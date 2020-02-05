With Valentine’s Day approaching and people scurrying about looking for that perfect gift, options can be scarce. Roses are redundant, and chocolate is commonplace, but the CalvART Gallery has the perfect solution. Jewelry and lots of it.
The Prince Frederick-based gallery is holding a reception for its “For the Love of Jewelry” exhibit 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at 110 S. Solomons Island Road.
The exhibit will feature the works of gallery members Ann Crain, Barbara Hance, Mickey Kunkle, Suzanne Nawrot, and Phyllis Noble.
“[The exhibit] showcases the artists’ various interpretations of their chosen medium,” Nawrot said. “Each piece is created from the heart with the intent of creating breath-taking beauty and provides a sense of accomplishment once the piece is completed.”
Crain has taken her love of abstract into metals to design artfully mismatched jewelry that speaks to each individual’s spirit and is drawn to industrial and organic shapes and loves building spirit totems.
Hance has been creating fine silver jewelry from metal clay since 2004. Once a piece is created, it is slowly dried to a fragile greenware state before being fired in a kiln at 1,600 degrees for two hours.
Kunkle, who started out as a fiber artist, but who has since switched to making jewelry, said she’s never figured out where her ideas come from.
“They just float through the air, and some of them land in my head,” she said, “where they germinate for a while and then burst out into the world.”
Nawrot is a self-taught jewelry artist who began creating jewelry in 2005 using beads of semi-precious stones, crystal and precious metals.
Noble began her artistic creations with clothing and window treatments, but, seeking more, she became enamored with glass art after learning the techniques of stained glass.
“Glass art has endless possibilities of design,” she said. “I love it.”
The gallery is open 11 a.m to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
For more information, call 410-535-9252 or go to www.calvartgallery.org.
MSAC looking for grant panelists
The Maryland State Arts Council is accepting applications for panelists to review grant applications for the second year of Creativity Grants through Feb. 14.
Panelists will remotely review grant applications each month for six months.
The Creativity Grant program is meant to strengthen the vitality and sustainability of artists and small organizations to maintain a strong and stable arts infrastructure in the State of Maryland.
Panelists will receive modest compensation and are required to attend training sessions Monday, March 16, through Wednesday, March 18, and must be a Maryland resident.
For more information, contact Emily Sollenberger Dobbins at emily.sollenberger@maryland.gov, or Laura Weiss at laura.weiss@maryland.gov.
Optimists holding essay contest
The Optimist Club of Calvert Prince Frederick is holding an essay contest as part of the Optimist International Essay Contest. The theme is “Is Optimism the Key to Achieving the Dreams you iMagine?” Essays are due Friday, Feb. 14.
For more information or an application, go to www.CalvertOptimists.org.
CCCW accepting outstanding women nominations
The Calvert County Commission for Women is accepting applications for the 2020 Outstanding Achievement Awards through Friday, Feb. 28.
Categories include advocacy, business leadership, service, and woman of tomorrow. Nominees must be 21 years or older, or 20 or younger for Woman of Tomorrow.
For more information, go to http://www.calvertcountymd.gov/DocumentCenter/View/30720/2020-CCCW-Outstanding-Achievement-Nomination-Form.
MSAC accepting Folklife grant applications
The Maryland State Arts Council will accept applications for 2020-2021 Folklife Apprenticeship Grants through Sunday, March 1. The grants fund the teaching of folklife skills by a master to learner. Grants are $5,000 ($4,000 to master, $1,000 to learner). Folklife may include any activities associated with living cultural traditions. Examples include music, dance, storytelling, fiber art, craft, food and occupational practices. For more information, go to www.marylandarts.smartsimple.com.
Essay contest offered to students
Peace Groups is sponsoring a writing contest for Maryland middle school students through May 1. The contest is open to all seventh- and eighth-graders enrolled in public or private schools or homeschooled students.
The word count is 1,200, and the topic is: You are asked by your principal to serve on a committee at your school to develop a policy governing student actions on important issues such as climate change and gun control.
What would be your suggestions and why? Four cash prizes will be awarded, and the winners will be honored at a special ceremony, although attendance is not required to receive an award.
For more information, contact 410-263-7409 or mjkeller@att.net.
Library to hold field trip
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold a Water/Ways-inspired field trip to the Chesapeake Biological Laboratory 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6.
Check out the Water/Ways exhibit then meet at CBL for a “behind the scenes” tour about research related to our local waterways.
The tour is aimed toward students in middle school or above and not permitted for young children.
Space is limited.
For more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Sailing lecture series, part 3
Calvert Marine Museum will host a free lecture by Mark Wilkins titled “The American Revolution and the Bay” 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at 14200 Solomons Island Roads in Solomons. The talk will explore the tactical and strategic importance of the Bay during the Revolutionary War.
The discussion is part of the Maryland in the Age of Sail Lecture Series.
For more information, contact Wilkins at 410-326-2042, ext. 31 or Mark.Wilkins@calvertcountymd.gov.
STEM event scheduled
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host Science Saturdays 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8.
The STEM-based event, which is for grades K to 3, will feature a fossil show-and-tell, a miniature fossil excavation, and a chance to speak with a paleontologist.
For more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.and high school students through May 15.