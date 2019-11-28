It’s the holiday season, so grab your passports and head off on an adventure. But this adventure will not involve a trip to the tropics, or skiing in the Alps.
This one is courtesy of Calvert Library’s “Warm Up to Art” tour which will highlight various artists’ exhibits and runs Saturday, Nov. 30, through Saturday, Dec. 21.
“Art in the Stacks has been an exciting, dynamic display of art at each Calvert library location,” Twin Beaches branch manager Joan Kilmon said, referring to the changing artists’ exhibition at each branch. “[But] this is the first year we have encouraged families to visit all four libraries.”
Southern Library will feature mother and daughter duo Amor and Alizza Damaso and their acrylic and watercolor pieces at its branch at 13920 H.G. Trueman Road in Solomons.
Calvert Library will showcase the works of photographer Hugh Conway at 850 Costley Way in Prince Frederick.
The Fairview branch at 8120 Southern Maryland Blvd. in Owings will feature “Wild Women in Art” by a variety of artists.
And the Twin Beaches branch at 3819 Harbor Road in Chesapeake Beach will feature a display titled “Barns of Calvert” by photographer Brittany Johnson.
Kilmon said the idea of the tour is to “showcase the artists of Southern Maryland and or artwork which has Southern Maryland themes.”
Artists for the tour contacted the library to showcase their work or were selected through local art galleries or were recommended.
Those who take part in the tour will receive a passport, which will be stamped at each location. There are also games for children on the passport. A raffle of a gift basket will be drawn Saturday, Dec. 28, from all passports who have stamps from all four libraries.
“Our purpose is to expose as many people as possible to the amazing artwork always hanging in each of Calvert’s libraries,” Kilmon said.
The libraries are open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; noon to 5 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.
For more information, go to www.calvertlibrary.info.
Libraries to close for Thanksgiving
Calvert Library branches will be closed Friday, Nov. 29, for the Thanksgiving holiday. The libraries will reopen 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. For more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Optimists to hold tree, ornament sale
Calvert Optimists will hold its annual Christmas tree sale 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday beginning Friday, Nov. 29, at the Safeway, 80 W. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. There will be more than 800 trees ranging in price from $35-$170, and ornaments handmade by the Calvert High School Junior Optimist Club. Proceeds go to Optimist programs, including scholarships.
For more information, go to www.optimistclubofcalvert.org.
TBP looking for volunteers
Twin Beach Players is looking for volunteers to help with its “Closed for the Holidays” show, which will run weekends from Friday, Nov. 29, through Sunday, Dec. 15, at the Boys & Girls Club, 9021 Dayton Ave. in North Beach.
For more information, go to www.signupgenius.com/go/70A0C49A9AF23A6FB6-volunteers1.
CMM named Giant bag recipient
Calvert Marine Museum has been selected as the November beneficiary of the Giant Food Community Bag Program through Saturday, Nov. 30. The museum will receive $1 for every $2.50 reusable bag purchased at the Giant Food in Lusby throughout the month. If a bag is purchased at another Giant location, the donation may be directed to the museum.
For more information, go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com, or www.giantfood.bagsformycause.com.
PFC to host open meeting on Dec. 2
The Prince Frederick Coalition will host a free open community meeting 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at the Harriet Elizabeth Brown Community Center, 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.
Topics to be discussed will be the latest economic developments, 2020 Census initiatives and expectations, and current and future parks and recreation initiatives. Guest speakers will be Director of Communications and Media Relations Linda Vassallo, Department of Planning and Zoning Large Range Planner Jenny Plummer Welker, and Calvert County Parks and Recreation Division Chief Bob Branham. For more information, email calvertkids@outlook.com.
County to host Citizens Academy
The Calvert County commissioners recently announced applications will be due Monday, Dec. 2, for the fourth annual Calvert County Government Citizens Academy. The nine-week informational program is designed for residents interested in learning more about the inner workings of local government. Citizens Academy will meet 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays from Jan. 9 through March 5, 2020. The program features site visits to facilities and discussions with county leaders and employees for an in-depth look at the daily work of county government departments.
The first 25 county residents to apply will be accepted into the program. There is no cost to attend and applicants must be Calvert County residents and aged 18 or older.
For more information or to apply, call 410-535-2003, or go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/CitizensAcademy.
Bank hosts annual food, toy drive
Community Bank of the Chesapeake is hosting its ninth annual Holiday Food and Toy Drive through Dec. 6, in which nonperishable food items and new, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at any Community Bank branch. Food collected in Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties will be donated to the Southern Maryland Food Bank, and toys will benefit the Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots programs in Southern Maryland and Fredericksburg.
Community Bank of the Chesapeake locations are at:
• 10321 Southern Maryland Blvd. in Dunkirk. Call 410-257-0840.
• 11725 Rousby Hall Road in Lusby. Call 410-326-3406.
• 200 Market Square Drive in Prince Frederick. Call 410-535-2265.
For more information, contact Stefanie at 240-427-1048 or cusicks@cbtc.com, or go to www.cbtc.com.
NSBE to host meeting Dec. 8
Calvert County National Society of Black Engineers Jr. Chapter of Creative and Striving Hard will meet 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Calvert County Baptist Church at 2190 Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
Students in grades K to 12 are welcome to explore Science, Technology, Engineering and Math fields and sign up for teams. Meetings are held on the second Sunday of each month.
For more information, email Emma Alston at ebalstone@ymail.com.
Hospice to host holiday grief workshop
Calvert Hospice will host a holiday grief workshop 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Calvert Library Prince Frederick.
The workshop is for ages 7 to 18 who are grieving the loss of a loved one and need some additional support through the holiday season. Participants will learn general information about grief, the areas of their life it affects during the holiday season, and healthy coping skills. Additional resources will be available for more support.
The cost is $20, and scholarships are available. Registration is due by Friday, Dec. 6.
For more information, contact Jess Foster at 410-535-0892, ext. 2206, or jfoster@calverthospice.org, or to register, go to https://calverthospice.org/childrens-programs.
Lions Club to hold blood drive
The Calvert County Lions Club will hold a blood drive 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at 98 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
The drive is in conjunction with the Anne Arundel Medical Center.
For more information, call Jim at 410-610-9939.
SMADC seeking new members
Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission is accepting applications for voting membership vacancies through Tuesday, Dec. 31.
Open positions include a four-year term for a Calvert County farmer, and two-year terms for an At-Large Position 1 (urban agriculture) and At-Large Position 2 (no industry specification).
The commission usually meets 9 to 11 a.m. on the first Tuesday of each month in Hughesville. Typically meets from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., on the first Thursday of every month, in Hughesville, MD, at the SMADC Offices.
Applicants must submit pertinent contact information, including background and relationship to the agricultural community. A recommendation letter is also encouraged.
New members will be announced by Friday, Jan. 31.
For more information, email Karyn Owens at kowens@smadc.com, or go to www.SMADC.com.
Office on Aging to host census speaker
The Calvert County Office on Aging will host a presentation by U.S. Census Bureau Partnership Specialist Lee Osberry Jr. 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at North Beach Senior Center, 9010 Chesapeake Ave. in North Beach.
Census data is used to reapportion congressional representation among the states and determine how billions in federal funds are distributed to states and local communities every year for services and infrastructure, including health care, jobs, schools, roads and businesses.
For more information, go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov.
NSBE to host meeting
Calvert County National Society of Black Engineers Jr. Chapter of Creative and Striving Hard will meet 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Calvert County Baptist Church at 2190 Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
Students in grades K to 12 are welcome to explore Science, Technology, Engineering and Math fields and sign up for teams. Meetings are held on the second Sunday of each month.
For more information, email Emma Alston at ebalstone@ymail.com.
NAMI to host workshop
National Alliance on Mental Health will host a free workshop titled “Voices of Experience: Living Well with Mental Illness” 7:15 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at St. John Vianney Church, 105 Vianney Lane in Prince Frederick.
Individuals with mental illness and their families will share personal journeys and recoveries.
A VIP event will take place 6 to 7:15 p.m with partners, decision-makers and NAMI Maryland staff and is $50.
Registration is required for the workshop.
For more information, contact Danielle at 410-884-8691 or connection@namimd.org, or to register, go to https://tinyurl.com/MDVoicesofExperience.