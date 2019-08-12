Calvert County Public Schools received additional funding for the 2019-2020 school year based on the passage of Senate Bill 1030, also known as the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.
The legislation established a priority to increase beginning and newer teacher salaries, and to provide salary enhancements for teacher retention, according to a news release.
The Board of Education of Calvert County and the Calvert Education Association worked collaboratively to negotiate the utilization of the nearly $1.5 million dollars of additional grant funding, and the parties agreed to the following for the 2019-2020 school year:
• The starting salary for Calvert County Public Schools first-year teachers with a bachelors degree will increase from $45,951 to $50,500. Starting salaries for advanced degrees will realize similar increases.
• Salaries for teachers with fewer than five years of experience will also see significant increases, commensurate with increases to starting teacher salaries.
• Salaries for teachers with more than five years of experience will increase an additional minimum of 1.25%. This increase, combined with prior negotiated salary adjustments for 2019-2020, will result in an overall average increase of 4.64% for teachers with more than five years of experience.
The release added that the Board of Education of Calvert County is committed to providing a quality education for the youth of Calvert County. As such, it is imperative that Calvert County Public Schools offers competitive salaries and benefits to attract and retain highly effective teachers.