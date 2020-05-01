Hope springs eternal in Artworks@7th virtual exhibit

As the coronavirus continues to shut down everyday, normal life, Artworks@7th will host an aptly-named virtual art exhibit titled “Hope” beginning Sunday, May 3.
The North Beach-based gallery’s exhibit, which will feature up to 30 works of art, features works in various mediums celebrating Mother’s Day, high school and college graduation and other events that regularly occur during the month of May.
“The collection of new, featured works seeks to inspire online viewers in this time of isolation as we seal ourselves indoors to curb the spread of the pandemic,” said potter Helene Vonnegut, who is also in charge of publicity for the gallery. “We greatly value and miss the human connection with our gallery patrons, so we hope our online efforts will renew and strengthen past relationships and bring comfort to all who follow the gallery.”
For more information or to view the exhibit, go to www.facebook.com/Artworkat7th/ or www.instagram.com/artworksat7th/?hl=en.
For those interested in acquiring any pieces in the exhibit, contact 410-286-5278 or artworks7northbeach@gmail.com.
County opens drive-thru market
A drive-through farmers market will be held 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at CalvertHealth Medical Center, 130 Hospital Road in Prince Frederick.
Citizens will be able to purchase local produce, meat, bedding plants and more while maintaining a safe social distance from vendors and other citizens.
Patrons will be able to stay in their vehicles while vendors will deliver products directly through the window. As per the governor’s orders, all individuals should wear a face covering.
For more information, go to www.marylandfma.org/wp-content/uploads/Maryland-Farmers-Markets-Operations-During-COVID-19-State-of-Emergency-.pdf.
Essay contest offered to students
Peace Groups is sponsoring a writing contest for Maryland middle school students through May 1.
The contest is open to all seventh- and eighth-graders enrolled in public or private schools or homeschooled students.
The word count is 1,200 words, and the topic is: You are asked by your principal to serve on a committee at your school to develop a policy governing student actions on important issues such as climate change and gun control. What would be your suggestions and why? Four cash prizes will be awarded, and the winners will be honored at a special ceremony, although attendance is not required to receive an award.
For more information, contact 410-263-7409 or mjkeller@att.net.
W2W to host meeting
Women2Women will host a virtual meeting noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 6. The meeting, which will be held on the ZOOM platform, is a panel discussion titled “Re-Inventing Yourself During A Time Of Crisis.” Panelists include Ali Banholzer from Wear your Spirit Warehouse, Gwyn Novak from No Thyme to Cook, Sergina Rodriguez from Barefoot Wellness and Connie Fuksa from Connie Fuksa Coaching.
The deadline for registration is 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 6. For more information or to register, email victoriaronan@yahoo.com or go to www.calvertchamber.org.
MLW accepting workshop registration
Maryland Leadership Workshops is currently accepting registration for its summer programs for middle and high school students through May 15. Maryland Leadership Workshops are a series of five peer-led, week-long residential programs that empower and inspire middle and high school students to succeed and be more engaged in their schools and communities.
Available camps are Middle School Experience in Leadership (for grades 6 to 8), Bridge (for grades 7 to 9), Senior High (for grades 9 to 12) and Advanced Leadership Seminar (for students who have completed Senior High workshop).
For more information, contact Anita Durall Anderson at 301-444-8623 or anita@leadershipmd.org, or go to www.MLW.org.
MSAC seeks panelists
The Maryland State Arts Council is seeking applications from panelists to review the performing artist touring roster and grant applications through Friday, May 15.
Panelists will review applications remotely from June to July, followed by remotely reviewing grant applications.
Panelists will receive modest compensation for the entire process, which includes roster application reviews and quarterly reviews, which will take about two to four hours per month. For more information, go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc8GtQ-zLrVRMMkTMNWeq_AyO_NU_ze82qlmoQngsEKOWCVLg/viewform.
KPF accepting aplications
The Twin Beach Players is accepting submissions for its 15th annual Kids Playwriting Festival through Friday, May 15. Entries must be postmarked by May 31, and winners will be announced no later than July 15. The six winners will receive $100 awards, and everyone will receive a certificate and coin. Each play will be read by at least three judges, and prizes will be awarded on the basis of imagination and human values, as well as play writing skill. The age and grade of the playwright will be taken into consideration by the judges. For more information, go to www.twinbeachplayers.org.
CalvertHealth extends scholarship applications
CalvertHealth Foundation has extended its deadline to submit completed scholarship packages to Sunday, May 31.
The CalvertHealth Foundation Scholarship Fund is offering tuition assistance to students who are pursuing higher education in medicine or allied health fields.
In order to be eligible for the Allied Health Scholarship, applicants must be accepted into an accredited school of nursing or other allied health curricula.
In order to be eligible for the E. Anne Spitzer, MD Memorial Scholarship, applicants must have graduated from a Calvert County High School, be admitted to an accredited medical school at the time of application and have a minimum GPA of 2.5. Since its inception, the scholarship fund has awarded more than 450 scholarships totaling more than $575,000 to area students. For more information, call CalvertHealth Foundation at 410-414-4570.
CSM extends online learning
The College of Southern Maryland announced that it will continue to operate remotely through Sunday, May 31. Students should make sure they are monitoring their CSM student email accounts, as well as the MyLearning course shells for their individual courses.
For more information, go www.csm.edu.
BOE elections postponed
The Calvert County Board of Elections recently announced the 2020 presidential primary election day will be postponed until Tuesday, June 2.
The deadline for voter registration will be Tuesday, May 12.
For more information or for voter registration forms, go to
Optimists extend scholarship applications
The Optimist Club of Calvert-Prince Frederick is offering three scholarships totaling $17,000.
The deadline has been pushed back to Monday, June 15.
Applications are available from public high school guidance counselor offices and from the scholarship committee at 8233 Pushaw Station Road in Owings.
Applicants must be Calvert County residents in the current graduating class of a public Calvert County high school and meet all guidelines.
For more information or an application, go to http://www.optimistclubofcalvert.org/site/.
Hospice to host spousal loss support group
Calvert Hospice will host a Gone Without Me grief support program beginning 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays from June 30 to Aug. 4, at Burnett Calvert Hospice House, 4559 Sixes Road in Prince Frederick.
The 6-week program will focus on learning to live again after the loss of a spouse.
There is a $50 supply fee for this program, but scholarships are available. The deadline for registration is Tuesday, June 23.
For more information, contact Amy Szatanek at 410-535-0892 ext. 2204 or aszatanek@calverthospice.org, or to register go to https://calverthospice.org/grief-support-programs.
CAASA offering mini-grants
The Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse is making a number of prevention mini-grants available to help local community groups provide alcohol and other drug-abuse prevention activities/programs.
Completed applications are due Friday, July 31.
For more information, call 410-535-3733 or to download an application, go to www.calvertcountymd.gov/caasa.
NHS joins Together in Education Program
Northern High School will earn a percentage of sales from Harris Teeter and its brands.
Individuals can give out the school’s code (5328) and their Harris Teeter loyalty card at the cashier or link the number and the card online. A total of five schools can be linked online.
For more information, go to www.harristeeter.com/together-in-education.
Libraries expand magazine access
Public library customers in Calvert County will now be able to access more than 3,200 free online versions of magazines through RBdigital. The service is funded through the Southern Maryland Regional Library Association, Inc. The platform features unlimited access to full-color digital versions of popular magazines like National Geographic, Vanity Fair, Rolling Stone, The New Yorker and others. Customers can view new releases and back issues instantly for desktop reading or mobile streaming with no holds or checkout limits.
For more information, go to https://calvertlibrary.info.
COVID-19 news, notes
The following are updates on Calvert County locations and schedule changes due to the coronavirus pandemic:
• All court offices, administrative offices, units of the judiciary, and the office of the clerk of the circuit court, treasurer’s office and wills, are closed. Bail reviews, arraignments, emergency habeas corpus petitions, juvenile detention hearings, domestic violence protective petitions, appeals from peace orders, family law emergencies including petitions for guardianship, temporary restraining orders, emergency evaluation petitions, quarantine and isolation petitions, extradition cases, Hicks Rule, search warrants, body attachments and contempt continue to be scheduled and heard in circuit court.
• CalvertHealth will admit no visitors under the age of 18 in the medical center unless they require medical care. No visitors should go to the medical center if they are ill or have symptoms. Visitors will be screened upon entry. There will also be a limit of one visitor per patient. Exceptions may be made for end-of-life care and visitors who are healthy but require their own caregiver. Visitors and patients of the behavioral health partial Hospitalization Program, cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation and testing, diabetic/nutrition individual appointments, diagnostic imaging, infusion, labor and delivery, outpatient surgery, speech therapy, spine clinic, therapeutic outpatient lab, and wound care to enter through the main entrance. Patients who are ill or symptomatic should enter through the emergency entrance, and all visitors should expect to be screened. Also canceled are all classes, support groups, community events, and non-mandatory education.
• Department of Public Works bulk pickup, mattress pickup, HELP Association pickup, Carol Porto Treatment Facility pickups and facility tours are canceled.
• Department of Planning & Zoning has postponed all inspections of occupied residential dwellings and permits for accessory structures.
• Public transportation routes are changed to the following: North Route (6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.), South Route (7:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.) and Prince Frederick Shuttle I (6:35 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) The Charlotte Hall, Dunkirk, Lusby, Mid-County Route and Prince Frederick Shuttle II are suspended. Paratransit routes are still in operation for medical and nutritional trips only.
• The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter is closed. Owner reclamations and rescue transport will be by appointment only.
• College of Southern Maryland will operate remotely, and access to its campuses will be restricted to pre-approved and authorized personnel.
• The Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center is closed.
• All Parks and Recreation programs at school facilities and sporting events at county-owned parks are canceled.
• Large special events and gatherings are canceled.
• In- and out-of-state training and conferences for county government employees and all training sponsored by the government is canceled.
• Indoor and outdoor recreational programs, activities at county parks/facilities and community centers are closed.
• Prince Frederick, Southern, Fairview and Twin Beaches branches are closed, but limited services will continue.
• The Calvert Pines, North Beach and Southern Pines senior centers are closed.
• Meals on Wheels deliveries will continue and congregate meal participants may request meal delivery by calling 410-535-4606.
• Chesapeake Hills Golf Course is closed.
• Kellam’s Field and the North Beach boardwalk are closed to visitors.
• American Legion Post 206 in Chesapeake Beach is closed.
• Chesapeake Biological Laboratory’s Science for Citizens spring series is postponed until the fall.
• The Calvert Marine Museum is closed.
• Annmarie Gardens & Sculpture Museum is closed.
• Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum is closed.
• The Breezy Point Blastoff on May 16 has been rescheduled for September.
• The Calvert County Board of Elections has rescheduled its presidential primary election for June 2. The deadline for voter registration is May 12.
• The North Beach House & Garden Tour on June 7 has been canceled.
• The Maryland Income Tax deadline has been extended to July 15, and there will be no interest or penalty for late payment if 2019 tax payments are made by that date.
• The Southern Maryland Fishing Fair and Expo has been rescheduled to Aug. 29-30.
• Calvert County Commission for Women and the League of Women Voters of Calvert County has rescheduled its Annual Women of the World Awards for Sept. 10.
• The Calvert County Lions Club annual tractor raffle has been postponed to 2021. Those who have already bought tickets will be forwarded to next year’s drawing.