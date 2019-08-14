Look before you lock

According to the Maryland State Police, since 1998, 800 children in the United States died because they were left inside a hot car alone. A child’s body temperature rises three to five times faster than an adult’s. It’s never OK to leave a child or pet alone in or around a car for any reason. If you see a child left alone in a car, don’t hesitate to act. Don’t forget to look before you lock your vehicle.