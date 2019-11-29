Calvert Meals on Wheels volunteers received 90 Hunger Boxes Nov. 20 from Dunkirk Giant Food store.
The meals were scheduled to be distributed to the Meals on Wheels clients.
“We are pleased to help to put a smile on the face of homebound persons for Thanksgiving and look forward to working with Calvert Meals on Wheels in the future,” Dunkirk Giant manager Deborah Gwynn and assistant manager Cynthia Popola-Forgione said in a news release.
“Calvert Meals on wheels is grateful for the generous donations that Dunkirk Giant has made to our program," Meals on Wheels president Shirl Hendley said, "and look forward to our working partnership to decrease hunger amongst the homebound.”
Calvert Meals on Wheels assists homebound citizens who have difficulties preparing meals to live more independently. CMOW, which delivers a meals, is a volunteer organization governed by a Board of Directors. In addition to drivers who deliver noon meals, volunteer route coordinators manage eight delivery routes throughout the county. CMOW works very closely with the Calvert County Office on Aging. This office delivers meals to designated locations for driver pickup, is the central contact point for new clients, and distributes monthly menus. CMOW is a United Way Agency and participates in the Maryland Charities and Combined Federal Campaigns.