As the new director of the Calvert Historical Society, John Johnson is starting what he hopes will become long-standing traditions in the county.
Last month, the Calvert County Historical held its first open house and its first book sale — 1,500 extra books were later donated to Books for International Goodwill and shipped overseas — and on Saturday it will host its first Light Up Linden at the society’s headquarters at 70 Church St. in Prince Frederick.
“We’re hoping to build a positive Calvert community spirit,” Johnson said, “and hopefully foster goodwill for everyone.”
The evening begins at 6:30 p.m. with two short religious ceremonies — or vespers — at Trinity Methodist Church, 90 Church St. in Prince Frederick, and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 25 Church St. in Prince Frederick.
There will also be a patriotic remembrance walk with a drummer and a fifer from the Calvert County courthouse to Boyd King Memorial Park, which is across the street from the historical society, where the names of servicemen who died in wars will be read aloud, followed by the playing of taps and the national anthem.
At 7 p.m. all three groups will converge on the historical society, which will be lit up by luminaries, and festive with Christmas caroling, Yule logs, music by the Salvation Army Brass Band, refreshments and a visit from Santa Claus.
“And his arch-rival will also be there,” Johnson said, referring to the Grinch who stole Christmas. Johnson said he planned the same type of event at the Church Hill Association and St. John’s Historic Church in Richmond, Va. The forecast is calling for rain, but Johnson said he’s crossing his fingers.
For more information or weather updates, call 410-535-2452, or go to www.calverthistory.org.
The Calvert Recorder will again this year share stories of how centuries-old traditions have been honored and kept alive. Readers have shared holiday tales of children’s first Christmases, favorite toys and foods, and family traditions. Christmas memories can be funny, sweet, or poignant. What was the best gift you ever got? Try to keep it to about 300 words and include your telephone number (not for publication, but just in case we have any questions) and your town of residence.
Stories are due Monday, Dec. 16, and we’ll compile them in an article to be published on Wednesday, Dec. 25.
Share your holiday memories by emailing Jesse Yeatman at jyeatman@somdnews.com.
DNR offering ’Gift of Trees’
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is offering citizens the opportunity to give a lasting legacy with its Gift of Trees program, in which Marylanders purchase native trees for planting in honor of a celebration, commemoration, or observation. A certificate suitable for framing will be issued and mailed out, and trees will be planted in the next growing season in parks, playgrounds and schoolyards, cities and towns, and along creeks and streams.
For more information, go to www.shopdnr.com/tree-mendousmarylandgiftoftrees.aspx.
Library to host census meetings
Calvert Library will hold a series of meetings for those interested in working as census takers, census field supervisors, recruiting assistants, clerks and office operations supervisors during the 2020 census.
The Prince Frederick location will hold meetings 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13; noon to 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19; and noon to 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20. The Fairview location will hold meetings from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, and Wednesday, Dec. 18. The Twin Beaches location will hold a meeting 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19.
For more information or to apply online, go to https://2020census.gov/en/jobs.html.
Optimists to hold tree, ornament sale
Calvert Optimists will hold its annual Christmas tree sale 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Safeway, 80 W. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.
Trees range in price from $35 to $170, and ornaments handmade by the Calvert High School Junior Optimist Club will be available to purchase. Proceeds go to Optimist programs, including scholarships.
For more information, go to www.optimistclubofcalvert.org.
Lions Club to hold blood drive
The Calvert County Lions Club will hold a blood drive 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at 98 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
The drive is in conjunction with the Anne Arundel Medical Center.
For more information, call Jim at 410-610-9939.
MSAC seeking poetry judges
The Maryland State Arts Council is looking for theater artists, educators, professors, arts journalists, writers, actors, librarians, slam poets, and general poetry lovers to act as judges for its Poetry Out Loud competition. Applicants are required to review the Poetry Out Loud Jurors Guide, view at a recitation video to familiarize themselves with expected evaluation criteria, and attend a conference call Dec. 19. Judges will receive a $150 honorarium. Judging will take place noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, in Annapolis. The deadline for entry is Dec. 16. For more information, go to www.msac.org.
Library to host health center
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host the CalvertHealth’s Mobile Health Center 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19. The health center travels to under-served areas of the community to provide essential primary care services, dental, prevention and wellness programs to residents who may not have easy access to traditional health care.
For more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Library to host computer class
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold a free KnowBe4 Training class 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19.
The class will cover phishing attacks, online banking safety, malware, protecting your children online, and securing your home network.
If you’d like to take the class on your own, use the link below and call the library for the password.
For more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info, or go to www.knowbe4.com/Homecourse.
Library holding art tour through Dec. 21
Calvert Library will hold a tour titled “Warm Up to Art,” highlighting artists’ exhibits at its four locations through Saturday, Dec. 21.
Visit each location and get a stamp in a passport, which includes games and activities, and visit all four locations to be eligible to win an artistic gift basket.
For more information, call Joan Kilmon at 410-257-2411, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
SMADC seeking new members
Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission is accepting applications for voting membership vacancies through Tuesday, Dec. 31.
Open positions include a four-year term for a Calvert County farmer, and two-year terms for an at-Large Position 1 (urban agriculture) and At-Large Position 2 (no industry specification).
The commission usually meets 9 to 11 a.m. on the first Tuesday of each month in Hughesville.
Applicants must submit contact information, including background and relationship to the agricultural community. A recommendation letter is also encouraged. New members will be announced by Friday, Jan. 31. For more information, email Karyn Owens at kowens@smadc.com, or go to www.SMADC.com.
Office on Aging to host census speaker
The Calvert County Office on Aging will host a presentation by U.S. Census Bureau Partnership Specialist Lee Osberry Jr. 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at North Beach Senior Center, 9010 Chesapeake Ave. in North Beach.
Census data is used to reapportion congressional representation among the states and determine how billions in federal funds are distributed to states and local communities every year for services and infrastructure, including health care, jobs, schools, roads and businesses. For more information, go to www.CalvertCountyMd.register.