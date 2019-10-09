There will be some rocking and rolling going on this weekend, but if you’re looking for more relaxing musical entertainment, pianist Brian Ganz will perform 3 p.m., Sunday at the College of Southern Maryland’s Prince Frederick campus, 115 J.W. Williams Road in Prince Frederick.
“I love this event,” the 59-year-old Virginia resident said. “It’s a great night in a great setting, it’s always a very speaker-friendly audience and I love hearing their thoughts about the pieces they’ll hear. It’s a very warm environment. Every year it’s one of the highlights of my year.”
The performance is part of the Ward Virts Concert Series, which celebrates the life and talent of Ward Virts, a talented Southern Maryland pianist who died suddenly in 1993.
The free concerts are performed on a world-class handcrafted Austrian Bösendorfer Grand Piano, a gift to the college’s Prince Frederick campus from the Ward Virts Piano Project.
“It’s a very beautiful piano with a very brilliant sound, a powerful sound, so it’s easy to make it sing,” Ganz said of the piano. “It’s got a kind of purity of sound, so it’s kind of like playing a light and sometimes you have to dim that light, so it’s not too brilliant for the listener so you tend to play it with tenderness and delicacy. It’s a real pleasure to have a piano that speaks so clearly so easily.”
Ganz said he will play 18 pieces, primarily by Chopin, along with some nocturnes and waltzes during the two-hour concert.
“I think it’s an adventure in understanding and appreciating the storytelling behind great music,” he said.
Ganz said he found his calling while listening to his parents’ classical music albums as a 9-year-old.
“I felt immediately drawn to that world, and I knew within a few weeks that’s what I wanted to dedicate my life to,” said Ganz, who later attended the Peabody Conservatory of Music in Baltimore.
And he also knew he wanted to play the works of Polish composer Frédéric Chopin.
“I just got really attracted to his music,” Ganz said. “There’s something about the harmonic language to me. It’s very mysterious and very bold and maybe even strange for that time, and I found that compelling. Chopin was a superb storyteller and I love good stories and I connected with his language of storytelling and found it immensely engaging.”
Ganz, who is on the piano faculty of St. Mary’s College of Maryland, has scaled back his schedule to about two concerts per month.
Asked if he has any superstitions, he said he is “certainly careful with knives” and also avoids caffeine up to 48 hours before a performance.
“Caffeine does something to my concentration,” said Ganz, who also enjoys nature, meditation, cooking and astronomy. “You want all of your inner tumblers facing in the same direction like a combination lock, so you kind of enter that altered state of consciousness with intense concentration is harder and in some ways not even possible with caffeine.”
For more information, go to www.csmd.edu/community/the-arts/music/ward-virts-series/index.
Hospice selected as Giant Food’s bag program
Calvert Hospice has been selected as the October beneficiary of the Giant Food Community Bag Program.
Calvert Hospice will receive $1 for every $2.50 reusable community bag purchased at the Giant Food in Prince Frederick throughout the month. If a bag is purchased at another Giant location, the donation may be directed to Calvert Hospice. For more information, go to www.calverthospice.com, or giantfood.bagsformycause.com.
CSM holding food drive
College of Southern Maryland will hold a hawk feeder food drive for students through Thursday, Oct. 31.
Donation boxes to collect nonperishable food items to assist students will be set up at the campuses, including 115 J.W. Williams Drive in Prince Frederick. Requested items include individual portions of cereal, canned pastas, macaroni and cheese, Cup O’ Noodles, fruit cups, peanut butter, tuna, and chicken lunch pouches, ready-to-heat soups, stews and chili, and granola, cereal and protein bars. For more information, go to www.csmd.edu/student-life/campus-dining/hawkfeeder/.
Parks & Rec seeks citizen input for master plan
Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation is looking for public input on master plan drafts for Cove Point Park and a new park at a nearby property at two public meetings. The first meeting will be held 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Harriet E. Brown Community Center, 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick, and the second meeting will be held 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Southern Community Center located at 20 Appeal Lane in Lusby. Citizens can also participate in the online survey until Friday, Oct. 25. Parks & Recreation is seeking feedback on two master plan options for each park based on feedback from initial public meetings and a survey conducted in May. For more information or to view the Cove Point Park and new park master plan drafts, go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/ParkPlans.
OOA to hold falls prevention program
The Calvert County Office on Aging will hold a free seven-week “Stepping On” falls prevention program 1 to 3 p.m. Fridays from Oct. 11 to Nov. 22, Calvert Pines Senior Center located at 450 W. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.
The program will teach strength and balance exercises, along with other strategies to prevent falls in and around the home.
“Falling is a common cause of injury for older adults, and can be very serious,” Office on Aging division chief Susan Justice said in a press release. “We are excited to bring this class to seniors in Calvert County, especially those who have recently fallen or who are concerned about falling, as we believe they will gain the skills and confidence to minimize fall risk.”
Participants should be able to walk independently or with a cane and live in their own home or independent living facility. Registration is required.
For more information, call 410-535-4606, Ext. 121.
Omega Pi Omega to hold annual 5K run/walk
Omega Pi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority will hold its annual 5K Run/Walk “Being a Healthier You” 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the pavilion in North Beach. Check-in begins at 8 a.m. Registration closes Friday, Oct. 11. The cost is $40, $25 for ages 12 and younger. For more information, go to http://5kopo2019.eventbrite.com/, or www.facebook.com/OmegaPiOmegaChapter/.
Lions Club to hold pair of blood drives
The Calvert County Lions Club will hold blood drives 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11; and 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at 98 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick. The drive is in conjunction with the Anne Arundel Medical Center. For more information, call Jim at 410-610-9939.
Solomons pet adoption event is scheduled
Pepper’s Pet Pantry will host a cat and dog adoption event 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at 13372 H.G. Trueman Road in Solomons.
The event is being held in conjunction with St. Mary’s and Calvert animal rescue groups. For more information, call 410-326-4006.
CBW to host awards night
Concerned Black Women will hold its 12th annual Salute to Excellence Awards and Scholarship fundraiser luncheon 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Bethel Way of the Cross Church, 5450 Cherry Hill Road in Huntingtown. Proceeds will benefit the scholarship fund. The cost is $60. For more information, contact Cassandra Okwumabua at 3012-910-3628, or cassandra.d.okwumabua@gmail.com.
NSBE to hold monthly meeting
National Society of Black Engineers’ Jr. CASH will hold its monthly meeting 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Calvert County Baptist Church, 2190 Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick. Explore science, technology, engineering and math, and sign up for STEM teams. Open to students K to 12.
Science for Citizens discusses sea turtles
Chesapeake Biological Laboratory will hold a discussion titled “Protecting Sea Turtles and Their Habitat: The Inter-American Convention for the Protection & Conservation of Sea Turtles” by Verónica Cáceres Chamorro 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 142 Williams St. in Solomons.
The talk is part of the Science for Citizens seminar series.
For more information, call 410-326-4281, or go to www.umces.edu/cbl/science-citizens.
MPO to hold inaugural meeting
The Calvert-St. Mary’s Metropolitan Planning Organization will hold its inaugural meeting 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland, 44219 Airport View Drive in California.
The group is responsible for setting priorities for regional transportation planning, including improvements to roadways, transit systems, bike facilities and sidewalks.
For more information, go to www.calvert-stmarysmpo.com.
TBP welcomes show ideas
Twin Beach Players will welcome suggestions for upcoming show ideas at its board of directors meeting 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16.
Be prepared to discuss costs, director, cast, costumes, set design, lighting, and general logistics. Ideas concerning marketing and promoting volunteerism is also appreciated.
For more information, email Frank Antonio at fantonio@twinbeachplayers.org, or info@twinbeachplayers.org.
OOA to host census speaker series
The Calvert County Office on Aging will host a pair of presentations by U.S. Census Bureau Partnership Specialist Lee Osberry Jr. to discuss the 2020 Census and answer questions older citizens may have about the census.
The presentations will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the North Beach Senior Center, 9010 Chesapeake Ave. in North Beach; and 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Southern Pines Senior Center, 20 Appeal Lane in Lusby.
Census data is used to reapportion congressional representation among the states and determine how billions in federal funds are distributed to states and local communities every year for services and infrastructure, including health care, jobs, schools, roads and businesses.
For more information, go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov.
SMRFO to host menhaden discussion
Michael Wilberg of the Chesapeake Biological Laboratory will present a discussion titled “The Atlantic Menhaden Biomass of the Chesapeake Bay” at the Southern Maryland Recreational Fishing Organization meeting 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department, 13150 H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby.
Menhaden are a critical forage fish of predators in the Chesapeake Bay, such as striped bass, flounder, mackerel, bluefish, and weakfish, yet the commercial and recreational harvest has significantly declined over the last 20 years.
There will be door prizes and 50/50 drawing. The meeting is open to the public and new members are welcome.
For more information, go to www.smrfo.com.