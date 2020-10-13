Leadership Southern Maryland's new Emerging Leaders Program Class of 2020 held its fifth of six program sessions on Sept. 25.
The hybrid program day — half in-person, half virtual — began with a meeting at Hallowing Point Park in Prince Frederick and a discussion on resiliency and stress management with Hope and Healing Psychotherapy owner and therapist Jennifer Voorhaar.
The program continued with a hands-on meditation session, which was led by Tim McMichael, who is a certified yoga instructor and leader at Naval Air Systems Command. This included a discussion on how meditation, and the discipline it requires, can help change one’s mindset in leadership.
Later, a panel discussion was held with Calvert County leaders such as school board member Dawn Balinski, North Beach Mayor Mike Benton, and Lt. Col. Dave McDowell, an assistant sherri with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Department.
Following lunch, the group met virtually for the remainder of the day and was led by Whitney, Bradley & Brown culture and development team David Jurkowski and Kelly Jasen. The discussion centered around navigating conflict and organizational change, including learning how to identify one’s core issues and how they are triggered when stress and anxiety levels increase.
Leadership Southern Maryland’s Emerging Leaders Program provides educational programming opportunities to new or emerging leaders in our region.
Through a series of six “experiences,” young leaders will facilitate, foster, and refine their individual leadership understanding and abilities via structured course curriculum and a focus on self-discovery, teamwork, and networking. These sessions will conclude with a capstone project and graduation in October. Experts from across the region and state representing business, government, education, and the nonprofit community serve as panelists and guest speakers.
For more information on LEAP, contact Denise Foster at 301-862-SOMD or denise@leadershipsomd.org or go to www.leadershipsomd.org.