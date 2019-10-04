One of the first true Chesapeake Bay workboats, the bugeye was a behemoth that was used to harvest oysters for more than 75 years.
And those wishing to learn more about this boat will get a chance to do exactly that when the Calvert Library Twin Beaches branch hosts hour-long tours of the Edna E. Lockwood 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Rod ‘N Reel Restaurant.
“People should know that this was the way to harvest oysters 150 years ago versus today where you have motorized equipment,” said John Bacon, the chairman of the Chesapeake Bay Cultivation society. “These were the days where you had hand dredgers and hand tongs to pull the oysters up. [This boat] shows us what they needed to do to get oysters up off the floor 150 years ago.”
The fully restored Edna E. Lockwood is the last of 600 bugeye sailing boats built in 1889 by John B. Harrison of Tilghman Island. It served as an oyster dredging boat until 1967. The bugeye, which was built by draw shaving nine approximately 70-foot logs together to form the hull, was no speed demon. But it could hold massive amounts of oysters.
“Its design was unique at that time,” Bacon said. “It was very stable, and [the design] also allowed the boat to be very low in the water, so it was easier to pull the oysters up off the bottom.”
The boat had a swinging keel, and with the keel up, the vessel would sit 2½ feet in the water, with it down it would sit 6½ feet. In later years, the skipjack gained more popularity because it was smaller and cheaper to build. But because its hold was much smaller, fleets of skipjacks would often unload their harvests onto a bugeye as the latter acted as a sort of mother ship.
Schoolchildren will also have a chance to tour the Edna E. Lockwood, which will be moored at the Rod ‘N Reel dock in Chesapeake Beach through Oct. 9. Bacon said the bugeye will make a stop in Baltimore before heading to its final resting place at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels.
Registration is required, and children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call 410-257-2411, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Hospice named to Giant Food program
Calvert Hospice has been selected as the October beneficiary of the Giant Food Community Bag Program. Calvert Hospice will receive $1 for every $2.50 reusable bag purchased at the Giant Food in Prince Frederick throughout the month. If a bag is purchased at another Giant location, the donation may be directed to Calvert Hospice. For more information, go to www.calverthospice.com, or www.giantfood.bagsformycause.com.
CalvertHealth to host annual 5K
The CalvertHealth will hold its 10th annual Breast Cancer 5K 8:30a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, on Solomons Island.
The event will celebrate the 100th anniversary of CalvertHealth Medical Center and the 10th anniversary of the Sheldon E. Goldberg Center for Breast Care.
Registration begins at 7 a.m. at the Solomons medical office at 14090 H.G. Trueman Road in Solomons, followed by a pre-race warmup compliments of Southern Maryland Results Health & Fitness Club.
The cost is $50 and sponsorships are available.
For more information, go to www.CalvertHealthFoundation.org.
County to offer free pet vaccinations
Calvert County Department of Public Safety Animal Control Division and the Calvert County Health Department will offer free rabies vaccinations for pets 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Calvert County Fairgrounds in Barstow. Proof of prior rabies vaccination is required. Eligible pets include cats, dogs and ferrets in carriers or on leashes and muzzled if necessary. This is an open-air clinic with no special facilities to vaccinate animals that cannot be restrained by their owners, such as feral or aggressive animals.
Pet licenses are $20, $7 for spayed or neutered pets, and proof is required. A Calvert County pet license must be renewed every year and is required for all cats and dogs 5 months and older.
For more information, call 410-535-5400 or 410-535-3922, or go to www.CalvertHealth.org.
FOTP to hold 5K run
Friends of the Poor will hold a 5K walk and run 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at The Calverton School in Huntingtown. Kids run and silent auction. Sponsorships are available. The fee is $25. For more information, go to www.fotp.doodlekit.com.
Spirits & Steeds planned for Oct. 5
Freedom Hill Horse Rescue will hold its second Spirits & Steeds event 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at 7940 N. Flint Hill Road in Owings.
Several wineries and breweries will be on hand. Live music, food, games, horseback rides, pumpkin painting, face painting, vendors, raffles and tours. Proceeds go to the care of the horses. Drink tickets are $25 and include a special glass and free pours, or admission is $10, free for ages 15 and younger. For more information, email Beth at bethm.freedom.hill@gmail.com, or go to spiritsandsteeds2019.eventbrite.com.
Aquatic center to host community day
Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation will hold a free community day Saturday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center at 130 Auto Drive in Prince Frederick. Citizens are invited to take a swim, participate in fitness activities and win prizes. For more information, call 410-535-1600, ext. 2649, or 410-414-8350.
Veterans resource fair is scheduled
Calvert Hospice’s We Honor Veterans program will hold a free veterans resource fair 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at St. John Vianney Family Life Center in Prince Frederick. There will be educational programs, presentations and local and state resources and businesses.
For more information, call 410-535-0892, ext. 4003, or contact Amanda Peterson at apeterson@calverthospice.org, or Amy Szatanek at aszatanek@calverthospice.org.
Freedom Day is scheduled for Oct. 5
Freedom Day will be held 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Lower Marlboro United Methodist Church, 6519 Lower Marlboro Lane in Owings; Lower Marlboro Hall, 3911 Lower Marlboro Road in Owings; and All Saints Episcopal Church, 100 Lower Marlboro Road in Sunderland.
The event commemorates those who fled slavery during the War of 1812. Tours, guest speakers, entertainment, vendors, exhibits and kayak tours.
For more information, contact Kirsti Uunila at 410-535-1600, ext. 2504, or kirsti.uunila@calvertcountymd.gov.