Local artist designs greeting card to honor healthcare workers

A local artist’s painting has turned into a one-of-a-kind thank you to health professionals.
Artist Ashley Ehrmantraut’s picture of the CalvertHealth Medical Center with the words “Heroes work here. We thank you” has been turned into a greeting card.
One hundred of the specially designed cards will be available to the first 100 supporters who contribute a gift of $100 or more. Supporters can provide a custom message which will be transcribed onto the card and sent to the health care professional of their choice or a select member of the CalvertHealth staff working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I wanted to turn the painting into a card so people could thank the health care workers,” said Ehrmantraut, who said she first became inspired when her Calverton School teacher Chrissy Miller painted to raise funds following 9-11. “It kind of came to me when I was painting that I could do something like that.”
CalvertHealth holds a special place for Ehrmantraut, whose father Bud is a physician and chief of medal staff at the center. She also attended day care in a small trailer outside the medical center.
“I spent a lot of time in that building growing up, so for me, it was a personal connection to paint that,” said Ehrmantraut, whose mother took numerous photos of the facility to help serve as a guide.
The 19-year-old Lusby resident, who is home from her studies at the University of South Carolina, used watercolors and Sharpies in her picture and then printed 100 copies of the image.
“I’m really excited, and I hope it can raise a lot of money for the hospital,” she said. “I also hope it can cheer up the workers because I know they’re probably exhausted from everything they’ve had to go through from this, so to see people appreciate what they’re doing, I think will really help their self-esteem and help them keep going.”
The campaign coincides with the One Hundred for our Heroes campaign, which began May 5 and coincided with the national day of giving #GivingTuesdayNow.
For more information or to order a greeting card, call 410-414-4570 or go to www.calverthealthfoundation.org/hundred-for-our-heroes.
CalvertHealth extends scholarship applications
CalvertHealth Foundation has extended its deadline to submit completed scholarship packages to Sunday, May 31. The CalvertHealth Foundation Scholarship Fund is offering tuition assistance to students who are pursuing higher education in medicine or allied health fields.
To be eligible for the Allied Health Scholarship, applicants must be accepted into an accredited school of nursing or other allied health curriculum.
In order to be eligible for the E. Anne Spitzer MD Memorial Scholarship, applicants must have graduated from a Calvert County High School, and be admitted to an accredited medical school at the time of application and have a minimum GPA of 2.5.
Since its inception, the scholarship fund has awarded more than 450 scholarships totaling more than $575,000 to area students.
For more information, call CalvertHealth Foundation at 410-414-4570.
DNR announces striped bass changes
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Fishing and Boating Services recently announced modifications to the commercial striped bass common pool hook and line fishery effective June 2.
Effective 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, the season is open through June 3, the catch limit is 250 pounds per permit per week or 500 pounds per vessel per day. Catch times remain one hour before sunrise through one hour before sunset. This action is necessary to ensure Maryland’s compliance with the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission Interstate Fishery Management Plan for Atlantic Striped Bass.
For more information, call the Maryland DNR Fishing and Boating Services at 410-260-8293.
TBP accepting playwriting applications
Twin Beach Players is accepting applications for its 15th annual Kids’ Playwriting Festival through Sunday, May 31.
The six winners, who will be announced no later than Wednesday, July 15, will receive $100 awards and everyone will receive a commissioners’ certificate and coin.
The contest is open to all Maryland public, private or home-schooled elementary, middle school and high school students.
At least three judges will read each play, and prizes will be awarded based on imagination and human values, as well as playwriting skills.
For more information, go to www.twinbeachplayers.org.
MSAC to host listening session
The Maryland State Arts Council will host a listening session titled “Grants for Organizations Categorization Policies” 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 3.
The two recommendations that will be discussed will be moving children’s events and large organizations grantees to their related arts discipline categories and redefining the art services category to be more inclusive.
For more information or to register, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/msac-listening-session-grants-for-organizations-categorization-policies-tickets-104662642782.
USCIS offices set to open June 4
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is preparing to open its field offices, asylum offices and application support centers on or after Thursday, June 4. USCIS field offices will send notices to applicants and petitioners with scheduled appointments and naturalization ceremonies impacted by the extended temporary closure, and asylum offices will send interview cancellation notices and automatically reschedule asylum interviews.
For more information, go to www.uscis.gov/about-us/uscis-office-closings.
Grant writing workshop planned
The National Funding Foundation will hold a live and virtual Professional Grant Proposal Writing Workshop — Virtual Online Program Monday, June 15.
The program is for development professionals, administrators, researchers, faculty, and graduate students. All participants will receive the National Funding Foundation’s Certificate in Professional Grant Proposal Writing. Registration is required. For more information, call 626-385-8211.
Deadline for ACLT trail challenge nears
American Chestnut Land Trust is challenging residents to run, walk or hike all 22 miles of the organization’s trails through June 30.
Participants can complete the challenge over several days or weeks.
A minimum donation of $15 minimum entitles each registrant to receive a Hike Local decal and an ACLT neck gaiter. The donation of $35 for two individuals or a family includes a one-year membership to ACLT.
For more information, go to www.acltweb.org/index.php/event/hit-the-trails-challenge/.
AAHPP accepting grant applications
The African American Heritage Preservation Program is currently accepting applications for construction-related projects related to African American heritage in Maryland under through Wednesday, July 1.
Applications must be submitted through the program’s online grant application portal.
For more information, go to https://mht.maryland.gov/grants.shtml.
CAASA offering mini-grants
The Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse is making a number of prevention mini-grants available to help local community groups provide alcohol and other drug-abuse prevention activities/programs.
Completed applications are due Friday, July 31.
For more information, call 410-535-3733 or to download an application, go to www.calvertcountymd.gov/caasa.
CSM extends online learning
The College of Southern Maryland announced that it will continue to operate remotely through Sunday, Aug. 16.
The college’s campuses remain restricted to pre-approved and authorized personnel.
“At times like this, it is difficult to find the words to address all the emotions that come with so many uncertainties,” CSM President Maureen Murphy said. “But we believe that we will get through these challenging days together, and we will be stronger for it, on the other side.”
Students should make sure they are monitoring their CSM student email accounts, as well as the MyLearning course shells for their individual courses, and stay in contact with their professors if they have any questions.
For more information, go to www.csm.edu.
ACLT to host triathlon
American Chestnut Land Trust will host a Parker’s Creek Challenge triathlon 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at 2650 Scientist’s Cliffs Road in Port Republic.
The event will consist of a 9-mile round trip bike ride, 2-mile run, 3-mile paddle and another 2-mile run.
The event is open to individuals and relay teams but is limited to the first 75 participants.
Prizes will be awarded for the top three finishers in each division. The cost is $50, $40 for members.
For more information, go to www.acltweb.org/index.php/event/2019-parkers-creek-challenge/.
Census deadline extended
The deadline to fill out a 2020 United States Census form has been extended to Oct. 31, 2020.
The census ensures every resident is counted once, only once and in the right place.
Data helps shape health decisions in the community including how vaccines are allocated into communities,
funding for nutrition-based services like school lunches and emergency medical services.
For more information, call 844-330-2020 or go to my2020census.gov.
County releases annual flood report
The Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning announces the release of the Calvert County Flood Mitigation Plan Annual Progress Report.
The plan, which was adopted in 2011, includes the county’s flooding history, a description of flooding issues that impact the county, a flood vulnerability assessment, property protection measures and preventative measures.
The county participates in the Federal Emergency Management Agency Community Rating System program, which requires the county to engage in activities that protect the 100-year floodplain, educate citizens and empower the community by providing 100-year floodplain information and data resources.
For more information about the county’s CRS program, go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/1926/Community-Rating-System, or to view the flood mitigation plan, go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/FloodMitigationProgressReport.
JPPM holding visitor survey
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum is holding a visitor survey that was designed to determine the needs and concerns of our visitors and to identify specific actions we could take to make everyone feel safe.
The survey is not intended as a replacement for the CDC or State of Maryland guidelines.
For more information or to take the survey, go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfjbR43nCPz3jDQxV2JcIl_6KsM3W4jxrJ4Qg0Iz-l6Kfwhag/viewform
P.F. master plan survey available
Citizens are encouraged to take a survey to help decide the Prince Frederick Town Center Master Plan.
The input will assist Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning with its vision for the Prince Frederick Town Center, current challenges and other topics of importance regarding the Prince Frederick Town Center.
For more information or to see pertinent documents, go to www.CalvertCountymd.gov/towncenters, or to take the survey, go to http://survey.constantcontact.com/survey/a07egy6zq3uk7c0kyxv/a021kyk9wxx75h/questions.
Energy assistance offered
Southern Maryland Tri-County Community Action Committee, Inc. is continuing to process applications for housing counseling and energy assistance for residents in Southern Maryland.
“The pandemic has been devastating to families and communities nationally,” SMTCCAC President Michael E. Young said in a news release, “and our agency is committed to serving and meeting the needs of individuals and families locally.”
For housing counseling services, call 301-274-4474, ext. 274. For more information or for an application, contact 301-274-4474 ext. 200 or ohep@smtccac.org, or go to www.dhs.maryland.gov/benefits.
Pump for the Bay challenge announced
The Environmental Commission is challenging residents to “Pump for the Bay” and a chance to be reimbursed up to $350 for their septic system pump-out or upgrade in 2020 as well as gift certificates and recreational passes.
Any Calvert County resident who hires a company to pump out their septic tank or upgrades to a nitrogen-removing tank through Dec. 31, 2020, is eligible to enter.
The deadline for entry is Jan. 6, 2021.
For more information, go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/PumpfortheBay.
County establishes business response team
The Calvert County Department of Economic Development has established a local business response team, which is comprised of several departments, to coordinate efforts to determine what resources are needed by local businesses and to make those resources available.
Business owners are encouraged to begin documenting economic impacts now, to be ready to apply for recovery assistance when it becomes available.
For more information, contact 410-535-4583 or info@ecalvert.com.
County holding drive-thru testing
The Calvert County Department of Health and CalvertHealth Medical Center is offering drive-through testing for COVID-19 at the Prince Frederick Vehicle Emission Inspection Program station, 1035 Prince Frederick Blvd. in Prince Frederick.
Testing will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The drive-through testing is free, but appointments are required. Individuals must also meet testing criteria as determined by a licensed healthcare provider, obtain an order for testing from a healthcare provider, and register online and make an appointment at a test site.
For more information or to make an appointment, call CalvertHealth Medical Group at 410-414-2778 or go to www.CalvertHealth.org.
Maps to help find produce, seafood
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources recently put together an interactive map to help residents buy local.
The map will help better connect Marylanders with local agricultural and seafood producers. Each business has included information on product availability, how to order, and options for pick-up and/or delivery. The map also includes farmers markets.
For more information, go to https://maryland.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=00aada5fe3504220964a9d9a48961963
Schools host food distribution
The United States Department of Agriculture has granted additional waivers to the Child Nutrition Department of Calvert County Public Schools, which will allow for increased flexibility in meal site locations.
Grab ‘n go meal distribution sites will be relocated to their previous school locations.
Grab ‘n go meal service will be offered 11 a.m. to noon at the following locations: Windy Hill Middle School, 9560 Boyds Turn Road in Owings; Calvert High School, 520 Fox Run Blvd. in Prince Frederick; Southern Middle School, 9615 H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby; and Patuxent High School, 12485 Southern Connector Blvd. in Lusby.
All sites remain open to all children, so families are welcome to select whichever site is most convenient.
Food pantries looking for donations
Food pantries are preparing to provide food items for pick up and are looking for donations.
Requested items include shelf-stable milk, granola bars, Goldfish crackers and single-serve flip-top cereals, fruit cups single and lunches such as mini ravioli, franks and beans, beef stew and meat beef lasagna.
Donations can be dropped off at the End Hunger boxes at Chesapeake Cares Food Pantry, 6045 Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown or Chesapeake Church at 6201 Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown.
For a list of food pantry partners, go to https://endhungercalvert.org/pantry/, to make a financial donation, go to https://endhungercalvert.org/donate/ or to volunteer, contact Kelly Chambers at Kellyc@unitedwaycalvert.org.
SMECO suspends disconnects
Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative has recently suspended disconnections for non-payment.
“We care for our cooperative members, and we understand that the actions being instituted to limit the spread of the virus may create an economic burden,” President and CEO Sonja Cox said in a news release. “Many businesses and their employees will be impacted, and during this period of economic stress, we will continue to work with our customers to ease that burden.”
For more information, call 1-888-440-3311.
County announces COVID-19 resources
Calvert County government recently launched a virtual resource center on its website for the latest updates on the coronavirus.
“Calvert County will use every tool at our disposal in responding to COVID-19,” Board of County Commissioners President Kelly McConkey said in a news release. “We are closely monitoring the situation and will continue to update our citizens as needed. Our citizens’ health and safety is our top priority.”
For more information, go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Coronavirus.
CSM documenting pandemic
The Southern Maryland Studies Center at the College of Southern Maryland is documenting how coronavirus is affecting life in Southern Maryland.
The world has studied pandemics like the bubonic plague, smallpox, and influenza, so documenting COVID-19 will help future generations research, learn and be better prepared.
For more information, go to www.facebook.com/489801451147459/posts/2746958822098366/?d=n.
CalvertHealth seeking donations
With the critical shortages of Personal Protective Equipment across the nation, CalvertHealth is looking for donations of medical materials.
The hospital is looking for unopened containers of hand sanitizer, bleach wipes, surgical masks, N95 masks, examination gloves and isolation or procedure gowns.
For more information, email Susan Stevens at
Drive-thru market open
A drive-through farmers market will be held 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at CalvertHealth Medical Center, 130 Hospital Road in Prince Frederick.
Citizens will be able to purchase local produce, meat, bedding plants and more while maintaining a safe social distance from vendors and other citizens.
Patrons will be able to stay in their vehicles while vendors will deliver products directly through the window. As per the governor’s orders, all individuals should wear a face covering.
For more information, go to www.marylandfma.org/wp-content/uploads/Maryland-Farmers-Markets-Operations-During-COVID-19-State-of-Emergency-.pdf.