortion and Human Trafficking in Calvert County and Beyond” 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14.
Topics to be discussed include whether or not these issues exist locally and how women and girls are vulnerable at the hands of those willing to abuse their positions of power.
The discussion will be led by Joan Winship, the retired executive director of the International Association of Women Judges and the chair of the Chair Calvert County Commission for Women, and Kathryn Marsh, the assistant chief Special Victim’s & Family Violence Unit State’s Attorney Office in Prince George’s County and the treasurer of the Calvert County Commission for Women.
For more information, call 410-257-2101 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
NAMI to host mental illness talk
National Alliance on Mental Health will host a free workshop titled “Voices of Experience: Living Well with Mental Illness” 7:15 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at St. John Vianney Church, 105 Vianney Lane in Prince Frederick.
Individuals with mental illness and their families will share personal journeys and recoveries.
A VIP event will take place 6 to 7:15 p.m with partners, decision-makers and NAMI Maryland staff and is $50. Registration is required for the workshop. For more information, contact Danielle at 410-884-8691 or connection@namimd.org, or to register, go to https://tinyurl.com/MDVoicesofExperience.
Library to host health center
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host the CalvertHealth’s Mobile Health Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16.
The center travels to under-served areas of the community to bring essential primary care services, dental, prevention and wellness programs to residents who may not have easy access to traditional health care.
To view the center’s full schedule or for an online tour, go to www.calverthealthmedicine.org, or for more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
DNR holding poster contest
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Forest Conservancy District Boards is accepting artwork from fifth-graders in private and public schools participating in the annual Arbor Day Poster Contest.
The theme is “Trees Are Terrific…in All Four Seasons,” and deadline for entries is noon Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.
Students are encouraged to share their appreciation for Maryland’s forests and trees through original works of art. They must be in acrylic, crayon, ink, marker, paint pens, regular or colored pencil, tempera paint, or watercolor.
Posters will be judged on a county level and then submitted to the Maryland Urban and Community Forest Committee to compete at the statewide level.
First place will win 15 trees. Second place will win 10 and third place will win five trees. Teachers will be notified by March 18 and school plantings will be scheduled in the spring.
For more information, contact Anne Gilbert at 410-260-8510 or anne.gilbert@maryland.gov.