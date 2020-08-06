The Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative board of directors has appointed Susie Hance-Wells of Prince Frederick to fill the unexpired portion of Samuel “Jack” Hammett’s three-year term, which ends in 2021. Hammett, who stepped down on March 31, represented Calvert and Anne Arundel counties and served on SMECO’s board since 1990.
Four SMECO customer-members applied for the position and the interview process began in April.
Hance-Wells took the oath of office at the SMECO board of directors meeting on July 21.
“Susie Hance-Wells has had years of experience with matters that are important to the residents of Calvert County,” SMECO chairman of the board Scott White said in a news release. “She has embraced the growth of the county while maintaining its storied heritage. And her knowledge and experience with budgets, governance, and long-term planning will help to strengthen our cooperative and its board.”
Hance-Wells is a lifelong resident of Calvert. She graduated from the University of Delaware with a bachelor’s degree in agriculture and since then she has managed her family’s 320-acre farm, taking it from a tobacco and cattle farm to a farm-to-table operation. She has also served on the Agricultural Land Preservation Advisory Board, the Planning Commission, the Colonial Farm Credit Board, and the Farm Bureau in Calvert County.
Hance-Wells served on the corporate board of the Southern States Cooperative for six years, and she is currently the chair of the Calvert County Board of Appeals.