It is said it is often darkest before the light, and Artworks@7th Gallery in North Beach is examining those different variations with its “Darkness Into Light” exhibit, which runs through Jan. 26.
The exhibit, which is made up of more than 60 pieces from 19 gallery members, opened Jan. 2.
“I’m just fascinated with the different concepts; for some it’s a sunrise and for others it’s maybe a flash of light in the eyes of a panther or cat,” said jewelry artist Kathleen Addario of Chesapeake Beach, who has three pieces in the show. “I went with a moon theme, and I can see there are other artists that did the same.”
There are pieces in a wide variety of mediums, including seaglass, wood, acrylic, scratchboard and pottery.
“There sure is a wide range and completely different concepts with the theme,” said Addario, who designs exhibits for small museums in Prince George’s County. “The secret depends on what you’re doing, but I think it’s using different mediums.”
Addario began making jewelry after coming up with the idea to make some for a show.
“The show did pretty well, and I kept getting requests for my jewelry, particularly my mermaid necklaces.”
Addario, who uses seaglass, sterling silver, gold-filled wire and some collage, said her pieces take anywhere from a couple of hours to a couple of days.
She has been a member of Artworks@7th since 2003 and takes part in one exhibit every couple of years.
She added that being a jewelry artist requires good hands for working on small details and really good eyesight “or a really big magnifying glass.”
The gallery, which is located at 8905 Chesapeake Ave. in North Beach, is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, 11 a.m to 9 p.m. Fridays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, call 410-286-5278 or go to www.artworksat7th.com.
KLP closes its equestrian area
The equestrian area at Kings Landing Park has been temporarily closed to traffic due to work on the entrance drive.
Other areas of the park are not affected. Visitors and trail hikers should use caution and stay alert for machinery and work trucks.
The equestrian area is expected to reopen Saturday, Jan. 11.
Kings Landing Park, which is located at 3255 Kings Landing Road in Huntingtown, is open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov.
MLW accepting registration for summer workshops
Maryland Leadership Workshops is currently accepting registration for its summer programs for middle and high school students through May 15.
Maryland Leadership Workshops are a series of five peer-led, week-long residential programs that empower and inspire middle and high school students to succeed and be more engaged in their schools and communities. Available camps are Middle School Experience in Leadership(for grades 6 to 8), Bridge (for grades 7 to 9), Senior High (for grades 9 to 12) and Advanced Leadership Seminar(for students who have completed Senior High workshop).
For more information, contact Anita Durall Anderson at 301-444-8623 or anita@leadershipmd.org, or go to www.MLW.org.
Landfills to recycle Christmas trees
Calvert residents can take their live Christmas trees, wreaths and garlands to county convenience centers to be recycled for no cost through Jan. 31.
After Jan. 31, residents must take trees to the Appeal Landfill and standard yard waste fees will apply.
This program does not apply to businesses, which must bring holiday greenery to the Appeal Landfill, where standard yard fees apply.
Decorations including frames, lights and metal stands must be removed from trees, wreaths and garlands. Trees and wreaths may not be in plastic bags or cut up.
Wrapping paper, cardboard boxes, holiday cards and other papers are also accepted at the convenience centers for recycling at no cost any time of the year. Cardboard boxes should be flattened and all packing materials, ribbons and Styrofoam must be removed for disposal.
For more information, call 410-326-0210 or go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Recycle.
County adopts animal provisions
The Calvert commissioners adopted new and amended provisions to the animal ordinance pertaining to the shelter, tethering, abuse and cruelty to domesticated animals.
The provisions include protections for animals during harsh weather conditions. Added provisions allow the Department of Public Safety deputy director of animal services to set forth precautions for the care and keeping of animals when the National Weather Service issues a severe weather advisory for the county.
Additionally, the adopted provisions require an animal to be removed from harsh weather conditions that endanger its health, safety or well-being regardless of the method of confinement.
For more information, go to http://CalvertCountyMd.gov/1378/Ordinances-and-Resolutions or www.CalvertCountyMd.gov.
NSBE to host meeting Jan. 12
Calvert County National Society of Black Engineers Jr. Chapter of Creative and Striving Hard will meet 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Calvert County Baptist Church at 2190 Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
Students in grades K to 12 are welcome to explore Science, Technology, Engineering and Math fields and sign up for teams. Meetings are held on the second Sunday of each month.
For more information, email Emma Alston at ebalstone@ymail.com.
Library to host human trafficking discussion
Calvert Library Fairview Branch will host a discussion titled ‘Sextortion and Human Trafficking in Calvert County and Beyond’ 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14.
Topics to be discussed include whether or not these issues exist locally and how are women and girls vulnerable at the hands of those willing to abuse their positions of power.
The discussion will be led by Joan Winship, the retired executive director of the International Association of Women Judges and the chair of the Chair Calvert County Commission for Women, and Kathryn Marsh, the assistant chief Special Victim’s & Family Violence Unit State’s Attorney Office in Prince George’s County and the treasurer of the Calvert County Commission for Women.
For more information, call 410-257-2101 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
NAMI to host workshop
National Alliance on Mental Health will host a free workshop titled “Voices of Experience: Living Well with Mental Illness” 7:15 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at St. John Vianney Church, 105 Vianney Lane in Prince Frederick.
Individuals with mental illness and their families will share personal journeys and recoveries.
A VIP event will take place 6 to 7:15 p.m with partners, decision-makers and NAMI Maryland staff and is $50.
Registration is required for the workshop.
For more information, contact Danielle at 410-884-8691 or connection@namimd.org, or to register, go to https://tinyurl.com/MDVoicesofExperience.
NARFE to host meeting
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association’s Calvert County Chapter 1466 will meet 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Southern Pines Community Center, 60 Appeal Lane in Lusby.
There will be a presentation on Calvert Parks and Recreation, followed by a short business session.
An optional lunch will be held 11:30 a.m. at Salsa Mexican, 11789 H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby.
Active and Retired Federal employees, current and prospective members, non-members and guests are welcome.
For more information or an application, contact 410-586-1441 or NARFE1466@gmail.com.
Library to host health center
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host the CalvertHealth’s Mobile Health Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16.
The center travels to under-served areas of the community to bring essential primary care services, dental, prevention and wellness programs to residents who may not have easy access to traditional health care.
To view the center’s full schedule or for an online tour, go to www.calverthealthmedicine.org, or for more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
DNR holding poster contest
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Forest Conservancy District Boards is accepting artwork from fifth-graders in private and public schools participating in the annual Arbor Day Poster Contest.
The theme is “Trees Are Terrific…in All Four Seasons,” and deadline for entries is noon Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.
Students are encouraged to share their appreciation for Maryland’s forests and trees through original works of art. They must be in acrylic, crayon, ink, marker, paint pens, regular or colored pencil, tempera paint, or watercolor.
Posters will be judged on a county level and then submitted to the Maryland Urban and Community Forest Committee to compete at the statewide level.
The first place will win 15 trees. Second place will win 10 and third place will win five trees. Teachers will be notified by March 18 and school plantings will be scheduled in the spring.
For more information, contact Anne Gilbert at 410-260-8510 or anne.gilbert@maryland.gov.
Library closed for MLK Day
The Prince Frederick, Southern, Fairview and Twin Beaches branch of the library will be closed noon Monday, Jan. 20, in honor of Martin Luther King Day.
For more information, go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Library to host resource fair
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold a Point In Time Resource Fair 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22.
The Calvert Homelessness Resource Board will provide goods and services to benefit those in need while collecting data for the department of Housing and Urban Development.
For more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Council to hold dinner, meeting
Tri-County of Southern Maryland will hold a dinner and meeting 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at The Graduate Annapolis, 126 West St. in Annapolis.
A dinner will be followed by a full council meeting. The agenda includes a FY2019 audit report and recommendations for the executive board. The keynote speaker will be announced shortly.
The cost is $25, and reservations are required by Thursday, Jan. 17.
For more information, please contact Sharon Meyer at 301-274-1922, Ext 326 or smeyer@tccsmd.org.
CAASA to host ‘Let’s talk’ on support groups
Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse, Inc. will host a free “Let’s Talk” workshop with a discussion on how to start a support group 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Calvert Library, 850 Costley Way in Prince Frederick.
The presenter will be Stephanie Newman, dual diagnosis counselor at Calvert Behavioral Health Services.
“It’s important to provide programs that offer information that is helpful to the community, as we address substance use disorders and work to help families,” CAASA board of directors president Debbi Mister said in a news release.
Reservations are required.
For more information, contact 410-535-3733 or email CAASA@calvertcountymd.gov.
DNR seeks fishing award nominations
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Sport Fisheries Advisory Commission is accepting applications for nominations for its Maryland Sport Fisheries Achievement Award through Jan. 31, 2020.
The award will recognize an individual who has provided sustained efforts in habitat management, conservation, education, research, or other meaningful contributions that benefit fish and recreational fishing in Maryland.
For more information, contact Paul Genovese at 410-260-8328 or paul.genovese@maryland.gov, or go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScaAxnVSFfm02PQbMGtj-LBRN80-BWiVBjdUoaIMgDW0AztSA/viewform.
Library to kick off Water/Ways exhibit
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will kick off its Water/Ways Exhibit with a reception 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 25.
The exhibit tells Calvert’s local water story through video, music and poetry, and courtesy of special guests such as the Patuxent Voices singing group. The exhibit also explores the centrality of water in our lives, including its effect on the environment and climate, its practical role in agriculture and economic planning and its impact on culture and spirituality.
For more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
CAASA to host ‘Let’s talk’ on mental health
Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse, Inc. will host a free “Let’s Talk” workshop series with a discussion titled ‘Mental health and Your teen: What’s the connection to substance Use?’ 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Calvert Library, 850 Costley Way in Prince Frederick.
The presenter will be Maryland Coalition of Families regional supervisor Christina Spangler.
“It’s important to provide programs that offer information that is helpful to the community, as we address substance use disorders and work to help families,” CAASA board of directors president Debbi Mister said in a news release.
Reservations are required.
For more information, contact 410-535-3733 or email CAASA@calvertcountymd.gov.
CCSW offering free wood
Calvert County Solid Waste Division is offering free mixed wood for Calvert County businesses and citizens Monday through Friday at Appeal Landfill, 401 Sweetwater Road in Lusby.
The wood is a mixture of untreated logs and large branches and is suitable to be used as firewood.
Proof of business location or residency is required, and there is no limit.
For more information, call 410-326-0210 or go towww.calvertcountymd.gov/recycle.
NSBE to host meeting
Calvert County National Society of Black Engineers Jr. Chapter of Creative and Striving Hard will meet 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at Calvert County Baptist Church at 2190 Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
Students in grades K to 12 are welcome to explore Science, Technology, Engineering and Math fields and sign up for teams. Meetings are held on the second Sunday of each month.
For more information, email Emma Alston at ebalstone@ymail.com.
Lions Club to hold blood drive
The Calvert County Lions Club will hold a blood drive 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at 98 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
The drive is in conjunction with the Anne Arundel Medical Center.
For more information, call Jim at 410-610-9939.
NSBE to host meeting
Calvert County National Society of Black Engineers Jr. Chapter of Creative and Striving Hard will meet 3 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Calvert County Baptist Church at 2190 Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
Students in grades K to 12 are welcome to explore Science, Technology, Engineering and Math fields and sign up for teams. Meetings are held on the second Sunday of each month.
For more information, email Emma Alston at ebalstone@ymail.com.
Lions Club to hold blood drive
The Calvert County Lions Club will hold a blood drive 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 10, at 98 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
The drive is in conjunction with the Anne Arundel Medical Center.
For more information, call Jim at 410-610-9939.
NSBE to host meeting
Calvert County National Society of Black Engineers Jr. Chapter of Creative and Striving Hard will meet 3 p.m. Sunday, April 12, at Calvert County Baptist Church at 2190 Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
Students in grades K to 12 are welcome to explore Science, Technology, Engineering and Math fields and sign up for teams. Meetings are held on the second Sunday of each month.
For more information, email Emma Alston at ebalstone@ymail.com.
NSBE to host meeting
Calvert County National Society of Black Engineers Jr. Chapter of Creative and Striving Hard will meet 3 p.m. Sunday, May 10, at Calvert County Baptist Church at 2190 Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
Students in grades K to 12 are welcome to explore Science, Technology, Engineering and Math fields and sign up for teams. Meetings are held on the second Sunday of each month.
For more information, email Emma Alston at ebalstone@ymail.com.
Lions Club to hold blood drive
The Calvert County Lions Club will hold a blood drive 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, June 12, at 98 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
The drive is in conjunction with the Anne Arundel Medical Center.
For more information, call Jim at 410-610-9939.
NSBE to host meeting
Calvert County National Society of Black Engineers Jr. Chapter of Creative and Striving Hard will meet 3 p.m. Sunday, June 14, at Calvert County Baptist Church at 2190 Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
Students in grades K to 12 are welcome to explore Science, Technology, Engineering and Math fields and sign up for teams. Meetings are held on the second Sunday of each month.
For more information, email Emma Alston at ebalstone@ymail.com.
NSBE to host meeting
Calvert County National Society of Black Engineers Jr. Chapter of Creative and Striving Hard will meet 3 p.m. Sunday, July 12, at Calvert County Baptist Church at 2190 Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
Students in grades K to 12 are welcome to explore Science, Technology, Engineering and Math fields and sign up for teams. Meetings are held on the second Sunday of each month.
For more information, email Emma Alston at ebalstone@ymail.com.
NSBE to host meeting
Calvert County National Society of Black Engineers Jr. Chapter of Creative and Striving Hard will meet 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, at Calvert County Baptist Church at 2190 Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
Students in grades K to 12 are welcome to explore Science, Technology, Engineering and Math fields and sign up for teams. Meetings are held on the second Sunday of each month.
For more information, email Emma Alston at ebalstone@ymail.com.
Lions Club to hold blood drive
The Calvert County Lions Club will hold a blood drive 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at 98 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
The drive is in conjunction with the Anne Arundel Medical Center.
For more information, call Jim at 410-610-9939.
NSBE to host meeting
Calvert County National Society of Black Engineers Jr. Chapter of Creative and Striving Hard will meet 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at Calvert County Baptist Church at 2190 Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
Students in grades K to 12 are welcome to explore Science, Technology, Engineering and Math fields and sign up for teams. Meetings are held on the second Sunday of each month.
For more information, email Emma Alston at ebalstone@ymail.com.