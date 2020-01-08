Leadership Maryland is a group of 50 individuals committed to making the state a better place to live in and Calvert County’s Mary Beth Cook recently became part of that group after graduating from the professional development program Dec. 10 in Baltimore.
“It’s bittersweet,” said Cook, who was promoted to director of planning & zoning for Calvert County government on Monday. “I made so many friendships and connections just by getting together every month.”
The group consists of a who’s who of Maryland, including university and hospital presidents, town and company higher-ups, and economic development and health care officials.
The group, which met for two consecutive days a month for eight months in the hands-on learning program, focused on the state’s most vital social, economic and environmental issues. A news release states the group is “dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders.”
The release states that each member of this year’s class was chosen by committee. Cook was nominated by then Calvert County Planning & Zoning Director Mark Willis, who is now the county administrator, and interviewed in December of 2018. She found out she’d been accepted a month later.
“As this year’s Leadership Maryland cohort completes its class program, their journey as a graduate of our state’s finest organization of professionals begins,” Leadership Maryland Board Chairman Memo F. Diriker, director of the Beacon at Salisbury University said in a news release. “They have learned about our state, the critical issues it faces, and above all, themselves. On behalf of the board, I congratulate each of them for completing this defining milestone and I look forward to seeing them apply these lessons to accomplish great things for our state.”
Cook has worked for Calvert County government for almost 27 years, the first 15 as a project engineer with the department of public works.
She graduated as a member of Leadership Southern Maryland in 2017.
“All my children had graduated, and so I was done being a lacrosse mom, a band mom, a swim mom so I needed something for me to get involved with and that’s where I think Leadership Southern Maryland filled a void,” said Cook, who sits on the board of directors. “I just reached a point in my career where I wanted to get to know first the region, and then the state a little better and just interact with otheleaders.”
She even helped Calvert Hospice come up with a computer program to keep track of items required by Medicare and identified where there could be improvements.
“My 20-plus years in public service have provided me the privilege of understanding how the work that we do impacts the lives of county citizens,” Cook said. “My most important task is leading others in my organization to understand that as well.”
The first Leadership Maryland class graduated in 1993, and the organization’s alumni network now consists of more than 1,100 leaders.
For more information, call 410-841-2101 or go to www.LeadershipMD.org.
Convenience centers to recycle Christmas trees, and wreaths
Calvert residents can take their live Christmas trees, wreaths and garlands to county convenience centers to be recycled for no cost through Jan. 31, 2020.
After Jan. 31, residents must take trees to the Appeal Landfill and standard yard waste fees will apply. This program does not apply to businesses, who must bring holiday greenery to the Appeal Landfill where standard yard fees apply.
Decorations including frames, lights and metal stands must be removed from trees, wreaths and garlands. Trees and wreaths may not be in plastic bags or cut up.
Wrapping paper, cardboard boxes, holiday cards and other paper are also accepted at the convenience centers for recycling at no cost any time of the year. Cardboard boxes should be flattened and all packing materials, ribbons and Styrofoam must be removed for disposal.
For more information, call 410-326-0210 or go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Recycle.
County adopts animal provisions
The Calvert commissioners adopted new and amended provisions to the animal ordinance pertaining to the shelter, tethering, abuse and cruelty to domesticated animals. The provisions include protections for animals during harsh weather conditions. Added provisions allow the Department of Public Safety deputy director of animal services to set forth precautions for the care and keeping of animals when the National Weather Service issues a severe weather advisory for the county. Additionally, the provisions require an animal to be removed from harsh weather conditions that endanger its health, safety or well-being regardless of the method of confinement.
For more information, go to http://CalvertCountyMd.gov/1378/Ordinances-and-Resolutions or www.CalvertCountyMd.gov.
DNR offering ‘Gift of Trees’
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is offering citizens the opportun’ity to give a lasting legacy with its Gift of Trees program, in which Marylanders purchase native trees for planting in honor of a celebration, commemoration, or observation.
A certificate suitable for framing will be issued and mailed out, and trees will be planted in the next growing season in parks, playgrounds and schoolyards, cities and towns, and along creeks and streams.
For more information, go to www.shopdnr.com/tree-mendousmarylandgiftoftrees.aspx.
DNR offering resources to military veterans
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources recently announced resources available to veterans. Those who meet eligibility requirements can get free admission to state parks, discounted fishing and hunting licenses or may hunt or fish for free, and are able to partake in the many recreational activities offered such as Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing Inc., Warrior Canine Connection, Operation: Campout! Program, Warrior Hike “Walk Off The War” Program, and the Paralyzed Veterans of America Bass Tour.
For more information, go to https://dnr.maryland.gov/Pages/Military-One-stop-Shop.aspx.
Library to host workforce workshop
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host a MD Workforce Exchange Boomers and Beyond workshop 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8.
The workshop is targeted to the experienced, seasoned jobseeker who is tired of the same grind and wants to step into a new role. Topics that will be covered include chasing after the dream, making your skillset fit into a new career path and most importantly working around those subtle and not-so-subtle age and over-experience barriers. Registration is required. For more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Office on Aging to host census speaker
The Calvert County Office on Aging will host a presentation by U.S. Census Bureau Partnership Specialist Lee Osberry Jr. 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at North Beach Senior Center, 9010 Chesapeake Ave. in North Beach.
Data is used to reapportion congressional representation among the states and determine federal funds are distributed to states and local communities every year for services and infrastructure, including health care, jobs, schools, roads and businesses.
For more information, go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov.
CMM to host Wilkins lecture
Calvert Marine Museum will host John Wilkins, who will give a free lecture titled “Maryland in the Age of Sail Lecture Series: European Expansionism, 1095-1500” 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at 1400 Solomons Island Roads in Solomons.
Wilkins will explore the need for European nations to explore the oceans and seas of the world. Due to shrinking internal commerce, sea traders ventured far and wide to import new goods to their native lands; infusing their economies with exotic goods from faraway places.
For more information, call 410-326-2042, or go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
NSBE to host meeting
Calvert County National Society of Black Engineers Jr. Chapter of Creative and Striving Hard will meet 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Calvert County Baptist Church at 2190 Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
Students in grades K to 12 are welcome to explore Science, Technology, Engineering and Math fields and sign up for teams. Meetings are held on the second Sunday of each month.
For more information, email Emma Alston at ebalstone@ymail.com.
Library to host human trafficking discussion
Calvert Library Fairview Branch will host a discussion titled ‘Sextortion and Human Trafficking in Calvert County and Beyond’ 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14.
Topics to be discussed include whether or not these issues exist locally, and how are women and girls vulnerable at the hands of those willing to abuse their positions of power.
The discussion will be led by Joan Winship, the retired executive director of the International Association of Women Judges and the chair of the Chair Calvert County Commission for Women, and Kathryn Marsh, the assistant chief Special Victim’s & Family Violence Unit State’s Attorney Office in Prince George’s County and the treasurer of the Calvert County Commission for Women.
For more information, call 410-257-2101 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
NAMI to host workshop
National Alliance on Mental Health will host a free workshop titled “Voices of Experience: Living Well with Mental Illness” 7:15 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at St. John Vianney Church, 105 Vianney Lane in Prince Frederick.
Individuals with mental illness and their families will share personal journeys and recoveries.
A VIP event will take place 6 to 7:15 p.m, with partners, decision makers and NAMI Maryland staff and is $50.
Registration is required for the workshop.
For more information, contact Danielle at 410-884-8691 or connection@namimd.org, or to register, go to https://tinyurl.com/MDVoicesofExperience.
NARFE to host meeting
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association’s Calvert County Chapter 1466 will meet 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Southern Pines Community Center, 60 Appeal Lane in Lusby.
There will be a presentation on Calvert Parks and Recreation followed by a short business session.
An optional lunch will be held 11:30 a.m. at Salsa Mexican, 11789 H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby.
Active and Retired Federal employees, current and prospective members, non-members and guests are welcome.
For more information or an application, contact 410-586-1441 or NARFE1466@gmail.com.
Library to host health center
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host the CalvertHealth’s Mobile Health Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16.
The center travels to under-served areas of the community to bring essential primary care services, dental, prevention and wellness programs to residents who may not have easy access to traditional health care.
To view the center’s full schedule or for an online tour, go to www.calverthealthmedicine.org, or for more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.