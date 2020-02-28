Southern Maryland readers will soon receive another option for selecting a good book when Southern Maryland Meats installs about 100 little free libraries beginning this spring.
The libraries will be placed throughout St. Mary’s, Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties, with each county receiving about 20 Little Free Libraries each.
The libraries are small weatherproof boxes placed in parks, playgrounds, schools, neighborhood areas, and other public spaces that supply reading material at any time of day or night. The libraries, which will be made by local Amish artisans, will be decorated as red barns and will have the Southern Maryland Meats logo.
Craig Sewell, the marketing and livestock manager at Southern Maryland Meats, said he hopes to “develop a relationship” with local communities by building the libraries.
Sewell said he was inspired by the idea after seeing the success of Little Free Libraries in his Anne Arundel County community.
“I saw [that sense of community],” Sewell said. “One got damaged, but everyone came together to fix it because they saw it was such a gathering spot and provided so much enjoyment for the kids and the grownups too. And it also helps all kinds of community feelings, and we want SMM to be a part of that.”
Sewell, who said he sent an email to colleagues that indicated he had “a really wacky idea,” said so far he has been contacted by 40 groups who are interested in having a Little Free Library, which he hopes will be maintained by Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Rotary clubs, high schools and other groups.
“I’m a firm believer that any consumer who has an opportunity to purchase a product from a local farm or a big commercial institutional will always buy from the local farm,” Sewell said.
Southern Maryland Meats is a division of the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission, which focuses on locally sourced meat products.
The SMADC is currently developing a Regional Agricultural Center and meat processing facility, which St. Mary’s County was awarded a $1 million grant to develop in Charlotte Hall.
For more information on Little Free Libraries or to host or be a steward of one, contact Sewell at 240-528-8850, ext. 314 or csewell@smadc.com or Rachel Norris at 240-528-8850, ext. 306, or rnorris@smadc.com.
Well work now underway in Dunkirk
The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation is advising citizens that a new well is currently being installed at Dunkirk District Park, 10750 Southern Maryland Blvd. in Dunkirk.
Well drilling equipment and machinery will be present around the restroom and concessions area at the front of the park. The restroom building, parking lot and small playground will be closed for approximately seven weeks and are expected to reopen in April. Temporary restroom facilities will be provided. Other park amenities and traffic will not be affected.
Free creek buffers offered
The Maryland Forest Service and Potomac Watershed Partnership are offering free buffers designed to assist homeowners who have a waterway on or adjacent to their property to create a streamside buffer of native trees and shrubs.
The kit includes 20 to 30 native trees and shrub bare-root seedlings approximately 1 to 2 feet in height in addition to fact sheets, planting techniques, proper maintenance and more.
The buffers are available to residents who have a drainage ditch, stream, creek, or river flowing through their property or live adjacent to such a waterway and for smaller landowners who are not eligible for agricultural cost-share programs.
For more information, call county coordinator Brian Stupak at 410-535-1303 or go to brian.stupak@maryland.gov.
Battle Creek closing through spring
Battle Creek Cypress Swamp, 2880 Grays Road in Prince Frederick, will be closed through the spring while the nature center undergoes renovations.
For more information, go to www.calvertcountymd.gov/115/Parks-and-Recreation.
MSAC seeking women’s stories
The Maryland State Arts Council is seeking stories about women in the arts regarding the contributions of women-identifying people who are artists, arts administrators, or cultural workers, or an exhibition, performance or project featuring women.
The project is in conjunction with the “Year of the Woman” in Maryland, an initiative announced by Gov. Larry Hogan.
For more information, go to msac.commerce@maryland.gov.
CCCW accepting outstanding women nominations
The Calvert County Commission for Women is accepting applications for the 2020 Outstanding Achievement Awards through Friday, Feb. 28.
Categories include advocacy, business leadership, service, and woman of tomorrow.
Nominees must be 21 years or older, or 20 or younger for Woman of Tomorrow.
Completed nomination forms must be emailed to CalvertWomen@gmail.com or by mail to Calvert County Commission for Women, Calvert County Circuit Courthouse, 175 Main St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678.
For more information, go to www.calvertcountymd.gov/DocumentCenter/View/30720/2020-CCCW-Outstanding-Achievement-Nomination-Form.
SECAC seeking nominations
The Calvert County Special Education Citizens’ Advisory Committee is accepting nominations for Calvert County Public School staff members who have made a difference through Friday, Feb. 28.
Nominations must be made by the parent, guardian or student, and there are four categories: Individual Special Education Staff, IEP Team, Related Service Staff and Other Support Staff. Nominations should be for a staff member who has “gone beyond the call of duty” to make a child successful during the current school year.
For more information or to fill out a nomination form, go to https://calvertsecac.typeform.com/to/bGGnWu.
Wellness fair planned
Twin Beach Opioid Abuse Awareness Committee will host a health and wellness fair 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at North Beach Volunteer Fire Department, 8536 Bayside Road in Chesapeake Beach. There will be door prizes, exhibits, vendors and more.
For more information, call 410-535-3079 ext. 41 or go to www.facebook.com/twinbeachawareness.
MSAC accepting Folklife grant applications
The Maryland State Arts Council will accept applications for 2020-2021 Folklife Apprenticeship Grants through Sunday, March 1.
The grants fund the teaching of folklife skills by a master to a learner artist. Each grant is $5,000, with $4,000 going to the master and $1,000 to the learner. Folklife skills may include any activities associated with living cultural traditions. Some examples include traditional music, dance, storytelling, fiber art, craft, food and occupational practices.
For more information or to apply, go to www.marylandarts.smartsimple.com.
DNR accepting feedback on SAV
Maryland Department of Natural Resources Fishing and Boating Services is accepting public feedback from a recent proposal for submerged aquatic vegetation. Comments on the proposal will be accepted through Monday, March 2.
To see the proposal, go to https://dnr.maryland.gov/fisheries/Pages/regulations/changes.aspx. Comments can be emailed to fisheriespubliccomment.dnr@maryland.gov.
County to host master plan workshop
The Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning will hold a public workshop as part of the Prince Frederick Town Center Master Plan update process 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, March 2, at College of Southern Maryland’s Prince Frederick campus. 115 J.W. Williams Road in Prince Frederick.
An open house will be held at 6:30 p.m.
The master plan sets policies and actions that guide the physical development within the town center, including private and public development, and the meeting will be an opportunity for the public to provide input for the Prince Frederick Town Center Master Plan update.
The meeting will also be streamed live on the Calvert County Government Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyMd.
For more information, contact 410-535-1600 ext. 2356 or pz@calvertcountymd.gov, or go to www.CalvertCountyMD.gov/TownCenters.
Vineyard to host savings workshop
Running Hare Vineyard will host a free thrift savings plan workshop 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, at 150 Adelina Road in Prince Frederick.
The workshop will focus on managing TSPs, 401(k) and 403 (b) plans.
For more information or to register, call 410-414-8486 or go to www.runningharevineyard.com.
LWV to host voter registration training
The league of Women Voters of Calvert County will hold voter registration training 7 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at the Calvert County Library’s Prince Frederick branch.
Participants must be 16 years of age or older and registered voters.
Training will be conducted by the Calvert County Board of Elections and registration is required.
For more information, email lwvcc.votersvcs@gmail.com or to register go to www.lwvcalvert.org/events-1/voter-registration-training-4.
County to hold restaurant week
Restaurants will showcase their creative cuisine and offer delicious deals during Calvert County Restaurant Week March 5-12. The event will feature restaurants drawing on the region’s bounty to offer unique dining experiences. “Restaurant Week gives Calvert County restaurants an opportunity to shine just as winter is winding down and the spring season is beginning,” Director of Economic Development Kelly Robertson-Slagle said in a news release. “This week-long event is a great way to help our economy and strengthen our community. We’re excited about it and hope people will check out a restaurant they’ve never been to before or support an old favorite.”
Patrons can enter a drawing for prizes by completing an online feedback form, or by posting a photo dining during Restaurant Week at one of the participating restaurants. Special fixed-price menus will be available at each location with both lunch and dinner options.
For more information, go to www.ChooseCalvert.com/RestaurantWeek.
Sailing lecture covers watery highways
Calvert Marine Museum will host a free lecture by Mark Wilkins titled “Watery Highways – The Chesapeake Bay” 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at 14200 Solomons Island Roads in Solomons. The talk will explore how, before and after the advent of railroads, the water was the easiest way to transport goods and travelers.
The discussion is part of the Maryland in the Age of Sail Lecture Series.
For more information, contact Wilkins at 410-326-2042, ext. 31 or Mark.Wilkins@calvertcountymd.gov.
County to host baby shower
Calvert County will host a free community baby shower 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Calvert Library Prince Frederick Branch.
There will be gifts for parents and babies, raffles including car seats and pack-and-plays, activities and light refreshments.
For more information, contact 410-550-8050 or adamsd@calvertnet.k12.md.us.
ACLT to host annual meeting
American Chestnut Land Trust will host its annual meeting 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at St. John Vianney Family Life Center, 105 Vianney Lane in Prince Frederick.
All supporters are invited to attend the meeting, which will include discussions regarding the future of the ACLT as well as additional preservation efforts, facilities and infrastructure.
An optional lunch will be served at noon.
For more information, go to www.acltweb.org/index.php/event/annual-membership-meeting-luncheon-2/.
Library to host talk on women’s suffrage
Calvert Library’s Twin Beaches branch will host a book discussion on women’s suffrage 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, March 9.
Take part in a talk of the Women’s Suffrage Movement and commemoration of the 100 year anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment.
Call 410-257-2411 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
RWCC to host meeting
The Republican Women of Calvert County will host a meeting 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 9, at O’Gannigans, 98 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
Guest speaker will be Doug Sayers, who is running as a Republican in District 5.
For more information, text 443-624-0991 or email CalvertRWCC@gmail.com.
Republican men to meet March 9
The Republican men’s club will meet 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 9, at the Calvert Elks Club, 1015 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.
The featured speaker is entrepreneur and former Calvert County Commissioner David Hale.
The suggested contribution is $10 to cover food and room rental.
For more information, text 443-624-3659.
CCPS accepting job applications
Calvert County Public Schools is accepting employment applications through Tuesday, March 10.
Positions available include speech-language pathologist, occupational therapist, school psychologist, school social worker, pupil personnel worker and special education teacher.
Preliminary screening interviews are scheduled for Wednesday, March 25.
For more information or to fill out an application, go to https://phl.applitrack.com/calvert/onlineapp/default.aspx?Category=Preliminary+Screening+Interviews.