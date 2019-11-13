For those who enjoy music that is “eclectic, diverse and authentic,” buying a ticket to see the Knuckle Dusters Friday at Calvert Marine Museum will satisfy all those requirements.
Band member Joe Spearly, who described his group’s sound above, said the group has been looking forward to playing Solomons again.
“Oh yes, we’ve been looking forward to it all year,” Spearly said. “This is kind of like our season close, so we’ve had it on the calendar for a while.”
According to a press release, the band performs traditional old-time fiddle, swing, ragtime, country, blues, and hillbilly-jazz.
“We’ll play different styles of Americana music; it’s going to be heavy with some old-time fiddle music, some foot-stomping music that certainly has energy, and the same thing with some of our numbers, which is kind of a swing style mixed with boogie-woogie and really old old-school jazz stuff that can get funky,” he said. “And who knows? We may throw in a country tune, maybe some waltzes and some Irish music. It’s really kind of a hodge-podge. We’re going to try and gauge the audience, but this should be fun.”
The Knuckle Dusters took the name from a slang term for brass knuckles.
“You’ve hit the nail right on the head, and you’re one of the few people who have done that,” Spearly said when asked about the band’s name. “When we first started as a trio, we played a lot of swing music, stuff that came out of the early 40s, and that’s what we went with as a kind of a gangster motif.”
Following its gig at the Calvert Marine Museum, the band will close out its 2019 concert schedule when it performs Dec. 6 at Leitersburg Tavern in Leitersburg, a few miles north of Hagerstown.
The concert will be the band’s 23rd since it opened its season on March 14.
Three of the members of the band hail from Washington County while another grew up in Boonesboro. Spearly lives in southern Pennsylvania. His son Matthew will not be at the concert as he is enrolled at Ohio State University.
“I’m up in Penn State country right now,” Spearly said in a telephone interview on Friday night, “so [Ohio State is] a dirty word.”
Spearly barely hesitated when asked the most memorable venue the band has played.
“We’ve played at a lot of really great venues and put on some really good concerts, but a couple weeks ago we played the United States Botanic Gardens,” he said. “But my own personal venue I’ll just keep coming back to it was at one of the] Smithsonian museums. It was a great day and a great venue and the nicest premier indoor facility in D.C. It was kind of like a notch in our belt that ‘Hey, that was a pretty special venue. We’re doing OK.’”
The Knuckle Dusters will perform 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Calvert Marine Museum, 14200 S. Solomons Island Road in Solomons. Doors open at 6 p.m., and beer and wine will be available for purchase.
The concert is part of the museum’s Maritime Performance Series. Tickets are $25, $20 at bit.ly/MaritimeConcerts. For more information, contact Laura Cole at 410-326-2042, ext. 45, or Laura.Cole@calvertcountymd.gov.
CMM named as Giant bag recipient
Calvert Marine Museum has been selected as the November beneficiary of the Giant Food Community Bag Program. The museum will receive $1 for every $2.50 reusable bag purchased at the Giant Food in Lusby. If a bag is purchased at another Giant location, the donation may be directed to the museum. For more information, go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com, or www.giantfood.bagsformycause.com.
DNR moves license center to Solomons
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has moved its service center to 14175 S. Solomons Island Road in Solomons, which is the site of the former Solomons Visitor’s Center. The center will be open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. For more information, contact 410-535-3382, or Margie MacCubbin at Margie.maccubbin@maryland.gov.
TDR applications being accepted
The Calvert County commissioners and the Agricultural Preservation Advisory Board is accepting applications until Thursday, Nov. 28, for its Purchase and Retirement Fund program. Through the program, Transferable Development Rights are purchased, retired and permanently removed from the market to protect farmland from development. Current owners of Agricultural Preservation Districts may apply. Applications are ranked by a formula established in the Agricultural Preservation Program rules and regulations. The purchase price is $3,037 per TDR, and the county will offer to buy development rights from willing sellers until funding is exhausted. For more information, call Ronald Marney at 410-535-1600, ext. 2336, or to download an application go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/2565/Purchase-and-Retirement-Option-PAR.
CSM to continue spring registration
College of Southern Maryland will hold registration for the spring semester through Friday, Nov. 15, at 115 J.W. Williams Road in Prince Frederick.
Registration continues Wednesday, Nov. 13, for current students with 15 or more credits; Thursday, Nov. 14, for current students with one or more credits; and Friday, Nov. 15, for new students.
For more information, go to www.csmd.edu/programs-courses/credit/academic-calendar/.
LWVCC to hold legislative meeting
League of Women Voters Calvert County will hold a legislative evening 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Calvert Pines Senior Center, 450 W. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. Meet elected representatives and discuss concerns. For more information, email Chris Banks at chrisparranbanks.17@gmail.com.
Sorority to honor caregivers Nov. 15
Alpha Kappa Alpha, Sorority Inc. Omega Pi Omega Chapter will honor caregivers 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Northeast Community Center, 4075 Gordon Stinnett Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. The event will help raise awareness of family caregiver issues, celebrate family caregivers, educate caregivers about self-identification, and increase support for family caregivers. Registration is required. For more information, email omegapiomegachapter@gmail.com, or to register go to https://opo-caregiversawareness-2019.eventbrite.com.
County to offer safety session Nov. 19
The Calvert County Department of Public Safety’s Division of Emergency Management will host a free You are the Help Until Help Arrives training session 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center, 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. For more information, call 410-535-1600, ext. 2638, email oem@calvercountymd.gov, or go to www.calvertcountymd.gov/training.
Library to host health center
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host the Mobile Health Center from CalvertHealth 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21.
The health center travels to under-served areas to bring essential primary care services, dental, prevention and wellness programs to residents who may not have easy access to traditional health care.
For more information, to view the full schedule or view an online tour of the vehicle, visit them online. Call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
JPPM to host human race talk
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will host Bill Schindler, who will discuss Augmented Reality: how we transformed a reality show, The Great Human Race, 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at 1015 Mackall Road in St. Leonard.
The National Geographic series, “The Great Human Race,” represents an innovative approach to making television by merging reality TV with the interpretation of human evolution and experimental archaeology. Schindler will share his experience creating and co-starring in this production.
The lecture is the last of the season of the Speaker Series.
For more information, call 410-586-8501 or go to www.jefpat.org/SpeakerSeries-2019.html.
Libraries to close for Thanksgiving
Calvert Library branches will close 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, and all day Thursday, Nov. 28, and Friday, Nov. 29, for the Thanksgiving holiday. The libraries will reopen 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30.
For more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Project Echo to hold Turkey Trot
Project Echo homeless shelter will hold its annual Turkey Trot 7 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, at The Arc Southern Maryland, 450 W. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.
The cost is $30 until Thursday, Nov. 21, $35 after, $25 for ages 12 and younger. Register by Sunday, Nov. 10 for a free T-shirt.
For more information, call 410-535-0044, or go to www.projectecho.net.
TBP looking for volunteers
Twin Beach Players is looking for volunteers to help with its “Closed for the Holidays” show, which will run weekends from Friday, Nov. 29, through Sunday, Dec. 15, at the Boys & Girls Club, 9021 Dayton Ave. in North Beach.
For more information, go to www.signupgenius.com/go/70A0C49A9AF23A6FB6-volunteers1.
Library to hold art tour
Calvert Library will hold a tour titled “Warm Up to Art” highlighting artists’ exhibits at its four locations Saturday, Nov. 30, through Saturday, Dec. 21.
Art in the Stacks featured artists and exhibits for November will be Wild Women Art (Fairview), Hugh Conway (Prince Frederick), Meg Faller (Southern) and John Gerachis (Twin Beaches).
Visit each location and get a stamp in a passport, which includes games and activities, and visit all four locations to be eligible to win an artistic gift basket.
For more information, call Joan Kilmon at 410-257-2411, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Lions Club to hold blood drive
The Calvert County Lions Club will hold a blood drive 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at 98 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
The drive is in conjunction with the Anne Arundel Medical Center.
For more information, call Jim at 410-610-9939.
OOA to host census speaker
The Calvert County Office on Aging will host a presentation by U.S. Census Bureau partnership specialist Lee Osberry Jr. 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at North Beach Senior Center, 9010 Chesapeake Ave. in North Beach.
Census data is used to reapportion congressional representation among the states and determine how billions in federal funds are distributed to states and local communities every year for services and infrastructure, including health care, jobs, schools, roads and businesses.
For more information, go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov.