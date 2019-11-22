In a couple of weeks, the Christmas tree will be up, lights strung around the house and decoration set up. Now if there was only a way to find a wreath for the front door…
Calvert Hospice can help with that when it holds its fourth annual Festival of Wreaths 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Calvert High School, 520 Fox Run Blvd. in Prince Frederick.
“It’s not our largest [fundraiser],” Calvert Hospice executive director Jean Fleming said, “but it’s one of our most important because it allows people to reach out to the community and have the community really involved.”
The event will feature 70 to 80 hand-crafted wreaths donated by individuals and community organizations and clubs.
“I think [people like to donate wreaths] because it allows families to create something and enables them to creatively support Calvert Hospice,” Fleming said, “instead of just doing a [monetary] donation, so there’s a deeper connection.”
Guests will be able to bid on selected wreaths throughout the day, including from their mobile phones. Wreaths vary in price from about $35 to more than $100 and two years back. Fleming said one sold for “hundreds of dollars.”
Those who decide not to bid on a wreath will have an opportunity to make their own wreath, centerpiece or a decoration for a small fee. There will also be holiday-themed fun for the whole family, including arts and crafts, a visit from Santa on a firetruck, vendors, balloon art by clowns Bunky and Blondi, a magic show and musical entertainment from John Luskey.
“We really are trying to make this an entertaining event for the whole family,” said Fleming, who estimated about 300 [people] stop by each year. “We are giving people lots of options, and we hope people will come out. It’s a feel-good event that we feel really helps connect us with the community.” For more information, call 410-535-0892, or go to www.calverthospice.org.
Libraries to close for holiday
Calvert Library branches will close 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, and all day Thursday, Nov. 28, and Friday, Nov. 29, for the Thanksgiving holiday. The libraries will reopen 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. For more information, call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Project Echo to host 5K
Project Echo homeless shelter will hold its annual Turkey Trot 7 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, at The Arc Southern Maryland, 450 W. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. The cost is $30 until Thursday, Nov. 21, $35 after, $25 for ages 12 and younger.
For more information, call 410-535-0044, or go to www.projectecho.net.
Optimists to hold sale Calvert Optimists will hold its annual Christmas tree sale 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday beginning Friday, Nov. 29, at the Safeway, 80 W. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. There will be more than 800 trees ranging in price from $35-$170, and ornaments handmade by the Calvert High School Junior Optimist Club. Proceeds go to Optimist programs, including scholarships. For more information, go to www.optimistclubofcalvert.org. TBP seeking volunteers
Twin Beach Players is looking for volunteers to help with its “Closed for the Holidays” show, which will run weekends from Friday, Nov. 29, through Sunday, Dec. 15, at the Boys & Girls Club, 9021 Dayton Ave. in North Beach. For more information, go to www.signupgenius.com/go/70A0C49A9AF23A6FB6-volunteers1.
Library to hold art tour
Calvert Library will hold a tour titled “Warm Up to Art” highlighting artists’ exhibits at its four locations Saturday, Nov. 30, through Saturday, Dec. 21.
Art in the Stacks featured artists and exhibits for November will be Wild Women Art (Fairview), Hugh Conway (Prince Frederick), Meg Faller (Southern) and John Gerachis (Twin Beaches). Visit each location and get a stamp in a passport, which includes games and activities, and visit all four locations to be eligible to win an artistic gift basket. For more information, call Joan Kilmon at 410-257-2411, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
PFC to host meeting
The Prince Frederick Coalition will host a free open community meeting 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at the Harriet Elizabeth Brown Community Center, 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.
Topics to be discussed will be the latest economic developments, 2020 Census initiatives and expectations, and current and future parks and recreation initiatives.
Guest speakers will be Director of Economic Development Linda Vassallo, Department of Planning and Zoning Large Range Planner Jenny Plummer Welker, and Calvert County Parks and Recreation Division Chief Bob Branham. For more information, email calvertkids@outlook.com.
County looking for Citizens Academy staff
The Calvert County Commissioners recently announced applications will be due Monday, Dec. 2, for the fourth annual Calvert County Government Citizens Academy. The nine-week program is designed for residents interested in learning more about the inner workings of local government.
Citizens Academy will meet 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays from Jan. 9 through March 5, 2020. The first 25 residents to apply will be accepted into the program. There is no cost to attend and applicants must be Calvert County residents and aged 18 or older.
For more information or to apply, call 410-535-2003, or go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/CitizensAcademy.
NSBE to host meeting
Calvert County National Society of Black Engineers Jr. Chapter of Creative and Striving Hard will meet 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Calvert County Baptist Church at 2190 Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick. Students in grades K to 12 are welcome to explore Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.
For more information, email Emma Alston at ebalstone@ymail.com.
Hospice to host holiday grief workshop
Calvert Hospice will host a holiday grief workshop 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Calvert Library Prince Frederick. The workshop is for ages 7 to 18 who are grieving the loss of a loved one and need some additional support through the holiday season. The cost is $20, and scholarships are available. Registration is due Friday, Dec. 6.
For more information, contact Jess Foster at 410-535-0892, ext. 2206, or jfoster@calverthospice.org, or to register, go to https://calverthospice.org/childrens-programs.
Lions Club to hold blood drive
The Calvert County Lions Club will hold a blood drive 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at 98 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
The drive is in conjunction with the Anne Arundel Medical Center.
For more information, call Jim at 410-610-9939.
Office on Aging to host census speaker
The Calvert County Office on Aging will host a presentation by U.S. Census Bureau Partnership Specialist Lee Osberry Jr. 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at North Beach Senior Center, 9010 Chesapeake Ave. in North Beach.
Census data is used to reapportion congressional representation among the states and determine how billions in federal funds are distributed to states and local communities every year for services and infrastructure, including health care, jobs, schools, roads and businesses.
For more information, go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov.
NSBE to host meeting
Calvert County National Society of Black Engineers Jr. Chapter of Creative and Striving Hard will meet 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Calvert County Baptist Church at 2190 Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
Students in grades K to 12 are welcome to explore Science, Technology, Engineering and Math fields and sign up for teams. Meetings are held on the second Sunday of each month.
For more information, email Emma Alston at ebalstone@ymail.com.
CCSW offering free wood
Calvert County Solid Waste Division is offering free mixed wood for Calvert County businesses and citizens Monday through Friday at Appeal Landfill, 401 Sweetwater Road in Lusby.
The wood is a mixture of untreated logs and large branches and is suitable to be used as firewood.
Proof of business location or residency is required, and there is no limit.
For more information, call 410-326-0210 or go towww.calvertcountymd.gov/recycle.