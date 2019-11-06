For those looking to learn about a different culture as well as having fun, attending American Indian Heritage Day at Jefferson Park and Museum on Saturday would be a good choice.
The free event, which runs 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and was started about a decade ago, features musicians, dancers, artists and storytellers from the Piscataway Conoy Tribe of Calvert County.
According to its website, the Piscataway Conoy first made contact with Europeans in 1608 and with colonists arriving on the Ark and the Dove in 1634. Today, the tribe lives primarily in Charles County.
The event coincides with National American Indian Heritage Month, which was enacted in 1990 by President George H.W. Bush.
“I think it’s kind of unique to this area and people get a chance to see an aspect of something they don’t usually get to see,” said Greg Pierce, Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum’s executive director. “And it’s a culture that maybe they’ve only been able to engage with from afar. This way they can actually participate with these individuals firsthand.”
Visitors will also learn about pre-colonial American Indian culture in the eastern region through archaeological interpretations and exhibits.
There will also be demonstrations of essential life skills such as hide tanning, flint knapping and archery.
“I think it’s great for people to be able to see these other cultures, especially when we’re talking about native American cultures because we tend to view them from the lens of history in a historical sense,” said Pierce, who added the event drew about 500 visitors last year. “But we don’t see them as a modern, vibrant culture which they still are, so it’s kind for them to talk about their history to show they’re still here and still practicing a vibrant culture.”
In addition, educator and the park’s Indian village manager Nate Salzman will be constructing a new wigwam frame. Salzman has built or maintained most of the wigwams in the park.
Pierce said many of the activities will be hands-on and that there is plenty for children to do.
There will also be vendors on hand with educational toys and literature and handmade native crafts, as well as food and beverages.
“It’s a unique perspective people will get,” said Pierce, who expects up to 10 members of the tribe to attend. “This is something you can’t do often or regularly throughout the year so if they want to delve into the history of these folks or engage one-on-one this is a great opportunity.”
For more information, call 410-586-8501, or go to www.jefpat.maryland.gov.
DNR moves license center
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has moved its service center to 14175 S. Solomons Island Road in Solomons, which is the site of the former Solomons Visitor’s Center.
The center will be open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.
For more information, contact 410-535-3382 or 1-866-688-3823, or Margie MacCubbin at Margie.maccubbin@maryland.gov.
TDR applications being accepted
The Calvert County commissioners and the Agricultural Preservation Advisory Board is accepting applications until Thursday, Nov. 28, for its Purchase and Retirement Fund program.
Through the program, transferable development rights are purchased, retired and permanently removed from the market to protect farmland from development. Current owners of Agricultural Preservation Districts may apply. Applications are ranked by a formula established in the Agricultural Preservation Program rules and regulations.
The purchase price is $3,037 per TDR, and the county will offer to buy development rights from willing sellers until funding is exhausted.
For more information, call Ronald Marney at 410-535-1600, ext. 2336, or to download an application go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/2565/Purchase-and-Retirement-Option-PAR.
Hospice to hold veterans training
Calvert Hospice will hold Vet to Vet volunteer training 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Burnett Calvert Hospice House at 4559 Sixes Road in Prince Frederick.
Hospice is looking for veterans or active duty military members who would like to help honor veteran patients with a salute ceremony. Participants will learn about the We Honor Veterans program and will be able to assist with the ceremonies once training is complete.
For more information, contact Amanda Peterson at 410-535-0892, ext 4003, or apeterson@calverthospice.org, or download an application atwww.calverthospice.org/volunteer.
CMCCC to host open house
Community Mediation Center of Calvert County will hold its annual open house 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at 28 Duke St. in Prince Frederick. Staff and volunteers will host a luncheon and award its Peace Builder Award.
Registration is required. For more information, call Sheri Tardio at 443-295-7456.
Center to host healthy summit
Harriet Elizabeth Brown Community Center will host a free Southern Maryland Healthy Living Summit 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.
The guest speaker will be James Bradford, who will share his “Impact 1 Million Lives by 2020” business plan.
For more information, call Joyce Brooks at 240-994-1634.
Library to hold Veterans Day ceremony
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold a Veterans Day celebration 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. Learn about the history of the American Legion posts.
For more information, call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
NAACP to hold fall luncheon
The NAACP, Calvert County Branch will hold its fall luncheon 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Rod ‘N’ Reel Restaurant at 4160 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. The lunch will commemorate the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first Africans in Virginia with re-enactments. Entertainment will be provided by last year’s Community Day contest winners.
Tickets are $60, $50 in advance. For more information, call 410-474-9420 or 410-535-0413, or go to www.calvertnaacp.org.
TCC to hold veterans appreciation
TCC Verizon Wireless will hold a veterans appreciation event Saturday, Nov. 9, through Monday, Nov. 11, at its location at 2975 Plaza Drive in Dunkirk.
Each veteran who attends will receive giveaway items and the opportunity to apply for an Honor Flight trip, which transports veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit memorials dedicated to the service and sacrifices of the military. For more information, call 443-964-5997.
CMM to hold memorial service
Calvert Marine Museum will hold an On Watch Memorial Service 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at the statue at 14485 Dowell Road in Dowell.
The service will feature a thank-you to all veterans for their service, and refreshments will be served following the program.
For more information, call 410-326-2042, or go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
CSM to hold spring registration
College of Southern Maryland will hold registration for the spring semester Monday, Nov. 11, through Friday, Nov. 15, at 115 J.W. Williams Road in Prince Frederick.
Registration begins Monday, Nov. 11, for current students with 45 or more credits; Tuesday, Nov. 12 for current students with 30 or more credits; Wednesday, Nov. 13, for current students with 15 or more credits; Thursday, Nov. 14, for current students with one or more credits; and Friday, Nov. 15, for new students.
For more information, go to www.csmd.edu/programs-courses/credit/academic-calendar/.
Golf course offering 25% off to first responders
Chesapeake Hills golf course is offering military and first responders a 25% discount on greens fees through Monday, Nov. 11, at 11352 H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby.
The offer applies to active service, veteran and retired military, fire, EMT and law enforcement personnel, and proof of service or employment is required. Tee times must be reserved in advance.
For more information, call 410-326-4653, or go to www.ChesapeakeHills.com.
Legion to hold veterans ceremony
American Legion Stallings Williams Post 206 will hold a Veterans Day ceremony with bells at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Veteran’s Park in Chesapeake Beach.
An open house will be held afterward at the Legion, 3330 Chesapeake Beach Road in Chesapeake Beach.
Call 410-257-9878, or go to www.MD-post206.org.
LWVCC to hold legislative meeting
League of Women Voters Calvert County will hold a legislative evening 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Calvert Pines Senior Center, 450 W. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.
Meet elected representatives and discuss concerns.
For more information, email Chris Banks at chrisparranbanks.17@gmail.com.
Sorority to honor caregivers
Alpha Kappa Alpha, Sorority Inc. Omega Pi Omega Chapter will honor caregivers 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Northeast Community Center, 4075 Gordon Stinnett Ave. in Chesapeake Beach.
The event, the theme of which is Caregiving Around the Clock, will help raise awareness of family caregiver issues, celebrate the efforts of family caregivers, educate family caregivers about self-identification, and increase support for family caregivers.
Registration is required. For more information, email omegapiomegachapter@gmail.com, or to register go to https://opo-caregiversawareness-2019.eventbrite.com.