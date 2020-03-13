Maryland has been declared this year to be the Year of the Woman and CalvART Gallery will celebrate its female artists with its new “A Woman’s Year” exhibit.
The gallery will kick off the opening of the 35-plus piece exhibit with an opening reception 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at 110 S. Solomons Island Road in Solomons.
The exhibit, and 2020, is aligned with the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.
The exhibit consists of works by 12 of the gallery’s artists in various mediums as well as jewelry.
“We wanted this concept because it is the year of the woman, and it’s an early show in the year, and we had several artists who were inspired by this subject,” said artist and gallery member Suzanne Shelden. “I’m just thrilled [with the pieces].”
In the exhibit are ceramic bowls made by artist Denise Breitburg, who has pledged to donate 80% of the sale price to the Clean Cooking Alliance, whose goal is to provide clean cooking to the three billion people who don’t have access to it.
The exhibit will run through Sunday, April 5.
The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
For more information, call 410-535-9252 or go to www.calvartgallery.org.
Fairground Road to close
The Calvert County Department of Public Works recently announced that work will begin on Fairground Road in Prince Frederick on or about March 16 as crews complete a 6-month project extending existing sewer lines, installing new electric lines, road widening and adding sidewalks.
Citizens will be rerouted to Dares Beach and Armory Roads. The project is expected to conclude in September, weather permitting.
For more information, go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov.
Arc is beneficiary of Ace round up program
The Arc Southern Maryland will be the beneficiary when customers round up their purchases at Sneade’s Ace Home Centers through Monday, March 16.
Sneade’s Ace Home Centers are located at 1750 Prosper Kane in Owings and 11861 H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby.
For more information, call 410-535-2413 or go to https://arcsomd.org/.
Library to celebrate Elizabeth Cady Stanton
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will celebrate the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage with a living history performance of Elizabeth Cady Stanton 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 18.
Actress Mary Ann Jung will portray the leading figure in the women’s rights movement and 19th-century champion of women’s rights.
Mulch orders now being accepted
The Huntingtown High School Band Boosters will accept orders for their mulch sale through Wednesday, March 18. Customers can choose from three different colors or natural hardwood mulch. Proceeds will support the marching band. Pick-up or delivery will be 8 a.m, to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 4. For more information, call 443-550-8833 or go to www.canesband.org/mulch-sale.html.
County to host stop-smoking classes
Calvert County Health Department will host a free 8-week Quit Tobacco Class 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, March 19 through May 7, at 975 Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick. Group therapy and free medication aid, but registration is required. For more information, call Jane Dodds at 410-535-5400, ext. 359, or go to WWW.CalvertHealth.org.
CCHS to host Brown Bag Lunch
Calvert County Historical Society will host its monthly Brown Bag Lunch Program noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at 70 Church St. in Prince Frederick.
The guest speaker will be Carol Booker, who will discuss her husband Simeon’s book “Shocking the Conscience: A Reporter’s Account of the Civil Rights Movement.” Simeon was a prominent African American journalist who covered the 1955 murder of 14-year-old Emmett Till. For more information, call 410-535-2452 or go to www.calverthistory.org.
NARFE to host meeting
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, Calvert County Chapter 1466, will meet 1 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at the Calvert Library’s Southern branch in Solomons. There will be a presentation on opportunities available to seniors.
Chapter members will meet for lunch 11:30 a.m. at Boomerangs, 13820 Solomons Island Road in Solomons.
The meeting is open to all.
For more information or how to become a member, go to www.mdnarfe.org.
Library to host mobile health center
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host the CalvertHealth’s Mobile Health Center 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 19.
The center provides essential primary care services to residents who may not have access to traditional health care.
Wilkins lecture series continues
Calvert Marine Museum will host a free lecture by Mark Wilkins titled “Battle of Hampton Roads and the Civil War on the Chesapeake and in Maryland” 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at 14200 Solomons Island Roads in Solomons.
Discover why the Bay was so important during the Civil War and discover ways raiders tried to out-smart the Union blockade of the eastern seaboard. The talk is part of the Maryland in the Age of Sail Lecture Series.
United Way seeking funds applications
United Way Calvert County will accept applications from public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds through Friday, March 27.
Local agencies must be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government, be eligible to receive federal funds, have an accounting system, have demonstrated the capacity to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and if they are a private voluntary or have a voluntary board.
For more information or for an application, contact Christine Michelsen at 410-535-2000 or uwadmin@unitedwaycalvert.org.
Bourbon to play marine museum
Claude Bourbon will perform 7 p.m. Friday, March 27, at the Calvert Marine Museum, 14200 Solomons Island Road in Solomons.
Bourbon is known throughout Europe and America for his guitar performances that take blues, Spanish, and Middle Eastern stylings into uncharted territories.
The concert is part of the Maritime Performance Series.
Tickets are $20, $25 at the door. Call 410-326-2042 or go to calvertmarinemuseum.com/Maritime-Performance-Series.
DNR looking for local recipes
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is looking for recipes featuring Maryland species for possible inclusion in a cookbook through Tuesday, March 31.
“Maryland is home to proud hunters and anglers; and is also known for its excellent cuisine,” Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio said in a news release. “Creating a DNR cookbook will allow us to showcase our heritage and our way of life for years to come through recipes that can be shared and passed down.”
Submissions must include a list of required ingredients, preparation instructions, and feature a species found in Maryland. Submissions of recipes for invasive species are encouraged and the addition of family anecdotes and a few words about the history behind a recipe are welcome.
For more information or to submit a recipe, email Recipes.DNR@maryland.gov.
Library to host talk on SSI
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host a discussion titled “How to Get SSI & Medical Assistance: Go to Work … and Live to Tell About It” 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 31. Questions will be answered about sons or daughters with disabilities who are applying for Supplemental Security Income.
Registration is strongly suggested.
DNR to host careers camp
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is accepting applications for its Natural Resources Career camp through Tuesday, March 31.
The camp, which will be held July 25-29 in Accident, is open to high school students with interest in forestry, fisheries, wildlife, or parks management and will give students an opportunity to learn from industry professionals and develop contacts that could lead to future employment and a career in natural resources. Students will participate in hands-on classroom and field activities in forestry, wildlife, ecology, fisheries, watershed management, natural resources management and conservation.
Space is limited and tuition assistance is available.
For more information, go to http://marylandforestryboards.org/nrcc.cfm.
MTEF accepting applications
The Maryland Tourism Education Foundation is accepting applications for its 2020 Tourism and Hospitality scholarships through Tuesday, March 31.
Scholarships are awarded to increase the skills and knowledge of Maryland’s tourism workforce and may be used for post-secondary education to acquire an industry degree, career development, and enhancement or transitional training.
For more information or an application, go to www.mdtef.org.
Calvert Meals on Wheels
Calvert Meals on Wheels, Inc. will be the recipient of donations received at local Fastops during the GOTTogive Double the Donation program through Tuesday, March 31.
Faststops are located at 9880 Southern Maryland Blvd. in Dunkirk, 8054 Bayside Road in Chesapeake Beach, 400 N. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick, 4990 St. Leonard Road in St. Leonard, 11790 H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby and 13888 Solomons Island Road in Solomons.
Any donations received at FastStop during this time will be matched by the Gott Company.
Parks & Rec holding food drive
Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation and End Hunger in Calvert County are holding a food drive through Tuesday, March 31.
Examples of items needed include dry beans, pasta, rice, cereal, spaghetti sauce, canned vegetables and fruit, peanut butter, oatmeal and boxed stuffing. Items in glass jars will not be accepted.
Donations can be dropped off 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the North Beach Recreation Center, 9021 Dayton Ave. in North Beach or the Northeast Community Center 4075 Gordon Stinnett Ave. in Chesapeake Beach.
For more information, contact 410-535-1600 ext. 8210 or NECCStaff@calvertcountymd.gov.
Community center to host 911 workshop
Southern Community Center will host a free You’ve Called 911 — Now What? Workshop 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 2, at 20 Appeal Lane in Lusby.
The workshop will discuss what to expect when a loved one requires emergency assistance for a behavioral health crisis. Emergency personnel will be on hand. Dinner will be provided.
Registration is required.
For more information, call Christina Spangler at 443-472-7918 or go to https://mcfwhattoexpect.eventbrite.com.
Wilkins lecture series covers steam, sail
Calvert Marine Museum will host a free lecture by Mark Wilkins titled “Steam and Sail on the Bay in the 19th and 20th Centuries” 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 2, at 14200 Solomons Island Roads in Solomons. Explore the transition from sail to steam on the Chesapeake Bay. The discussion is part of the Maryland in the Age of Sail Lecture Series.
Voter registration deadline nears
Calvert County citizens who are eligible to vote in the 2020 presidential primary election have until Tuesday, April 7, to register, change party affiliation, update an address and request a polling place reassignment.
Voters may vote by absentee ballot, visit their local early voting center during early voting, which takes place Thursday, April 16 through Thursday, April 23, or can go to their polling place on election day.
The 2020 Presidential Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, April 28.
For more information, contact 410-535-2214 or 1-800-222-8683 or go to www.elections.maryland.gov.
Legion to host state program
The American Legion 2020 MD Boys State Program will accept applications from current high school juniors interested in leadership, government or politics through Wednesday, April 15.
The event, which will be held June 21-27 at McDaniel College in Westminster, is a nationally recognized program in leadership, government, and political sciences and tuition upon acceptance is fully funded.
For more information or an application, call 410-752-3104 or go to www.mdlegion.org/boysstate.
Sea Chanteys to play library
U.S. Naval Academy Band Sea Chanters will perform 7 to 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, at Calvert Library Prince Frederick. The band is the U.S. Navy’s official chorus and performs traditional choral music, including sea chanteys, patriotic fare, opera, Broadway, and contemporary.
The free concert is part of the Trebles in the Library Concert Series.
Sailing lecture concludes
Calvert Marine Museum will host a free lecture by Mark Wilkins titled “Development of Chesapeake Bay Watercraft and Fishing” 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 16, at 14200 Solomons Island Roads in Solomons.
Learn about the design, construction, and history of skipjacks, bugeyes, draketails, and crabbing skiffs, as well as some lesser-known vessels that have worked the Bay. The discussion is part of the Maryland in the Age of Sail Lecture Series.
LWV to host WOW luncheon
League of Women Voters of Calvert County will host its 18th annual Women of the World Celebration and Awards Ceremony 11 a.m, to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 18, at the Rod ‘N Reel Restaurant, 4160 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach.
Keynote speaker is Yun Jung Yang.
Tickets are $25, $20 for students.
For more information, go to www.lwvcalvert.org.
CBL to host talk on tidal, creek monitoring
Chesapeake Biological Laboratory will hold a discussion on Solomons harbor and tidal creek monitoring by Jeremy Testa 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, at 146 Williams St. in Solomons.
The discussion is part of the Science for Citizens Series.
For more information, call 410-326-4281 or go to www.umces.edu/cbl.
UW to hold open house
United Way of Calvert County will celebrate its 40th anniversary with an open house 2 p.m. Thursday, April 23, at United Way House, 530 Main St. in Prince Frederick.
The event is open to all.
For more information, call 410-535-2000 or go to www.unitedwaycalvert.org/40-year-anniversary.
McCutcheon to play marine museum
John McCutcheon will perform 7 p.m. Friday, April 24, at the Calvert Marine Museum, 14200 Solomons Island Road in Solomons. McCutcheon is a master of a dozen different traditional instruments, most notably the rare and beautiful hammer dulcimer.
The concert is part of the Maritime Performance Series.
Tickets are $20, $25 at the door. Call 410-326-2042 or go to calvertmarinemuseum.com/Maritime-Performance-Series.
UW to celebrate 40 years
United Way of Calvert County will celebrate its 40th anniversary with a Rock the Ruby event 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 25, at Rod N’ Reel Restaurant, 4155 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach.
The 1980s theme will feature food, drinks, games, art and live music. Proceeds will benefit the United Way of Calvert County’s Community Impact funds.
Tickets are $125, or two for $240. Sponsorships are available.
For more information, call 410-535-2000 or go to www.unitedwaycalvert.org/40-year-anniversary.
Christmas in April to celebrate 30 years
The 2020 Christmas in April in St. Mary’s County, to be held on April 25, will be the 30th year for the one-day restoration and renovation blitz.
The organization is requesting that anyone who served as an area coordinator, house captain or volunteer in 1990 to contact Darene Kleinsorgen, executive director, at 301-884-2902 to be recognized at an upcoming event this spring.
The volunteer organization rehabilitates houses of low income, elderly, disabled and veteran homeowners.
For more information or to volunteer, call 301-884-2905 or go to www.christmasinaprilsmc.org.
LWV to host fundraising cruise
League of Women Voters of Calvert County will host a fundraising cruise aboard the historic Half Shell 3 to 5 p.m Sunday, April 26.
The boat will be docked at 14624 S. Solomons Island Road in Solomons.
For more information, go to www.lwvcalvert.org.
CalvertHealth offering tuition assistance
The CalvertHealth Foundation Scholarship Fund is offering tuition assistance to students who are pursuing higher education in medicine or other health fields.
Applicants must be accepted into an accredited school of nursing or other allied health curriculum and have at least one year of Maryland residency.
The deadline for submissions is Thursday, April 30.
For more information, call 410-414-45670 or go to https://calverthealthfoundation.org/about-us/scholarships/.
MALPF accepting applications for Easement Cycle
The Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning recently announced the Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation is now accepting applications for the Fiscal Year 2021 Easement Cycle through Thursday, April 30.
A landowner that has a minimum of 50 contiguous acres is not in the 10-year water and sewer plan for the county government and has a minimum of 50% Class I, II or III soils can apply to sell an easement to the MALPF.
It is to be determined how many applications MALPF will accept from each county in Maryland.
Applications will be reviewed by the county government and ranked by Calvert County’s Agricultural Preservation Advisory Board and the top-ranked applications will be submitted to the state for easement consideration. For more information, contact Ronald Marney at 410-535-1600, ext. 2336 or Ronald.Marney@calvertcountymd.gov.
Essay contest offered to students
Peace Groups is sponsoring a writing contest for Maryland middle school students through May 1.
The contest is open to all seventh- and eighth-graders enrolled in public or private schools or homeschooled students.
The word count is 1,200 words, and the topic is: You are asked by your principal to serve on a committee at your school to develop a policy governing student actions on important issues such as climate change and gun control. What would be your suggestions and why?
Four cash prizes will be awarded, and the winners will be honored at a special ceremony, although attendance is not required to receive an award.
For more information, contact 410-263-7409 or mjkeller@att.net.