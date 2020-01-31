Ever since she was a child, Shemika Berry has wanted to bring historical figures to life, and she’ll get a chance to do that again when the Calvert Library’s Prince Frederick branch holds a living history night.
Berry will portray Harriet Tubman, who was born into slavery in Maryland and escaped to become a leading abolitionist and political activist 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at 850 Costley Way in Prince Frederick.
“I want to bring a humanity to her because even though she is legendary, she was a real person,” said Berry, who lives in Waldorf. “I’ve had the opportunity to see her grave and even though what she did was extraordinary and legendary, she was not a myth. They don’t bury myths.”
Berry, who grew up in Louisiana, later moved to Maryland and spent 5½ years as an officer in the Air Force. She is currently an interpretation coordinator at the National Colonial Farm in Accokeek.
Her love of living history started when she was in grade school.
“Any time I had to do a report on a historical figure my first question was, ‘Can I dress up as them?’” Berry said. “It’s been something that I’ve been interested in and love doing since I was in the third grade.”
She rediscovered her love for living history 15 years later when she volunteered to be an historical figure for her son’s kindergarten class.
“I told the teacher, ‘I can portray any historical person you want and tell their story in first person,’” said Berry, who portrayed Johnny Appleseed. “I put a pot on my head and the kids bought it. I explained that he was a Caucasian man and they could see that obviously, I was not, but they had fun and learned something.”
Berry said she has done living history for about 20 characters, including Tubman, poet Phillis Wheatley, aviator Bessie Coleman, gospel singer Mahalia Jackson, mathematician Katherine Johnson, soldier Cathay Williams and author and activist Elizabeth Keckley.
“History is about more than timelines and facts and figures,” Berry said. “It’s about relationships and experiences, and I want to bring those to life so people can see that figures in history are like we are now, they just happened to live in the past.”
She said she was excited to look into the life of Tubman.
“My whole life, I imagined her as this larger than life woman who was 6-feet-2 and could pick you up over her shoulders,” said Berry, who discovered Tubman was actually 5-3, the same height as herself. “No, she was not Superman, more Wonder Woman, actually. But I could make that connection and realize she could do mighty things even at her small stature.”
Berry said Tubman was larger than life, though she wants to portray her as the person she was.
“She’s just one of the most iconic figures that people think of, and by being from Maryland, we really want to focus on who she was as a person,” Berry said. “We know her as the abolitionist, as a conductor of the underground railroad, as one of the leaders, but there are also elements to her life that people do not quite realize and don’t know.”
One interesting fact Berry uncovered was that Tubman was a spy for the Union Army. So was she a good spy?
“Well, you never knew she was a spy,” Berry said, “so I guess so.”
Berry’s portrayal of Harriet Tubman is approximately 30 minutes, and a question and answer period will follow.
For more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
MSAC accepting Folklife grant applications
The Maryland State Arts Council will accept applications for 2020-2021 Folklife Apprenticeship Grants through Sunday, March 1. The grants fund the teaching of folklife skills by a master to a learner artist. Each grant is $5,000, with $4,000 going to the master and $1,000 to the learner. Folklife skills may include any activities associated with living cultural traditions. Some examples include traditional music, dance, storytelling, fiber art, craft, food and occupational practices. For more information or to apply, go to www.marylandarts.smartsimple.com.
Essay contest offered to students
Peace Groups is sponsoring a writing contest for Maryland middle school students through May 1.
The contest is open to all seventh- and eighth-graders enrolled in public or private schools or homeschooled students. The word count is 1,200 words, and the topic is: You are asked by your principal to serve on a committee at your school to develop a policy governing student actions on important issues such as climate change and gun control. What would be your suggestions, and why? Four cash prizes will be awarded, and the winners will be honored at a special ceremony, although attendance is not required to receive an award. For more information, contact 410-263-7409 or mjkeller@att.net.
TBP to hold auditions
Twin Beach Players will hold auditions for “This is Me: A Cabaret Experience” 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, and 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at North Beach Boys and Girls Club, 9021 Dayton Ave. in North Beach. The cabaret will showcase songs from such movies as “Shrek,” Addams Family,” “Seussical,” and “Hairspray.” Be prepared to audition with 16 to 32 bars of a song that fits the theme. For more information, email lhaas@twinbeachplayers.org.
PFC to host open meeting
The Prince Frederick Coalition will host an open community meeting 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center, 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. Featured speakers will be former commissioner Mike Moore, Farming4Hunger’s Bernie Fowler Jr. and retired educator Guffrie Smith.
For more information, email calvertkids@outlook.com.
Library to host talk on the Bay
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host a discussion titled Water/Ways: Depleting the Protein Factory of Chesapeake Bay 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Presenter Vic Kennedy will use eyewitness reports by early colonists, newspaper articles and federal and state management reports from the 1800s to paint a picture of a cornucopia that we can now only imagine. A question and answer period will follow.
For more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Library to hold field trip
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold a Water/Ways-inspired field trip to the Chesapeake Biological Laboratory 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6.
Check out the Water/Ways exhibit then meet at CBL for a “behind the scenes” tour about research related to our local waterways.
The tour is aimed toward students in middle school or above and not permitted for young children. Space is limited.
For more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Sailing lecture series, part 3
Calvert Marine Museum will host a free lecture by Mark Wilkins titled “The American Revolution and the Bay” 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at 14200 Solomons Island Roads in Solomons.
The talk will explore the tactical and strategic importance of the Bay during the Revolutionary War, including important battles and associated naval engagements and strategies. The discussion is part of the Maryland in the Age of Sail Lecture Series.
For more information, contact Wilkins at 410-326-2042, ext. 31 or Mark.Wilkins@calvertcountymd.gov.
Library to host fossils event
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host Science Saturdays 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8.
The STEM-based event for grades K to 3 will feature a fossil show-and-tell, a miniature fossil excavation and a chance to speak with a paleontologist.
For more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Eshelman to speak on lighthouses
Calvert Library Prince Frederick and Bayside History Museum will host a discussion titled “Fire by Night, Smoke by Day: A History of Seamarks.” 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at North Beach Town Hall, 8916 Chesapeake Ave. in North Beach.
The presenter will be Ralph Eshelman.
For more information, call 301-855-1862 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
CAASA to host ‘Let’s talk’ on mental health
Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse, Inc. will host a free “Let’s Talk” workshop series with a discussion titled ‘Mental health and Your teen: What’s the connection to substance Use?’ 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Calvert Library, 850 Costley Way in Prince Frederick.
The presenter will be Maryland Coalition of Families regional supervisor Christina Spangler.
“It’s important to provide programs that offer information that is helpful to the community, as we address substance use disorders and work to help families,” CAASA board of directors president Debbi Mister said in a news release.
Reservations are required.
For more information, contact 410-535-3733 or e-mail CAASA@calvertcountymd.gov.
Library to offer free lawyer services
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host Lawyer in the Library noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13.
Meet briefly with an attorney at the library to get hands-on help. JobSource will also be on hand to help with resumes and job searches, information about treatment recovery, healthy lifestyles, conflict resolution, youth intervention, vocational training and more.
For more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
MSAC looking for grant panelists
The Maryland State Arts Council is accepting applications for panelists to review grant applications for the second year of Creativity Grants through Feb. 14.
Panelists will remotely review grant applications each month for six months.
The Creativity Grant program is meant to strengthen the vitality and sustainability of artists and small organizations to maintain a strong and stable arts infrastructure in the State of Maryland.
Panelists will receive modest compensation and are required to attend training sessions Monday, March 16, through Wednesday, March 18, and must be a Maryland resident.
For more information, contact Emily Sollenberger Dobbins at emily.sollenberger@maryland.gov, or Laura Weiss at laura.weiss@maryland.gov.
Optimists holding essay contest
The Optimist Club of Calvert Prince Frederick is holding an essay contest as part of the Optimist International Essay Contest.
The theme is, “Is Optimism the Key to Achieving the Dreams you iMagine?”
Essays are due Friday, Feb. 14.
Six winners will be chosen and, each will receive a certificate, a medallion and a cash award. One overall winner’s essay will advance to the district competition, where students will be competing for a $2,500 college scholarship.
For more information or an application, go to www.CalvertOptimists.org.
Library to host summer camp fair
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host a Summer Camp Fair 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19.
Dozens of camps of all types will be represented.
For more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Library to host health center
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host the CalvertHealth Medical Center’s Mobile Health Center 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20.
The center travels to under-served areas of the community to bring essential primary care services, dental and prevention, and wellness programs to residents who may not have easy access to traditional health care.
For more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Lecture series covers tobacco trade
Calvert Marine Museum will host a free lecture by Mark Wilkins titled “The Tobacco Trade” 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at 14200 Solomons Island Roads in Solomons. The talk will trace the evolution of the tobacco trade, first in Virginia then in Maryland. The discussion is part of the Maryland in the Age of Sail Lecture Series.
For more information, contact Wilkins at 410-326-2042, ext. 31 or Mark.Wilkins@calvertcountymd.gov.
Library to host watershed talk
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host a free discussion titled How We Change our World 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. The presenter will be Greg Bowen of the American Chestnut Land Trust.
For more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Gardening in a drought talk planned
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host a discussion titled Garden Smarter: Gardening During a Drought 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22.
Learn how to choose drought-tolerant plants for different sun exposures and learn the best water conservation techniques and practices.
For more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Library to host talk on health of Bay
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold a talk titled Chesapeake Bay’s Health & You 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26.
Speakers Walter Boynton ad Larry Polsky will discuss the health of the Bay, how it impacts our health, and how we can improve things for all Chesapeake Bay watershed members.
A question and answer period will follow.
For more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Hospice to hold volunteer training
Calvert Hospice will hold its next volunteer training 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 1. Positions include visiting with patients and offering family members a break, helping in the office, working at the Shoppe for Hospice, helping to facilitate the Journeys support group for grieving children or assisting at special events.
The deadline for registration is Tuesday, Feb. 25.
For more information, contact Amanda Peterson at 410-535-0892 ext. 4003 or apeterson@calverthospice.org, or download an application at https://calverthospice.org/volunteer.
Sailing lecture covers watery highways
Calvert Marine Museum will host a free lecture by Mark Wilkins titled “Watery Highways – The Chesapeake Bay” 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at 14200 Solomons Island Roads in Solomons. The talk will explore how, before and after the advent of railroads, the water was the easiest way to transport goods and travelers.
The discussion is part of the Maryland in the Age of Sail Lecture Series.
For more information, contact Wilkins at 410-326-2042, ext. 31 orMark.Wilkins@calvertcountymd.gov.
Wilkins lecture series continues
Calvert Marine Museum will host a free lecture by Mark Wilkins titled “Battle of Hampton Roads and the Civil War on the Chesapeake and in Maryland” 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at 14200 Solomons Island Roads in Solomons. Discover why the Bay was so important during the Civil War and discover ways Confederate raiders tried to out-smart the Union blockade of the eastern seaboard.
The discussion is part of the Maryland in the Age of Sail Lecture Series.
For more information, contact Wilkins at 410-326-2042, ext. 31 or Mark.Wilkins@calvertcountymd.gov.
DNR to host careers camp
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is accepting applications for its Natural Resources Career camp through Tuesday, March 31.
The camp, which will be held July 25-29 in Accident, is open to high school students with an interest in forestry, fisheries, wildlife, or parks management and will give students an opportunity to learn from industry professionals and develop contacts that could lead to future employment and a career in natural resources. Students will participate in hands-on classroom and field activities in forestry, wildlife, ecology, fisheries, watershed management, natural resources management and conservation.
Space is limited, and the deadline for application is Tuesday, March 31. Tuition assistance is available.
For more information, go to http://marylandforestryboards.org/nrcc.cfm.
Wilkins lecture series covers steam, sail
Calvert Marine Museum will host a free lecture by Mark Wilkins titled “Steam and Sail on the Bay in the 19th and 20th Centuries” 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 2, at 14200 Solomons Island Roads in Solomons. Explore the transition from sail to steam on the Chesapeake Bay. The discussion is part of the Maryland in the Age of Sail Lecture Series.
For more information, contact Wilkins at 410-326-2042, ext. 31 or Mark.Wilkins@calvertcountymd.gov.
Sailing lecture concludes
Calvert Marine Museum will host a free lecture by Mark Wilkins titled “Development of Chesapeake Bay Watercraft and Fishing” 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 16, at 14200 Solomons Island Roads in Solomons. Learn about the design, construction, and history of skipjacks, bugeyes, draketails, and crabbing skiffs, as well as some lesser-known vessels that have worked the Bay. The discussion is part of the Maryland in the Age of Sail Lecture Series.
For more information, contact Wilkins at 410-326-2042, ext. 31 or Mark.Wilkins@calvertcountymd.gov.